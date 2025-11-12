Police Ask People To Identify A Girl Who Stole Xbox And Playstation, And Internet’s Reaction Is Hilarious

The internet is perfect at roasting people, but instead of offending someone, this time it lead to something amazing. Everything started when Reynoldsburg Police shared a photo of a woman accused of stealing gaming consoles. To put it lightly, let’s say the picture had a few details that caught people’s attention.
“This suspect was accompanied by a white male and a white female and stole both Xbox and Play Station game consoles,” officers wrote. “The suspects left in an older rusty silver Honda Civic.” Now, turn on The Eyes of the Ranger and scroll down to check out how everything unfolded!
Recently, Reynoldsburg Police shared a photo of a woman accused of stealing gaming consoles and it went viral
To put it lightly, let’s say the picture had a few details that caught people’s attention
And instead of taking the matter seriously, the commenters decided to have some fun with it
UPDATE: Roasting the suspect, the internet made such a fuss, it even helped the officers! Police say the suspects have been identified, and arrests were made.
