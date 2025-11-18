Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Wish You Had Learned As A Child? (Closed)

Whether you learned it the easy way or the hard way, what are some life lessons or facts you learned in life that would have helped you if you had known them years ago?
#1
That the autism spectrum existed and that I was on it….
Took me fifty years to work that one out….
#2
How the in the world the real world things worked, like taxes and stuff, it starts off SO BADLY.
#3
Not as a child, but as a teenager (from at about age 13 and on):
Pay more attention in french class. As a grown-up I quite enjoy traveling in France. The basics are still there, it’s good enough to travel and it’s getting better (with some online apps). But it could be way better if I would have given 100% at the time…
#4
How to measure things properly. No one ever properly showed me how to use measuring and cooking tools. my mother was an excellent cook but never wanted us in the kitchen. I figured cooking out. then I got a job that trained me on systems to measure air, hydraulic, lox and oil pressure.
