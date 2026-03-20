30 Stunning Animal Photos From Wikimedia Commons Competing For Picture Of The Year 2025

by

Every year, photographers from around the world share incredible images on Wikimedia Commons, capturing the beauty and diversity of life on Earth. The Picture of the Year 2025 marks the 20th edition of this annual competition, celebrating some of the best contributions from the global community.

This year, animal photography once again stands out, with powerful images that go beyond aesthetics to tell stories about the natural world. From intimate moments to dramatic scenes in the wild, these photos highlight just how fascinating and fragile life on our planet can be.

We’ve selected 30 of the most striking animal photos that could take the title this year. Scroll down to explore them and see which one deserves your vote.

More info: commons.wikimedia.org

#1 Siberian Tiger In Duisburg Zoo Taking A Bath In A Pond

Image by Tuxyso

30 Stunning Animal Photos From Wikimedia Commons Competing For Picture Of The Year 2025

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

#2 Baby Cape Fur Seal Sleeping At Cape Cross, Namibia

Image by Giles Laurent

30 Stunning Animal Photos From Wikimedia Commons Competing For Picture Of The Year 2025

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

#3 Barn Swallow In A Dancing Pose After Taking A Quick Dip In The Nagdaha Lake, Lalitpur District, Bagmati Province, Nepal

Image by Prasan Shrestha

30 Stunning Animal Photos From Wikimedia Commons Competing For Picture Of The Year 2025

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

#4 Indian Paradise Flycatcher (Terpsiphone Paradisi)

Image by Kaim Amin.

30 Stunning Animal Photos From Wikimedia Commons Competing For Picture Of The Year 2025

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

#5 Macro Photo Of Greenhouse Frog (Eleutherodactylus Planirostris) Eggs On A Human’s Fingertip With Embryos Visible Inside

Image by Alex Abair

30 Stunning Animal Photos From Wikimedia Commons Competing For Picture Of The Year 2025

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

#6 Two Red Panda Cubs Perched In A Tree, Gazing Down In Mangingoth, Langtang National Park, Nepal

Image by Ganga Raj Sunuwar

30 Stunning Animal Photos From Wikimedia Commons Competing For Picture Of The Year 2025

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

#7 A Tufted Gray Langur (Semnopithecus Priam) Stroking A Grizzled Giant Squirrel (Ratufa Macroura) Caringly At Yala National Park, Sri Lanka

Image by Senthi Aathavan Senthilverl

30 Stunning Animal Photos From Wikimedia Commons Competing For Picture Of The Year 2025

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

#8 Night At Hale, Hampshire, England. I Think This Badger Turned Up After A Swim

Image by Andy Morffew

30 Stunning Animal Photos From Wikimedia Commons Competing For Picture Of The Year 2025

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

#9 Chital In Keoladeo National Park, India

Image by Giles Laurent

30 Stunning Animal Photos From Wikimedia Commons Competing For Picture Of The Year 2025

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

#10 Desert-Adapted Elephant Dust-Bathing In Damaraland, Namibia

Image by Giles Laurent

30 Stunning Animal Photos From Wikimedia Commons Competing For Picture Of The Year 2025

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

#11 The Verditer Flycatcher (Eumyias Thalassinus)

Image by Sanjoykumar99

30 Stunning Animal Photos From Wikimedia Commons Competing For Picture Of The Year 2025

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

#12 Strawberry Poison Dart Frog

Image by Rhododendrites

30 Stunning Animal Photos From Wikimedia Commons Competing For Picture Of The Year 2025

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

#13 Verreaux’s Sifaka (Propithecus Verreauxi) Near Réserve Peyrieras, Madagascar

Image by Charlesjsharp

30 Stunning Animal Photos From Wikimedia Commons Competing For Picture Of The Year 2025

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

#14 Humpback Whale Breaching In Ballena Marine National Park, Costa Rica

The reasons why whales practice breaching are still unknown today. Some hypotheses, among others, are that breaching is done in order to either communicate, court, assert dominance, warn of danger, remove parasites from the skin, or play.

Image by Giles Laurent

30 Stunning Animal Photos From Wikimedia Commons Competing For Picture Of The Year 2025

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

#15 Rhesus Macaque (Macaca Mulatta)

Image by Theklan

30 Stunning Animal Photos From Wikimedia Commons Competing For Picture Of The Year 2025

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

#16 Giant Otter Eating A Fish Caught From The River In Parque Estadual Encontro Das Águas, Brazil

Image by Giles Laurent

30 Stunning Animal Photos From Wikimedia Commons Competing For Picture Of The Year 2025

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

#17 Golden Mantled Howler Monkey And Baby (Alouatta Palliata Palliata)

Image by Rhododendrites

30 Stunning Animal Photos From Wikimedia Commons Competing For Picture Of The Year 2025

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

#18 African Blue Flycatcher (Elminia Longicauda) At Kibale Forest National Park, Uganda

Image by Giles Laurent

30 Stunning Animal Photos From Wikimedia Commons Competing For Picture Of The Year 2025

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

#19 Brown Rat (Rattus Norvegicus), Also Called Norway Rat Or Common Rat, Claiming Abandoned Food Containers In Mathias Baldwin Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Image by Chuck Homler.

30 Stunning Animal Photos From Wikimedia Commons Competing For Picture Of The Year 2025

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

#20 Ring-Tailed Lemur (Lemur Catta), Anja Community Reserve, Madagascar

Image by Charles J. Sharp

30 Stunning Animal Photos From Wikimedia Commons Competing For Picture Of The Year 2025

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

#21 Indian Flying Fox In Keoladeo National Park, India

Image by Giles Laurent

30 Stunning Animal Photos From Wikimedia Commons Competing For Picture Of The Year 2025

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

#22 Lineated Barbet (Psilopogon Lineatus)

Image by Moheen

30 Stunning Animal Photos From Wikimedia Commons Competing For Picture Of The Year 2025

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

#23 Proboscis Bats (Rhynchonycteris Naso), Also Referred To As The Brazilian Long-Nosed, River, And Sharp-Nosed Bat

Image by Rhododendrites

30 Stunning Animal Photos From Wikimedia Commons Competing For Picture Of The Year 2025

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

#24 The Calico Cat Is A Domestic Cat With A Tricolor Coat Composed Predominantly Of White With Large Orange And Black Spots

Image by Terragio67

30 Stunning Animal Photos From Wikimedia Commons Competing For Picture Of The Year 2025

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

#25 Piliocolobus Kirkii, Jozani Chwaka Bay National Park, Zanzibar Archipelago, Tanzania

Image by Poco a poco

30 Stunning Animal Photos From Wikimedia Commons Competing For Picture Of The Year 2025

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

#26 Angolan Giraffe Silhouette At Sunrise In The Kalahari Desert Of Namibia

Image by Giles Laurent

30 Stunning Animal Photos From Wikimedia Commons Competing For Picture Of The Year 2025

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

#27 Great Egret (Ardea Alba) Fishing During A Foggy Day At Champ-Pittet, Switzerland

Image by Giles Laurent

30 Stunning Animal Photos From Wikimedia Commons Competing For Picture Of The Year 2025

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

#28 Rose-Ringed Parakeet (Psittacula Krameri)

Image by Princepauljoy

30 Stunning Animal Photos From Wikimedia Commons Competing For Picture Of The Year 2025

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

#29 Saddleback Clownfish (”Amphiprion Polymnus”) In A Mertens’ Carpet Sea Anemone (”Stichodactyla Mertensii”), Anilao, Philippines

Image by Diego Delso

30 Stunning Animal Photos From Wikimedia Commons Competing For Picture Of The Year 2025

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

#30 Gulf Blenny (”Ecsenius Pulcher”), Ad Dimaniyat Islands, Oman

Image by Diego Delso

30 Stunning Animal Photos From Wikimedia Commons Competing For Picture Of The Year 2025

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Lynda Carter
We Could See Lynda Carter as Wonder Woman Once More
3 min read
Sep, 30, 2019
Hey Pandas, Make The Most Relatable 2020 or 2021 Comic (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, Post The Weirdest Image You Have Saved On Your Phone (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
30 Times People From Stock Photos Found Their Pics Being Used In Weird Ways
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Students Are Sharing Pics Of Teachers Leaning Over And Sitting In The Weirdest Positions In Class (26 Tweets)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
34 Abandoned Places You Probably Will Never Want To Visit
3 min read
Sep, 9, 2025