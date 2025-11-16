22 “Plus-Size Travel Struggles” Skinny People Don’t Have To Worry About When Traveling

Meet Jae’lynn Chaney, a 25-year-old travel blogger, body positivity advocate, and content creator out on a mission to help society unlearn harmful biases. She believes that all bodies can be travel bodies and that everyone deserves to travel comfortably. By covering anything from her wanderlust moments to the hurdles she encounters on the way, Jae has captured the internet’s heart.
With over 108,000 followers on TikTok, Jae recently went viral with her ‘Plus-Size Travel Struggles’ series where she lists the things “plus-size travelers hate” and highlights the issues in an industry still hostile to all bodies, sizes, and shapes.
In the videos, which amassed more than 16 million views on the platform, the TikToker evaluates her experiences and sheds light on how airlines, hotels, and other businesses consistently fail to accommodate larger-bodied globetrotters. Below, we gathered some illuminating examples Jae shared with her audience, from towels that don’t fit to tray tables that wouldn’t come down. So continue scrolling, upvote as you go, and be sure to share your own stories in the comments below, we’d love to hear all about them.
Image credits: jaebaeofficial
You can watch Jae’s “Things Plus-Size Travelers Hate” series, which amassed over 16 million views, right below
Here are some of the obstacles Jae faces when traveling
#1
Turnstiles and worrying you’ll get stuck.
Image source: jaebaeofficial, Karen Foto
#2
People staring all the time.
Image source: jaebaeofficial, Keira Burton
#3
Not being able to find clothes your size anywhere.
Image source: jaebaeofficial, William Matt
#4
Chairs with armrests.
Image source: jaebaeofficial, Christopher Woo
#5
Getting ridiculous comments about being a fat traveler.
Image source: jaebaeofficial
#6
Always wondering if you’re going to “fit” (airplane seats, public transportation, etc).
Image source: jaebaeofficial, SuperJet International
#7
Tiny airplane bathrooms.
Image source: jaebaeofficial, Kārlis Dambrāns
#8
Worrying you’re going to break the toilet.
Image source: jaebaeofficial, Eric Lumsden
#9
Worrying about asking for a seatbelt extender.
Image source: jaebaeofficial
#10
When the tray table can’t come down.
Image source: jaebaeofficial
#11
Restaurants that don’t have seating options for plus-size people.
Image source: jaebaeofficial, Hotel du Vin & Bistro
#12
Bunk beds.
Image source: jaebaeofficial, Taber Andrew Bain
#13
Getting stuck with two twin mattresses instead of a king.
Image source: jaebaeofficial, Kim
#14
Towels that don’t fit.
Image source: jaebaeofficial
#15
Boat ladders, pool ladders, all ladders.
Image source: jaebaeofficial, Wonderlane
#16
Having little to no room to move.
Image source: jaebaeofficial
#17
Very limited poolside seating/lounging options for plus-size people.
Image source: jaebaeofficial
#18
Getting pat down because you’re fat.
Image source: jaebaeofficial, Oregon Department of Transportation
#19
Narrow aisles and bulkhead seats.
Image source: jaebaeofficial, Matthew Hurst
#20
Chub rub
Image source: jaebaeofficial, Su Casa Panamá
#21
Souvenir shops that don’t have your size.
Image source: jaebaeofficial, Grand Canyon National Park
#22
Not being able to find accessible path and hiking trails.
Image source: jaebaeofficial
