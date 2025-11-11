6 Playboy Models Photographed Up To 60 Years Later

Few men’s magazines are as iconic, or as (in)famous, as Playboy. It was founded in Chicago in 1953 by Hugh Hefner, who had to borrow $1,000 USD from his mother to get the magazine up and running.
The magazine has been responsible for launching and promoting the careers of thousands of models over the years, and a number of them agreed to pose for a new series of pictures years after they’d first appeared between the pages of Playboy. Spanning three decades, from Miss March 1954 to Miss January 1979, the models were snapped by photographer Nadav Kander for a recent feature in New York Mag.
More info: nymag.com | Nadav Kander (h/t: designyoutrust)
#1 65-Year-Old Helena Antonaccio, Miss June 1969, Post-Playboy: Doggie-Day-Care Counselor
Image source: Nadav Kander
#2 59-Year-Old Laura Aldridge, Miss February 1976, Post-Playboy: Stylist, Decorator
Image source: Nadav Kander
#3 82-Year-Old Dolores Del Monte, Miss March 1954, Post-Playboy: Public Relations
Image source: Nadav Kander
#4 64-Year-Old Janet Lupo, Miss November 1975, Post-Playboy: Real-Estate Agent, Entrepreneur
Image source: Nadav Kander
#5 60-Year-Old Candace Jordan, Miss December 1979, Post-Playboy: Society Columnist
Image source: Nadav Kander
#6 65-Year-Old Marilyn Cole Lownes, Miss January 1972, Post-Playboy: Journalist
Image source: Nadav Kander
Follow Us