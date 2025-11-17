Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Fashion Style? (Closed)

I thought of this after seeing the post about people’s least favorite fashion trends and I decided to create the opposite.
This can be a style that you own or that you want to have, it can be something you like on yourself or others (including earrings, glasses and other related stuff).
Please don’t make this sexual.
#1
✨flannel shirts✨
I just love wearing flannel shirts
#2
#3
CARGO PANTS. Give me all the cargo pants, especially the sweatpants-material ones. I absolutely love them. They have lots of ✨pockets✨ and they make me look less fem. Plus they’re so comfortableeee. Then I’ll wear smthn like an oversized shirt with it, usually a faded sort of olive green one with some sort of ridiculous “motivational” quote because I have no taste XD. Tbh I’ll wear anything with a graphic across the front. Then I will wear the same pair of grass stained and practically falling apart white high tops because they’re comfortable. Usually, I don’t wear earrings, but if I do they’re either my skull or spider earrings. Then I wear the nonbinary flag coloured bracelet my friend made me and maybe some oversized metal rings if I feel like it.
#4
Loose shirts, harem pants, mushroom studs and cat eye glasses
#5
baggy ripped bag jeans
cardigans
goth fashion
#6
I have a jacket I always wear, and I always have a hat, for reasons. A style I wish I could pull of in probably something like the climbing outfit in Breath of the Wild, but with a jacket, a baseball hat and probably some sweatpants.
#7
My second submission which is my ugly a*s school uniform lmaooo
– overly form fitted white polo shirt that I hate with a passion ✨
– grey pleated skirt that makes me look like a drunk anime girl 💀💀💀 I hate skirts anyway haha
– white tights underneath the skirt if it’s cold
– grey pajama shorts (they’re the only short shorts I have) under the skirt if it’s warm
– grey button up cardigan, even if it’s like 90 degrees because I look too fem with the tightness of the polo shirt
– if I’m not wearing tights, I’ll wear white socks that go a bit below my knee (ik, it’s weird, but the school uniform is strange)
– black loafers except for when I’ve got gym class
…we shall not talk about my gym uniform because I forget it like half the time anyway
#8
Comfy, easy clean, and still look decent
#9
Corsets! I love them because they’re so cool and elegant, and work well with the goth/steampunk styles. There are so many different styles, and they just look SO cool.
#10
Well, I went to the store yesterday and got some clothes that I loveeee sm. I got an oversized light brown knitted sweater and light blue ripped flare jeans, which I’m wearing rn cuz they are so comfortableeee. Then I got 2 oversized tshirts, one is navy blue has one of those aesthetic sheet ghosts and the other is light blue and has mushrooms on it. I got a light brown oversized brown hoodie that has smiley faces on it, and lastly ofc I got ✨cargo pants✨ cuz I love cargo pants.
#11
I got two main styles of clothing I wear. First is really just anything comfortable. Preferably anything baggy cause I’m chunky af, and always a hoodie cause they’re the best. And flannel pajama pants or sweatpants. Second is more for function over comfort. Usually cargo pants or durable jeans with some kinda tee shirt. Always have a belt with me knife and some paracord on me arms for easy access. And always in dark blues, greens, browns, blacks or grays so I can hide. And an army/ utility jacket with my compass and tools and lock picks
#12
I don’t have many clothes that I really like because women’s clothes don’t fit and men’s clothes are boring so I mostly just wear a shirt with horizontal stripes and black or grey pants or shorts (they can go with most tops).
My favourite outfit that I have is a dress with orange, turquoise (I am not sure what colour it is) and white stripes, it has no sleeves and at the waist the pattern changes to zig zags, it stops at about my knees and I like to wear pants underneath, (I don’t know why that isn’t a thing) I also like to wear a green and black sweater overtop, it looks great and it is great for different temperatures. I can even wear it in winter because of my pants!
#13
The outfit I want to have is a crop top (preferably a similar style to my dress) I could wear my green and black sweater overtop if it is chilly, it would also be nice to have a skirt (one that could stretch so it would be easy to sit down in) I would also like to wear pants or shorts with the skirt, I also want an earring dangling from my right ear and possibly new glasses.
I gave my D&D characters that outfit and might post it at some point.
I also don’t expect my sweater to fit for to much longer but I haven’t found any other ones that I like.
#14
“One of the codes I live my life by is that my appearance should be in no way noteworthy, but then again, not so unnoteworthy as to be in itself noteworthy.” – David Mitchell
#15
It’s amusing to me that the trend now seems to be 90s minimalist/slight grunge/punk aesthetic- which means seeing young women dressing in the exact clothes I wore in high school. I never stopped wearing those clothes bc to me they’re timeless- classic (Levi’s)jeans, tiny tshirts, a flannel shirt or a cardigan, with Docs, chuck Taylor’s, or suede pumas. Occasionally I have pink hair. I’ll always be this way even once the pendulum swings away from it again, but I’ll breathe a sigh of relief because the punk that’s still deep down in me doesn’t like appearing like I’m trying to follow a trend.
#16
maybe goth style or dark academia. skinny jeans, oversized jumper/hoodie (with longs sleeves) trainers, broccoli socks (my favourite socks) my amber bracelet, watch, flower earrings, maybe harry potter t shirt (yes, ⚡️⚡️)
