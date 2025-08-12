17 Beautiful Pillow Artworks By Maryam Ashkanian Inspired By The Quiet Moments Of Sleep

Iranian artist Maryam Ashkanian transforms something as ordinary as a pillow into a work of art that feels both intimate and universal. In her “Sleep Series”, she creates life-size embroidered portraits of people resting, capturing the quiet vulnerability of sleep as if their presence still lingers in the fabric.

Each pillow becomes a window into the dream world, blending delicate stitching with subtle paint to bring her sketches to life in textures so realistic they blur the line between thread and cloth. These pieces invite viewers to reflect on the familiar positions we all find ourselves in at rest, turning a simple object into a tender exploration of human connection.

More info: Instagram | maryamashkanianstudio.com

#1

Image source: maryamashkanianstudio

#2

Image source: maryamashkanianstudio

#3

Image source: maryamashkanianstudio

#4

Image source: maryamashkanianstudio

#5

Image source: maryamashkanianstudio

#6

Image source: maryamashkanianstudio

#7

Image source: maryamashkanianstudio

#8

Image source: maryamashkanianstudio

#9

Image source: maryamashkanianstudio

#10

Image source: maryamashkanianstudio

#11

Image source: maryamashkanianstudio

#12

Image source: maryamashkanianstudio

#13

Image source: maryamashkanianstudio

#14

Image source: maryamashkanianstudio

#15

Image source: maryamashkanianstudio

#16

Image source: maryamashkanianstudio

#17

Image source: maryamashkanianstudio

