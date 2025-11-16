132 Pixar Characters That Made It Into The History Of Animation

Anything goes in the world of animation – three-headed chickens, ten-legged dogs, and humans with superpowers can all be the leading stars of the story. However, with such vast expanses for creativity, things can certainly go awry. And when they do… Well, we cannot unsee the version of Sonic the Hedgehog that scared the bejesus out of us some years before. Yet, with some animation studios, going off course is something that just doesn’t exist! Take, for instance, the animated characters created by Pixar studios. Every hero they come up with – be it a human character or an anthropomorphic animal or anything in between – seems to hit all the right spots! And, to give you the pleasure of revisiting your long-forgotten or newly acquainted cartoon characters, this is our list dedicated to the most famous Pixar characters to this day.

Expect to meet such famous characters as Merida from Brave on this list, the adorable Wall-E, the forgetful Dory, and all of the memorable characters from Inside Out, just to name a few! Not only are all of these animated characters drawn impeccably, but they also seem to be just as alive as you and me due to masterfully written dialogue and stellar voice acting. Really, it seems that Pixar has a superpower in creating the most extraordinary characters in animated films.

Now, get ready to see who has made it onto our list of the most beloved Pixar movie characters. Here’s a hint – all of them! There’s no way we could’ve left any of these wonderful creations out, so expect a long scroll here. Time to brew yourself a cup of tea, perhaps? Once it’s steaming in front of you, give the adorable characters of your choice a vote, and share this article with your animation-crazy friends!

#1 Wall-E (Wall-E)

#2 Edna Mode (The Incredibles)

#3 Dug The Dog (Up)

#4 Dory (Finding Dory)

#5 Merida (Brave)

#6 Mike Wazowski (Monsters Inc.)

#7 Joy (Inside Out)

#8 Anton Ego (Ratatouille)

#9 Jessie (Toy Story 2 And 3)

#10 Carl Fredricksen (Up)

#11 Sadness (Inside Out)

#12 Woody (Toy Story)

#13 James P. ‘Sulley’ Sullivan (Monsters Inc.)

#14 Remy (Ratatouille)

#15 Buzz Lightyear (Toy Story)

#16 Helen Parr “Elastigirl” (The Incredibles)

#17 Bing Bong (Inside Out)

#18 Marlin (Finding Nemo)

#19 Violet Parr (The Incredibles)

#20 Lots O’ Huggin Bear (Toy Story 3)

#21 Jack-Jack Parr (The Incredibles)

#22 Eve (Wall-E)

#23 Russell Jordan (Up)

#24 Boo (Monsters Inc.)

#25 Crush (Finding Nemo)

#26 Nemo (Finding Nemo)

#27 M-O (Wall-E)

#28 Mater (Cars 2)

#29 Bullseye (Toy Story 2)

#30 Slinky Dog Blake Clark In (Toy Story 3)

#31 Hector (Coco)

#32 Mama Coco (Coco)

#33 Mr. Potato Head (Toy Story)

#34 The Abominable Snowman (Monsters Inc)

#35 Heimlich (A Bug’s Life)

#36 Emile (Ratatouille)

#37 Captain B. Mccrea (Wall-E)

#38 Frozone (The Incredibles)

#39 Lightning Mcqueen (Cars)

#40 Gill (Finding Nemo)

#41 Randall Boggs (Monsters Inc)

#42 Geri (Geri’s Game)

#43 Skinner (Ratatouille)

#44 Queen Elinor (Brave)

#45 Bruce The Shark (Finding Nemo)

#46 Squeeze Toy Aliens (Toy Story 2)

#47 Ellie Frederickson (Up)

#48 Bubbles (Finding Nemo)

#49 Ramone (Cars)

#50 Auguste Gusteau (Ratatouille)

#51 Spot (Good Dinosaur)

#52 Henry J. Waternoose (Monsters Inc)

#53 Dean Hardscrabble (Monsters University)

#54 Lord Dingwall (Brave)

#55 Young Macguffin (Brave)

#56 Giulia Marcovaldo (Luca)

#57 Bob Parr “Mr. Incredible” (The Incredibles)

#58 Nigel Geoffrey (Finding Nemo)

#59 Dot (A Bug’s Life)

#60 Sally Carrera (Cars 2)

#61 Colette Tatou (Ratatouille)

#62 Arlo (The Good Dinosaur)

#63 Buttercup (Toy Story 3)

#64 King Fergus (Brave)

#65 Auto (Wall-E)

#66 Syndrome (The Incredibles)

#67 Hamm John (Toy Story)

#68 Dash (Incredibles)

#69 Miguel (Coco)

#70 Lord Macguffin (Brave)

#71 Wheezy The Penguin (Toy Story 2)

#72 Doc Hudson (Cars)

#73 Andy (Toy Story 3)

#74 Flik (A Bug’s Life)

#75 Disgust (Inside Out)

#76 Luigi (Cars 2)

#77 Fillmore (Cars 2)

#78 Bo Peep (Toy Story 2)

#79 Bailey (Finding Dory)

#80 Squishy (Monsters University)

#81 Deb (Finding Nemo)

#82 Celia (Monsters Inc)

#83 Evil Emperor (Toy Story 2)

#84 Mr. Pricklepants (Toy Story 3)

#85 Gurgle (Finding Nemo)

#86 Princess Atta (A Bug’s Life)

#87 Slim (A Bug’s Life)

#88 Barbie (Toy Story 3)

#89 Francis (A Bug’s Life)

#90 Dim (A Bug’s Life)

#91 The Queen (A Bug’s Life)

#92 Chuckles (Toy Story 3)

#93 Young Macintosh (Brave)

#94 Mamá Imelda Rivera (Coco)

#95 Dr. Flora (A Bug’s Life)

#96 Luca Paguro (Luca)

#97 Anger (Inside Out)

#98 Art (Monsters University)

#99 Fear (Inside Out)

#100 Riley (Inside Out)

#101 Don Carlton (Monsters University)

#102 Mrs. Potato Head (Toy Story 2)

#103 Flo (Cars)

#104 Rosie (A Bug’s Life)

#105 Holley Shiftwell (Cars 2)

#106 Horst (Ratatouille)

#107 Hopper (A Bug’s Life)

#108 Manny (A Bug’s Life)

#109 Stinky Pete (Toy Story 2)

#110 Molt (A Bug’s Life)

#111 Wee Dingwall (Brave)

#112 Ken (Toy Story 3)

#113 Charles Muntz (Up)

#114 Alberto Scorfano (Luca)

#115 Alfredo Linguini (Ratatouille)

#116 Lenny The Binoculars (Toy Story)

#117 Chatter Telephone (Toy Story 3)

#118 Mom (Inside Out)

#119 Finn Mcmissile (Cars 2)

#120 Dad (Inside Out)

#121 Professor Knight (Monsters University)

#122 The Underminer (The Incredibles)

#123 Tony Rydinger (The Incredibles)

#124 Ernesto De La Cruz (Coco)

#125 The Health Inspector (Ratatouille)

#126 Tíos Oscar And Felipe Rivera (Coco)

#127 Johnny J. Worthington, III (Monsters University)

#128 Ercole Visconti (Luca)

#129 Uncle Ugo (Luca)

#130 Alec Azam (Presto)

#131 Chick Hicks (Cars)

#132 Al Mcwhiggin (Toy Story 2)

