We Quit Our Jobs And Took A Moto Adventure From The Netherlands To Mongolia

These are pictures from our journey with two motorbikes to Mongolia.
We are Pieter and Mandy and in early 2014 we quit our jobs and left our home in the Netherlands for a life of adventures and new opportunities. We bought two motorcycles and went on a road trip to Mongolia. We crossed 16 countries in three months. This road trip would mark the beginning of a new life: the life abroad that we had been dreaming of for a long time.
This wasn’t a one-time project or a simple holiday. It’s about taking on new challenges and experiencing new adventures, while capturing those experiences through the lens and showing them to the world. Our goal is to take traveling to the next level. Currently we stay in Nepal and planning our trip to India!
More info: wewantadventure.com
Mongolia
Russia
Kazakhstan
Tajikistan
Uzbekistan
Turkmenistan
Armenia
Turkey
