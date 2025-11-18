I Captured The Gritty Magic Of NYC’s Halloween And Turned It Into A 150-Page Photo Book (14 Pics)

by

Halloween has always been my favorite holiday, filled with ghost stories, spooky cartoons, and mischievous adventures with my brother. In high school, we’d cause harmless chaos, and in college, Halloween parties became legendary moments I’ll never forget.

As I got older, my passion for Halloween only grew. Living in NYC, I love how the city transforms—decorations everywhere, bars embracing the spooky spirit, and the crisp fall air setting the perfect mood. One year, my friend and I attended the Halloween parade, but instead of braving the crowded streets, we found the real energy a block away. I started photographing these moments in 2006, capturing the essence of Halloween in NYC.

More info: blurb.com | kpictures.com | youtube.com

#1

Evil clown attack. Who doesn’t love evil clowns?

#2

Wonder Woman smoking a cigarette, a puppy in her purse. She tried to hide the cigarette, but I loved the moment and snapped the shot. Her expression, the smoke, and her attitude—it’s perfect.

#3

Asian Hulk is flexing and having a blast!

#4

Lego people having fun in NYC. Capturing all these creative Halloween enthusiasts was such a blast.

#5

Zombie Michael Jackson. When someone fully commits to character for a photo, it’s just awesome.

#6

Leatherface in NYC, holding hands with his wife. It’s the small detail that makes the shot—showing what Leatherface might do in his off time. Without it, the picture wouldn’t have the same impact.

#7

Asian doms. This picture works because the middle one ain’t got time for me and is on the phone. It’s real and I’m glad I took it.

#8

Spaceman with zig-zag lines. The energy in the shot complements his suit perfectly.

#9

Evil Teletubbies. Imagine seeing these two lurking in the shadows of your apartment—now you hopefully can.

#10

Asian vampires with a little flair.

#11

Sexy women posing showing a little peekaboo.

#12

Pageant zombie. I love the play of positive and negative space in this shot. I left the shutter open a bit to create some cool effects.”

#13

A female dominatrix with her sub. I don’t think they were playing characters—this is their real life, and I captured a fun moment.

#14

Naughty women with fake bruises wearing button downs.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
