30 Funny And Awkward Pics Of Kids Posing With Superheroes And Popular Characters In The ’70s And ’80s

Many comic-based superheroes of the ’80s and ’70s served as inspiration and encouragement to a lot of children at the time. To most children, the fact that they could see a real-life superhero at their local mall might’ve been mind-blowing as kids idolized the comic-based American heroes heavily. All the figurines, comics, and even TV shows never prepared them for the day they would meet their idols… in their local shopping center, but maybe meeting them at the local mall wasn’t the worst part, considering the funny and awkward type of pictures they got to bring home after all of the “excitement” was let out.

Those kinds of hilariously amazing photographs can be found on the website called Plaid Stallions. The website is themed heavily after the 1970s and 1980s and serves as an online platform where folks across the internet decided to share their pictures of childhood mall appearances alongside their favorite superheroes.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com | plaidstallions.com | Facebook | linktr.ee

#1

Image source: plaidstallions

#2

Image source: plaidstallions

#3

Image source: plaidstallions

#4

Image source: plaidstallions

#5

Image source: plaidstallions

#6

Image source: plaidstallions

#7

Image source: plaidstallions

#8

Image source: plaidstallions

#9

Image source: plaidstallions

#10

Image source: plaidstallions

#11

Image source: plaidstallions

#12

Image source: plaidstallions

#13

Image source: plaidstallions

#14

Image source: plaidstallions

#15

Image source: plaidstallions

#16

Image source: plaidstallions

#17

Image source: plaidstallions

#18

Image source: plaidstallions

#19

Image source: plaidstallions

#20

Image source: plaidstallions

#21

Image source: plaidstallions

#22

Image source: plaidstallions

#23

Image source: plaidstallions

#24

Image source: plaidstallions

#25

Image source: plaidstallions

#26

Image source: plaidstallions

#27

Image source: plaidstallions

#28

Image source: plaidstallions

#29

Image source: plaidstallions

#30

Image source: plaidstallions

