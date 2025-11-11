Pirate Printers: These Guys Use Urban Utility Covers To Print Bags And Shirts

Look around you. Art is everywhere if you want to find it.  Take these pirate printers for example. Not only do they see the common and often overlooked beauty in our surroundings – they also preserve them in awesome designs that they print onto bags and shirts.

The art-collective behind Berlin-based Raubdruckerin (which means “pirate printer”) uses manhole covers, grids, vents and other public utilities to make unique patterns on clothes and accessories. And as you can see, the result is surprisingly eye-catching. They work on location, applying ink directly to whatever template they like the look of before selling their creations through their online shop where you can find designs from various cities including Amsterdam, Lisbon and Paris. Like what you see? Then click here for some beautiful manhole covers from Japan that would also make brilliant t-shirt designs. Are you listening pirates?

More info: Raubdruckerin (h/t: colossal)

