6 Playboy Models Photographed Up To 60 Years Later

by

Few men’s magazines are as iconic, or as (in)famous, as Playboy. It was founded in Chicago in 1953 by Hugh Hefner, who had to borrow $1,000 USD from his mother to get the magazine up and running.

The magazine has been responsible for launching and promoting the careers of thousands of models over the years, and a number of them agreed to pose for a new series of pictures years after they’d first appeared between the pages of Playboy. Spanning three decades, from Miss March 1954 to Miss January 1979, the models were snapped by photographer Nadav Kander for a recent feature in New York Mag.

More info: nymag.com | Nadav Kander (h/t: designyoutrust)

#1 65-Year-Old Helena Antonaccio, Miss June 1969, Post-Playboy: Doggie-Day-Care Counselor

6 Playboy Models Photographed Up To 60 Years Later

Image source: Nadav Kander

#2 59-Year-Old Laura Aldridge, Miss February 1976, Post-Playboy: Stylist, Decorator

6 Playboy Models Photographed Up To 60 Years Later

Image source: Nadav Kander

#3 82-Year-Old Dolores Del Monte, Miss March 1954, Post-Playboy: Public Relations

6 Playboy Models Photographed Up To 60 Years Later

Image source: Nadav Kander

#4 64-Year-Old Janet Lupo, Miss November 1975, Post-Playboy: Real-Estate Agent, Entrepreneur

6 Playboy Models Photographed Up To 60 Years Later

Image source: Nadav Kander

#5 60-Year-Old Candace Jordan, Miss December 1979, Post-Playboy: Society Columnist

6 Playboy Models Photographed Up To 60 Years Later

Image source: Nadav Kander

#6 65-Year-Old Marilyn Cole Lownes, Miss January 1972, Post-Playboy: Journalist

6 Playboy Models Photographed Up To 60 Years Later

Image source: Nadav Kander

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Progression of Morty Smith Throughout Rick and Morty
3 min read
Dec, 16, 2022
The Pictures That Saved My Life 6 Years Ago
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Interview with Rick and Morty Creator and Adventure Time Voice Actor, Justin Roiland
3 min read
Nov, 22, 2013
I Make Creatures
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
136 People Who Absolutely Don’t Give A Damn
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“I Knew He Had A Dark Side”: Celebrity Chef Found Guilty Of Slaying Entire Family On Christmas
3 min read
Nov, 7, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.