Plant Loving Pandas, What Are Your Favorite Plants? (Closed)

by

I have two successful spider plants, and was thinking of getting more. Do you guys have any suggestions? (I have cats, so cat friendly plant ideas are probably best). Thanks so much! :)

#1

I LOVE snake plants!

#2

Hens and chicks are always nice, and you can always get a goldfish plant but those have to be hanging somewhere typically. African Violets are gorgeous as well.

#3

I love half dead plants from any store. I will buy them all up and nurse them back to health and give them to friends :)

#4

Grass

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Man Wins $14 Million But Continues Living Like A Regular Guy, Answers Questions Online
3 min read
Aug, 28, 2025
Ellen Pompeo Extends ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Contract for Two More Seasons
3 min read
Jan, 19, 2018
I Illustrated Love Couples That Have Left A Mark In The Modern World
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Behold The Surprising Stories of Sesame Street
3 min read
Mar, 7, 2018
My 40 New Funny And Unrealistic Ways To End You-Know-Who With Crossovers
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
35 Really, Really Bad Book Covers, As Shared In This Online Group
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.