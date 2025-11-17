50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

by

In the age of AI and reality-manipulating technology, computer and internet literacy is a must. Critical thinking and a healthy dash of skepticism also helps.

But not everything online is necessarily fake news or AI’s attempt at breaking free from its technological shackles to try to take over the world. Nope, sometimes it is much simpler than that. Think confusing perspective, perfect timing, and other lucky kinds of photo shots.

You see, on rare occasions, when the photo lens meets that one split second coupled up with that one particular angle, you have photo-ops like the ones featured below—pictures that bend the mind and require a double-take (or twelve) to actually make sense of things. And if you don’t know just how lit that is, read on!

#1 The Sky Over Minnesota Reminds Me Of That Scene Of Interstellar When They’re On The Water Planet

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: MyNameGifOreilly

#2 I Hung Up This Picture That Depicts The Four Seasons Based On The Angle You View It From. Hung It Up Next To A Mirror For Added Coolness

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: viewerdoer, viewerdoer

#3 A Still Image From The Phenomenon That I Was Lucky To Capture At Yosemite Falls

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: gregharlowmedia

#4 This Shadow From Two Different Trees In My Parking Lot

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: UnholyFire23

#5 My Cat Looks Pixelated Because Of The Window

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: AkiteruSanpaii

#6 Insanely Well-Timed Picture

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: Stidgen

#7 Thought The Sky Looked Interesting In This Photo From My Trip To Belgium

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: TheDoob

#8 This Photo I Took In Versailles That’s Not Two Photos Spliced Together

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: ronneldavis

#9 A Rare Optic Sight, The “Brocken Spectre” Occurs When A Person Stands At A Higher Altitude In The Mountains And Sees His Shadow Cast On A Cloud At A Lower Altitude

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: bisector_babu

#10 A Kitten Is Napping In A Toy Truck

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: liangjianyi7

#11 The Light Coming From The Bathroom Window Makes My Cat Look Like She Just Had A Great Idea

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: lucyvlt

#12 Apparently My Dogs Have Merged This Morning

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: NegativePitch

#13 Dog Illuminated By A Glare Of Sunlight

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#14 Sioux Falls, SD Turned Green (No Filter) During A Huge Storm Tonight

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: SoDakZak

#15 Sometimes You’d Swear It Was The Mast Of A Ship Passing By

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: opie2

#16 Once In A Lifetime Shot. Sunny Reflection In A Stormy Sky

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: riccarjo

#17 Poor Cat. Someone Closed A Portal

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: KrisNahkunst

#18 My Dog In The Clouds

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: cryssbrock

#19 Sky Color Matches Up With The Local Supermarket

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: ivanza1

#20 The Way The Sunlight Reflects Off My Vase Makes It Look Like Smoke

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: SimpleSpyder

#21 These Birds In Hyde Park

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#22 Flying Cruise Ships Illusion Spotted On The South East Shores Of Cyprus

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: LSD25hoffmans-potion

#23 “Gap”, Photographed By Kenichi Ohno. Yes, This Is Not Photoshopped

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: Kenichi Ohno

#24 The Way The Snow Stuck To My Car, Making It Look Like It Was Shaded

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: M_O_Beast

#25 It Was So Orange This Morning

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: Microtonicwave

#26 Bubbly Cat

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: FloppyPancakeWarrior

#27 I Took This Photo Of My Wife And Baby, And It’s Just An Odd Wrist Angle

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: clarkcw1

#28 I Genuinely Thought My Car Was Hovering

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: theam107

#29 This Angle Of My Cat Looks Like She’s Only A Head On A Platter

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: ZoneFive

#30 When My Blind Is Open Just The Right Amount, My Bedroom Becomes A Giant Pinhole Camera

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: bsiaste

#31 I Really Thought This Was Photoshopped At First

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: woweewow

#32 This Brick Wall Making A Zig-Zagged Shadow

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: GhostInThePrompt

#33 This Picture I Took The Other Day

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: lancelotworks

#34 I Managed Perfect Timing While Soap Bubbles Flown Between Camera And Kiddo

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: _Abnormalia

#35 Cat With Only Head But No Body

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: nskd_sr

#36 This Confirmed. Birds Are Drones

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: Representative_Still

#37 My Dog Just Chilling

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: BoneCollector13

#38 My Little Guy Is Growing Up Too Fast

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: Roooogie

#39 The Reflection Of This Building Makes It Look As If It’s In The Sky

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: pliotta

#40 This Cat Emerging From A TV

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: farts_tickle_my_nuts

#41 I Thought My Brain Wasn’t Loading Or Something

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: Cahmomille

#42 This Rock Is Just Reflecting In Water That You Can’t See Because Of The Fog

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: Legal-Adhesiveness33

#43 It Looks Like A Mockup Or A Giant, But It’s Just Me On The Second Floor Of The College

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: joalllucas

#44 Estonian Javelin Thrower Magnus Kirt Impaling Himself

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: oldlilpeep

#45 The Car Rollercoaster. It Looks So Not Real

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: _deepsky

#46 Square Cloud

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: Trosenator

#47 Giant Dove

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: Adan714

#48 Here’s My Photo From Cerocahui, Mexico. It Looks Like I Photoshopped It

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: ChicoPacoPancho

#49 Rome

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#50 A Picture I Took Partially Through A Firework’s Flash. It Looks Like It’s Day And Night At The Same Time

50 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real (New Pics)

Image source: shhivers

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Creative Dad Turns His Kids Into Superheroes With Pop-Culture Mugs
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
New AI Tells If A Person Is Perceived As ‘Trustworthy’ Based On Their Face And Some People Find It Problematic
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
20 Fashion Hits And Misses From The Rock Hall Of Fame 2025, Chappell Roan Totally Stole The Show
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The Brandphabet: A Real Photography Project Using The Original Brand Typography
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
This Boy Is Fighting Rare Brain Cancer One Painting At A Time
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Happy Birthday USA
3 min read
Jul, 4, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.