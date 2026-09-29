20 Surreal Artworks By Sungho Bae Where Toys And Anatomy Are Given New Roles

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A stuffed animal is supposed to be the safest object in the room. It’s soft, familiar, and built to stand in for comfort. But put a worn-out plush toy next to an anatomical model and a pile of discarded fabric, and you can see what they have in common. Each is a mass-produced form used as a surrogate body, for Sungho Bae, that’s where the work begins, with the instability of bodily perception. 

Take a look through the images below to see how Bae’s plush toys, fabric scraps, and anatomical models come together as new bodies. 

More info: sunghobae.com | Instagram

#1 (M)ri, 2025

Materials: Reconstructed Frankenstein monster plush toys, laser-engraved

Dimensions: 71 × 82 × 1.6 cm

20 Surreal Artworks By Sungho Bae Where Toys And Anatomy Are Given New Roles

Image source: baesungho_

Taxonomies emerge through collecting and dismantling, shaped by differences in construction, damage, use, and displacement. Plush toys, waste textiles, anatomical models, and fragments recovered from different material systems each establish different conditions for reconstruction, so the method changes with the material, through accumulation, containment, substitution, anatomical inference, or photographic montage. 

20 Surreal Artworks By Sungho Bae Where Toys And Anatomy Are Given New Roles

#2 Codex: Archiving The New Mythos, 2022 – Ongoing, 2024

Materials: Fabrics from Frankenstein monster plush toys, product tags, one extracted eye

Dimensions: 22.9 × 15.2 × 2.5 cm

20 Surreal Artworks By Sungho Bae Where Toys And Anatomy Are Given New Roles

Image source: baesungho_

The resulting forms do not simply retain or reuse their sources. They move between commercial object, fragment, specimen, image, and fictional body, and it’s hard to say which one you’re looking at. As Bae puts it, bodily coherence “remains provisional, produced through the temporary agreement of heterogeneous parts and made unstable again when their differences become visible”, which is why the pieces never quite settle into one identity. 

#3 Anatomy Of Unnamed, Yet Loved, 2025

Materials: Frankenstein monster plush toy parts, plush toy product tags, pins marking plush toy sources,
engraved metal base with relief

Dimensions: 230 × 90 × 90 cm

20 Surreal Artworks By Sungho Bae Where Toys And Anatomy Are Given New Roles

Image source: baesungho_

#4 Homo Derelictus Retextus: Case Study Of Speculative Reconstruction No. 2, 2024

Materials: Reconstructed stuffed animal parts and skull replicas retrieved from the waste stream through
anatomical inference

Dimensions: 142 × 100 × 42 cm

20 Surreal Artworks By Sungho Bae Where Toys And Anatomy Are Given New Roles

Image source: baesungho_

#5 Hdr: PA-11335, 2025

Materials: Stuffed animal parts and skull replica salvaged from waste-disposal sites, reconstructed skull
replicas

Dimensions: 24.6 × 19.6 × 19.6 cm

20 Surreal Artworks By Sungho Bae Where Toys And Anatomy Are Given New Roles

Image source: baesungho_

#6 New Galápagos Islands: On The Origin Of Species By Means Of Market Selection, 2024

Materials: Frankenstein monster plush toy parts
Dimensions: Variable

20 Surreal Artworks By Sungho Bae Where Toys And Anatomy Are Given New Roles

Image source: baesungho_

#7 Homo Derelictus Retextus: Case Study Of Speculative Reconstruction No. 1, 2024

Materials: Reconstructed stuffed animal parts and skull replicas retrieved from the waste stream through
anatomical inference

Dimensions: 142 × 100 × 42 cm

20 Surreal Artworks By Sungho Bae Where Toys And Anatomy Are Given New Roles

Image source: baesungho_

#8 Reconstructed Head No. 3, 2025

Materials: Archival pigment print, Diasec-mounted

Dimensions: 102 × 87 cm

20 Surreal Artworks By Sungho Bae Where Toys And Anatomy Are Given New Roles

Image source: baesungho_

#9 Tamed Wounds, 2022–ongoing

Materials: Stitched wound patterns on Frankenstein monster plush toys, coin holders, chromogenic print

Dimensions: 72.4 × 96.5 cm

20 Surreal Artworks By Sungho Bae Where Toys And Anatomy Are Given New Roles

Image source: baesungho_

#10 A Geography Of The Monster, 2024

Materials: Archival pigment print

Dimensions: 52 × 39 × 5.5 cm

20 Surreal Artworks By Sungho Bae Where Toys And Anatomy Are Given New Roles

Image source: baesungho_

#11 Extinction Without Ever Existing, 2024

Materials: Photographic montage composed of discarded stuffed animals and skull models, Diasec mount

Dimensions: 270 × 260 cm

20 Surreal Artworks By Sungho Bae Where Toys And Anatomy Are Given New Roles

Image source: baesungho_

#12 Nexus Field, 2025

Materials: Collage of cut photographs, discarded plush toy fragments, acrylic paint, archival pigment print
mounted on an aluminum panel

Dimensions: 190 × 310 cm

20 Surreal Artworks By Sungho Bae Where Toys And Anatomy Are Given New Roles

Image source: baesungho_

#13 Index Of Chronic Overreliance And Visceral Death, 2022

Materials: Frankenstein monster plush toy parts, archival pigment prints of historical anatomical paintings,
adrenal gland models

Dimensions: Variable

20 Surreal Artworks By Sungho Bae Where Toys And Anatomy Are Given New Roles

Image source: baesungho_

#14 Rooms Of Accumulation, 2023

Materials: Waste textiles retrieved from the waste stream

Dimensions: Variable

20 Surreal Artworks By Sungho Bae Where Toys And Anatomy Are Given New Roles

Image source: baesungho_

#15 Shaping The Collector, The Hoarder And The Accumulator, 2025

Materials: Lenticular postcards

Dimensions: Variable

20 Surreal Artworks By Sungho Bae Where Toys And Anatomy Are Given New Roles

Image source: baesungho_

#16 Homo Derelictus Retextus: Composite Anatomical Montage No. 1-A, 2024

Materials: Photographic composition of a layered anatomical montage using discarded stuffed animals and
skull models, Diasec mount

Dimensions: 270 × 194 cm

20 Surreal Artworks By Sungho Bae Where Toys And Anatomy Are Given New Roles

Image source: baesungho_

#17 Homo Derelictus Retextus: Composite Anatomical Montage No. 2-E, 2024

Materials: Photographic composition of a layered anatomical montage using discarded stuffed animals and
skull models, Diasec mount

Dimensions: 270 × 194 cm

20 Surreal Artworks By Sungho Bae Where Toys And Anatomy Are Given New Roles

Image source: baesungho_

#18 Reconstructed Head No. 4, 2025

Materials: Archival pigment print, Diasec-mounted

Dimensions: 102 × 87 cm

20 Surreal Artworks By Sungho Bae Where Toys And Anatomy Are Given New Roles

Image source: baesungho_

#19 Mattress, 2022

Materials: Polyester stuffing recovered from Frankenstein monster plush toys, mattress cover

Dimensions: Approx. 152 × 203 × 25 cm

20 Surreal Artworks By Sungho Bae Where Toys And Anatomy Are Given New Roles

Image source: baesungho_

#20 Zcd-23: Contagious Structure Type 1, 2024

Materials: Zombie plush toy parts, acrylic isolation chamber with integrated gloves, stainless steel pedestal

Dimensions: 149.9 × 61 × 53.3 cm

20 Surreal Artworks By Sungho Bae Where Toys And Anatomy Are Given New Roles

Image source: baesungho_

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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