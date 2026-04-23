“How Well Do You Really Know The Human Body?”: Answer All 29 Science Questions

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We’re in our bodies every day, but how well do we really know them? From how the brain supports higher-level thinking to why we shiver when we are cold, and even why some people experience mood shifts during their period, a lot is happening inside us that often goes unnoticed.

This quiz is designed to explore those questions in a simple, engaging way, helping you test your knowledge as you learn! With support from Genial Day®, we also take a closer look at menstrual health – from understanding the menstrual cycle to common experiences like mood changes. 🌸Genial Day’s® goal is to help women and teens feel better, healthier, and less stressed in their bodies! 🌸

Take the quiz and let’s see how much you really know…💪

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“How Well Do You Really Know The Human Body?”: Answer All 29 Science Questions

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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