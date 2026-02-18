103 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should (New Pics)

Animals are perhaps the world’s best natural stress-relievers, and for good reason. No matter what they’re doing, they bring us endless smiles and a rush of serotonin that few things can match—whether they’re being sleepy, cuddly, or tearing through the house with the zoomies. But nothing quite compares to when they’re just completely, unabashedly goofy.
That’s exactly the spirit of r/AnimalsBeingDerps. From dogs caught gleefully inhaling air out of car windows to raccoons casually lounging in someone’s backyard, it’s a delightful parade of animals being hilariously, wonderfully themselves. Scroll down—your mood will thank you.
#1 My Wife (Right ) Had A Moment With A Derpy Alpaca(Left)
Image source: MisterFixit_69
#2 She Is Beauty, She Is Grace
Image source: 888temeraire888
#3 Derputhh Maximuthh
Image source: elmocheapshot
#4 Annie Loves Her Leaves!
Image source: Viacra
#5 My Husband Couldn’t Find The Dog This Morning To Take Her Out To Potty. After Some Searching, He Found Her Like This…
Image source: Ayen_C
#6 I Gave Pudding A Banana, But She Was Still Hungry After So She Tried Eating My Hand
Image source: Modern-Moo
#7 My Boy And His Long Legs
Image source: JessiM123
#8 How My Velcro Dog Naps
Image source: khosrove
#9 This Raccoon Sleeping On My Balcony
Image source: CT-96
#10 Made A Pillow Cover Of My Cat And Her Reaction Is Priceless
Image source: Mako-13
#11 My Sister’s Cat Likes To Sleep On The Stove After It’s Been Warmed Up
Image source: GladdBagg
#12 We Threw Away The Mouse She Brought Us. She’s Sulking Like This Since
Image source: yannichaboyer
#13 Learning To Floss
Image source: NBD2016
#14 They Made A Heart
Image source: lazerdouglas
#15 Yup – That’s How He Slept
Image source: Relevant_Demand7593
#16 Life Imitates Art
Image source: robrklyn
#17 POV Of Jazz Waking Me Up
Image source: ricioly
#18 My Cat Jumped In This Box And Started Giving Herself A Bath
Image source: mrleicester
#19 Calypso Is Actually Beautiful.. She Just Likes Looking Like A Derp Whenever The Camera Comes Out
Image source: Little-Frogs
#20 Crab Thief
Image source: Think-Werewolf-4521
#21 I’m A Naturalist Who Specializes In Elephant Seals. This Is My Favorite Picture I’ve Taken
Image source: Evaleenora
#22 My Dogs Blanket Has A Hole In It
Image source: zeizkal
#23 This Squirrel Relaxing Near The Garden
Image source: Jobear049
#24 This Little Guy Living In My Green Bean Patch, Got Watered Along With Beans But Waited For Me To Finish!
Image source: Nani_Tamari
#25 Cat Found The Catnip Plants
Image source: Mycorrhizzla
#26 Why Does My Cat Like To Sleep Like This?
Image source: PuzzleHeadedDev
#27 No More Work, It’s Fetch Time
Image source: lmaosmh
#28 Shes Mostly Outside In The Summer, But Was Begging To Come Inside. So I Grabbed Her And Put Her By The Food. She Doesn’t Eat It, Instead She Just Stares At Me Like This
Image source: __No__Control
#29 Mazikeen Has Melted
Image source: notthedroidyo
#30 The Exact Moment Steve Fell Desperately, Awkwardly, In Love With My Brother
Image source: shoggyseldom
#31 Penelope Hiding From The Movers
Image source: SnowFallIcy
#32 6 Month Old Puppy Hasn’t Grown Into Her Derpy Dumbo Ears
Image source: bae_guevara_
#33 i Think My Dog Is The Canine Version Of Hide The Pain Harold
Image source: WillyHeeler
#34 Strays Won’t Stop Climbing On My Porch
Image source: TheLampOfficial
#35 My Sister’s Shar Pei Has Resting Derp Face
Image source: ilovemybaldhead
#36 It’s Been A Long Day
Image source: VIKcentiu
#37 Potato Says, “Sup?”
Image source: cupcakesprinkles98
#38 Daisy Puts Her Butt In The Air And Snarl Smiles When Told No LOL
Image source: Standard_Ad_3118
#39 Our Duck Penny Built A Full Blown Nest To Hatch Ducklings At Our Front Door
Image source: cowskeeper
#40 Eating Leaves As A Pastime Activity
Image source: Shaetane
#41 Absolutely Delighted With Her Box
Image source: lalionne__
#42 I Opened The Door 10 Minutes Ago, He Still Cries That He Wants To Be Let Out
Image source: Kraehe13
#43 She Likes To Chew, Even On Metal
Image source: Breyber12
#44 That Look You Give When You Love Your Brother But Wouldn’t Mind If He Was Put In Timeout For A While
Image source: mcparksky
#45 Marmalade Heard A Very Scary Noise (The Ice Maker) And Became A Meerkat
Image source: heavyLobster
#46 2 Yrs Later, 1 Lb Lighter, Still Dangling Everywhere
Image source: abigailfrillywho
#47 “Pleeeeease Rub My Belly” (Said By My Giant Dork And His Giant Smile)
Image source: acocktailofmagnets
#48 My Daughters 5mo Cat Mr. Biscuits
Image source: Mtn_Sky
#49 No Thoughts. Head Empty
Image source: Ok_Cantaloupe9940
#50 She Thinks She’s Invisible
Image source: Katreno101alternate
#51 Nice Tail You Have There Buddy
Image source: Koffievos
#52 Bowie And Rudy Derping It Up
Image source: madmartigan2020
#53 Snuck Up On Me While Reading In The Dark
Image source: Peircen20
#54 I Think Mirin Was A Dog In One Of Her 9 Previous Lives
Image source: Koffievos
#55 When You Smell Your Mom Preparing The Good Food
Image source: Koffievos
#56 For 10 Years My Cat Has Not Been Interested In Boxes
Image source: VaguelyArtistic
#57 Snoot Wants A Scoop
Image source: lmaosmh
#58 Last Thing I See Before He Licks My Eyeball
Image source: NoBotRobotRob
#59 Woke Up With A Stiff Neck And Pulled Out A Heating Pad. Got Up To Use The Bathroom And Return To This
Image source: stuball54
#60 I Think I Burnt My Rotisserie Chicken
Image source: MGS2345
#61 He’s Happy I’m Home
Image source: HauntedGhostAtoms
#62 Younger Siblings Can Be A Hassle
Image source: afterandalasia
#63 We Had A Dog Over So Our Cat Put On His Suit Of Armor
Image source: SRB032
#64 Wallaby On My Deck. He Won’t Leave Me Alone
Image source: TheLampOfficial
#65 It’s Always So Strange To See Him Sitting
Image source: Gricekkk
#66 Ivy Sits In A Flower Pot When She Isn’t Let Back Inside
Image source: TekThunder
#67 No Door-To-Door Sales, Leave Me Alone!
Image source: Koffievos
#68 My Cat Tompkins Derping Real Hard
Image source: Sanguine230
#69 He Didn’t Want To Share His Toys
Image source: LiviRose101
#70 Her Heartless Owner Didn’t Get Her A Bigger Chair
Image source: LiviRose101
#71 This Is Sam. He Loves Getting Belly Skritches Just Like This. No Joke
Image source: Matty_bunns
#72 Biscuit Got Stuck In The Guinea Pigs’ Hay Holder. He Lives There Now
Image source: reddit.com
#73 We Call This “Loaf Position”
Image source: jedi1235
#74 I Love This Derpy Boy. He’s So Awkward, In The Best Of Ways
Image source: ai-ate-my-homework
#75 Red Panda vs. Stone
Image source: TimeCity1687
#76 Surely There Are Better Options, Right?
Image source: Sae_Ray
#77 Tiny Bowl Bath Derp
Image source: jplmnop
#78 Mini Aussie Derp Levels: Maximum
Image source: Dr-Chibi
#79 I’ll Be Printing Out A Series Of Her Eating Pup Cups
Image source: aasquared3
#80 She’s Not Impressed I Managed To Catch Her Chonky Side
Image source: CyGuy6587
#81 Every Day Between 7 And 9 Am My Cat Is Up Here Supervising The Neighborhood Kids Walking To The Bus Stop
Image source: seitanictemple
#82 Brain.exe Has Stopped Working
Image source: PawfectKing
#83 Caught Him Having Some ‘Special Alone Time’ With His Favorite Plush Toy. The Look On His Face Says It All [oc]
Image source: Lyralex_84
#84 The Situation Has Been Assessed
Image source: MacTheSupermutt
#85 Fast Asleep
Image source: Wild_Medicine7311
#86 Some Relationships Just Start Out This Way …
Image source: Grandheretic
#87 Hey! I’m Watching You…
Image source: AdTemporary1796
#88 Lola’s Sneeze Looked Like She’s Winking
Image source: maracujaja
#89 This Smile Is Sponsored By The Dentist From Hell
Image source: Sh1roTensh1
#90 Bith MA Thongue
Image source: carlito99
#91 Jasper Makes A Hammock For His Head With His Front Legs, Clings To The Table And Sleeps
Image source: Frankenkittie
#92 Such A Silly Goose! Teddy!
Image source: boombabo
#93 My Derpy Boy Rocky
Image source: 1kib
#94 I Think I’ll Nap On The Couch – Spread Eagle, Hanging Upside Down With My Nose Pressed To The Floor. Yeah, Yeah That Is Perfect
Image source: SnowflakeGuinea
#95 She’s Friendly, Just …awkward
Image source: Grease2feminist
#96 It’s My Cake Day, So I Wanted To Share Miss Mollie Sue Being Her Derpy Self
Image source: macktasticles
#97 My Derpy Boy
Image source: dukeoftheamericas
#98 This Derp…
Image source: Rhoeri
#99 Sitting On A Small Chair Is Hard
Image source: valhellis
#100 Baby Margy
Image source: attionette
#101 ‘Heated Blanket In The Cold’ Derp
Image source: amileen24
#102 Our 9 Year Old Rescue Pup Boots Is Known For Her Smile!
Image source: Xalmoxiss
#103 😛
Image source: Fartpoop800
Follow Us