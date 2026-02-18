103 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should (New Pics)

by

Animals are perhaps the world’s best natural stress-relievers, and for good reason. No matter what they’re doing, they bring us endless smiles and a rush of serotonin that few things can match—whether they’re being sleepy, cuddly, or tearing through the house with the zoomies. But nothing quite compares to when they’re just completely, unabashedly goofy.

That’s exactly the spirit of r/AnimalsBeingDerps. From dogs caught gleefully inhaling air out of car windows to raccoons casually lounging in someone’s backyard, it’s a delightful parade of animals being hilariously, wonderfully themselves. Scroll down—your mood will thank you.

#1 My Wife (Right ) Had A Moment With A Derpy Alpaca(Left)

Image source: MisterFixit_69

#2 She Is Beauty, She Is Grace

Image source: 888temeraire888

#3 Derputhh Maximuthh

Image source: elmocheapshot

#4 Annie Loves Her Leaves!

Image source: Viacra

#5 My Husband Couldn’t Find The Dog This Morning To Take Her Out To Potty. After Some Searching, He Found Her Like This…

Image source: Ayen_C

#6 I Gave Pudding A Banana, But She Was Still Hungry After So She Tried Eating My Hand

Image source: Modern-Moo

#7 My Boy And His Long Legs

Image source: JessiM123

#8 How My Velcro Dog Naps

Image source: khosrove

#9 This Raccoon Sleeping On My Balcony

Image source: CT-96

#10 Made A Pillow Cover Of My Cat And Her Reaction Is Priceless

Image source: Mako-13

#11 My Sister’s Cat Likes To Sleep On The Stove After It’s Been Warmed Up

Image source: GladdBagg

#12 We Threw Away The Mouse She Brought Us. She’s Sulking Like This Since

Image source: yannichaboyer

#13 Learning To Floss

Image source: NBD2016

#14 They Made A Heart

Image source: lazerdouglas

#15 Yup – That’s How He Slept

Image source: Relevant_Demand7593

#16 Life Imitates Art

Image source: robrklyn

#17 POV Of Jazz Waking Me Up

Image source: ricioly

#18 My Cat Jumped In This Box And Started Giving Herself A Bath

Image source: mrleicester

#19 Calypso Is Actually Beautiful.. She Just Likes Looking Like A Derp Whenever The Camera Comes Out

Image source: Little-Frogs

#20 Crab Thief

Image source:  Think-Werewolf-4521

#21 I’m A Naturalist Who Specializes In Elephant Seals. This Is My Favorite Picture I’ve Taken

Image source: Evaleenora

#22 My Dogs Blanket Has A Hole In It

Image source: zeizkal

#23 This Squirrel Relaxing Near The Garden

Image source: Jobear049

#24 This Little Guy Living In My Green Bean Patch, Got Watered Along With Beans But Waited For Me To Finish!

Image source: Nani_Tamari

#25 Cat Found The Catnip Plants

Image source: Mycorrhizzla

#26 Why Does My Cat Like To Sleep Like This?

Image source: PuzzleHeadedDev

#27 No More Work, It’s Fetch Time

Image source: lmaosmh

#28 Shes Mostly Outside In The Summer, But Was Begging To Come Inside. So I Grabbed Her And Put Her By The Food. She Doesn’t Eat It, Instead She Just Stares At Me Like This

Image source: __No__Control

#29 Mazikeen Has Melted

Image source: notthedroidyo

#30 The Exact Moment Steve Fell Desperately, Awkwardly, In Love With My Brother

Image source: shoggyseldom

#31 Penelope Hiding From The Movers

Image source: SnowFallIcy

#32 6 Month Old Puppy Hasn’t Grown Into Her Derpy Dumbo Ears

Image source: bae_guevara_

#33 ​i Think My Dog Is The Canine Version Of Hide The Pain Harold

Image source: WillyHeeler

#34 Strays Won’t Stop Climbing On My Porch

Image source: TheLampOfficial

#35 My Sister’s Shar Pei Has Resting Derp Face

Image source: ilovemybaldhead

#36 It’s Been A Long Day

Image source: VIKcentiu

#37 Potato Says, “Sup?”

Image source: cupcakesprinkles98

#38 Daisy Puts Her Butt In The Air And Snarl Smiles When Told No LOL

Image source: Standard_Ad_3118

#39 Our Duck Penny Built A Full Blown Nest To Hatch Ducklings At Our Front Door

Image source: cowskeeper

#40 Eating Leaves As A Pastime Activity

Image source: Shaetane

#41 Absolutely Delighted With Her Box

Image source: lalionne__

#42 I Opened The Door 10 Minutes Ago, He Still Cries That He Wants To Be Let Out

Image source: Kraehe13

#43 She Likes To Chew, Even On Metal

Image source: Breyber12

#44 That Look You Give When You Love Your Brother But Wouldn’t Mind If He Was Put In Timeout For A While

Image source: mcparksky

#45 Marmalade Heard A Very Scary Noise (The Ice Maker) And Became A Meerkat

Image source: heavyLobster

#46 2 Yrs Later, 1 Lb Lighter, Still Dangling Everywhere

Image source: abigailfrillywho

#47 “Pleeeeease Rub My Belly” (Said By My Giant Dork And His Giant Smile)

Image source: acocktailofmagnets

#48 My Daughters 5mo Cat Mr. Biscuits

Image source: Mtn_Sky

#49 No Thoughts. Head Empty

Image source: Ok_Cantaloupe9940

#50 She Thinks She’s Invisible

Image source: Katreno101alternate

#51 Nice Tail You Have There Buddy

Image source: Koffievos

#52 Bowie And Rudy Derping It Up

Image source: madmartigan2020

#53 Snuck Up On Me While Reading In The Dark

Image source: Peircen20

#54 I Think Mirin Was A Dog In One Of Her 9 Previous Lives

Image source: Koffievos

#55 When You Smell Your Mom Preparing The Good Food

Image source: Koffievos

#56 For 10 Years My Cat Has Not Been Interested In Boxes

Image source: VaguelyArtistic

#57 Snoot Wants A Scoop

Image source: lmaosmh

#58 Last Thing I See Before He Licks My Eyeball

Image source: NoBotRobotRob

#59 Woke Up With A Stiff Neck And Pulled Out A Heating Pad. Got Up To Use The Bathroom And Return To This

Image source: stuball54

#60 I Think I Burnt My Rotisserie Chicken

Image source: MGS2345

#61 He’s Happy I’m Home

Image source: HauntedGhostAtoms

#62 Younger Siblings Can Be A Hassle

Image source: afterandalasia

#63 We Had A Dog Over So Our Cat Put On His Suit Of Armor

Image source: SRB032

#64 Wallaby On My Deck. He Won’t Leave Me Alone

Image source: TheLampOfficial

#65 It’s Always So Strange To See Him Sitting

Image source: Gricekkk

#66 Ivy Sits In A Flower Pot When She Isn’t Let Back Inside

Image source: TekThunder

#67 No Door-To-Door Sales, Leave Me Alone!

Image source: Koffievos

#68 My Cat Tompkins Derping Real Hard

Image source: Sanguine230

#69 He Didn’t Want To Share His Toys

Image source: LiviRose101

#70 Her Heartless Owner Didn’t Get Her A Bigger Chair

Image source: LiviRose101

#71 This Is Sam. He Loves Getting Belly Skritches Just Like This. No Joke

Image source: Matty_bunns

#72 Biscuit Got Stuck In The Guinea Pigs’ Hay Holder. He Lives There Now

Image source: reddit.com

#73 We Call This “Loaf Position”

Image source: jedi1235

#74 I Love This Derpy Boy. He’s So Awkward, In The Best Of Ways

Image source: ai-ate-my-homework

#75 Red Panda vs. Stone

Image source: TimeCity1687

#76 Surely There Are Better Options, Right?

Image source: Sae_Ray

#77 Tiny Bowl Bath Derp

Image source: jplmnop

#78 Mini Aussie Derp Levels: Maximum

Image source: Dr-Chibi

#79 I’ll Be Printing Out A Series Of Her Eating Pup Cups

Image source: aasquared3

#80 She’s Not Impressed I Managed To Catch Her Chonky Side

Image source: CyGuy6587

#81 Every Day Between 7 And 9 Am My Cat Is Up Here Supervising The Neighborhood Kids Walking To The Bus Stop

Image source: seitanictemple

#82 Brain.exe Has Stopped Working

Image source: PawfectKing

#83 Caught Him Having Some ‘Special Alone Time’ With His Favorite Plush Toy. The Look On His Face Says It All [oc]

Image source: Lyralex_84

#84 The Situation Has Been Assessed

Image source: MacTheSupermutt

#85 Fast Asleep

Image source: Wild_Medicine7311

#86 Some Relationships Just Start Out This Way …

Image source: Grandheretic

#87 Hey! I’m Watching You…

Image source: AdTemporary1796

#88 Lola’s Sneeze Looked Like She’s Winking

Image source: maracujaja

#89 This Smile Is Sponsored By The Dentist From Hell

Image source: Sh1roTensh1

#90 Bith MA Thongue

Image source: carlito99

#91 Jasper Makes A Hammock For His Head With His Front Legs, Clings To The Table And Sleeps

Image source: Frankenkittie

#92 Such A Silly Goose! Teddy!

Image source: boombabo

#93 My Derpy Boy Rocky

Image source: 1kib

#94 I Think I’ll Nap On The Couch – Spread Eagle, Hanging Upside Down With My Nose Pressed To The Floor. Yeah, Yeah That Is Perfect

Image source: SnowflakeGuinea

#95 She’s Friendly, Just …awkward

Image source: Grease2feminist

#96 It’s My Cake Day, So I Wanted To Share Miss Mollie Sue Being Her Derpy Self

Image source: macktasticles

#97 My Derpy Boy

Image source: dukeoftheamericas

#98 This Derp…

Image source: Rhoeri

#99 Sitting On A Small Chair Is Hard

Image source: valhellis

#100 Baby Margy

Image source: attionette

#101 ‘Heated Blanket In The Cold’ Derp

Image source: amileen24

#102 Our 9 Year Old Rescue Pup Boots Is Known For Her Smile!

Image source: Xalmoxiss

#103 😛

Image source: Fartpoop800

