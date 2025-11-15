Plant Loving Pandas, What Are Your Favorite Plants? (Closed)

I have two successful spider plants, and was thinking of getting more. Do you guys have any suggestions? (I have cats, so cat friendly plant ideas are probably best). Thanks so much! :)
#1
I LOVE snake plants!
#2
Hens and chicks are always nice, and you can always get a goldfish plant but those have to be hanging somewhere typically. African Violets are gorgeous as well.
#3
I love half dead plants from any store. I will buy them all up and nurse them back to health and give them to friends :)
#4
Grass
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us