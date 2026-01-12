80 Adorable Dogs Caught Peeking Out Of Windows, As Shared On This Instagram Page

If you’ve ever walked through a city and noticed dogs sitting in windows, you know how charming it can be. Dog in the Window (originally called Piesek w okienku), an Instagram account run by Olga from Warsaw, Poland, is dedicated exactly to that – everyday snapshots of dogs peeking from windows. The profile has captured the attention of tens of thousands of followers, and we’re sure you’ll love it too, dear Pandas!
Scroll down to explore a selection of photos from the account, and read our interview with Olga to learn more about how this delightful project came to life.
More info: Instagram
#1
Image source: piesek_wokienku
Curious about the story behind the charming Instagram account, Bored Panda got in touch with its creator. Olga began by telling us how it all started: “The account was created in 2017 and came about after I moved to a new apartment in Warsaw’s Muranów district. I started noticing a lot of dogs sitting in windows in my neighborhood, which I often photographed and sent to friends. My friends suggested I start an Instagram account and share my finds there. Originally, it was meant to feature only my own discoveries, but more and more people picked up on the idea and began sending me photos of dogs they spotted in windows. That’s how the account grew to over 90,000 followers. I’ve never really invested in developing the account or promoting it.”
#2
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#3
Image source: piesek_wokienku
Asked whether the dogs come from personal sightings or follower submissions, the creator of Dog in the Window explained: “As I mentioned earlier, it was originally meant to be just ‘my’ account, but it grew so much that now I mainly post the best finds sent in by my followers. I always tag the person who submitted the photo in the post.”
#4
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#5
Image source: piesek_wokienku
Finally, we asked Olga if any of the photos on the profile had stayed with her over the years and become her personal favorites. Here’s what she shared: “The dog in my profile picture will always be closest to my heart. For many years, she could be seen every day in my neighborhood. One of my small dreams was to learn her name, and one day I finally met her and her owner during a walk. It turned out the dog was a girl named Gandzia, and her human family follows the account and has been very supportive. I stopped seeing Gandzia in the window some time ago, and I don’t know what happened to her afterward.”
#6
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#7
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#8
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#9
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#10
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#11
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#12
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#13
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#14
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#15
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#16
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#17
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#18
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#19
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#20
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#21
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#22
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#23
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#24
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#25
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#26
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#27
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#28
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#29
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#30
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#31
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#32
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#33
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#34
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#35
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#36
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#37
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#38
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#39
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#40
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#41
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#42
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#43
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#44
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#45
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#46
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#47
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#48
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#49
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#50
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#51
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#52
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#53
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#54
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#55
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#56
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#57
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#58
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#59
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#60
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#61
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#62
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#63
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#64
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#65
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#66
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#67
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#68
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#69
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#70
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#71
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#72
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#73
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#74
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#75
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#76
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#77
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#78
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#79
Image source: piesek_wokienku
#80
Image source: piesek_wokienku
