This Father And Daughter Duo Will Blow Your Mind With Their Amazing Hairdos And Style

Benny Harlem is an aspiring singer, songwriter, model and, most importantly, amazing dad. Benny and his 6-year-old daughter Jaxyn are gaining more and more attention due to their special bond and unique looks. This amazing dad shows a great example to his little girl of how to show confidence in everything you do and embrace your heritage. Benny says that his, as parent’s, job is to protect and grow his child. By showing so much attention and care he hopes that Jaxyn will grow up to be a confident and strong person.

Their beautiful father-daughter love is not the only thing that this duo shares – they both rock amazing hairdos. Little Jaxyn looks confident and happy in her own skin so you can’t deny that Benny is doing a great job being a role model.

‘Fatherhood is a miracle and an honor’

‘My only concern of my daughter is the nobility of her character. I teach her to demand respect’

‘She’s a beautiful girl who’s gonna be a pretty woman, but I teach her to love herself first’

‘The only way for me to protect her for life is to prepare her for life’

‘I am my daughter’s keeper’

‘I put my child on a pedestal. What my daughter knows is that if she loves herself first, love will align in her friendships, relationships, and all aspects of her life’

‘Won’t ever go without my daughters sunlight. Our seeds grow in the upward direction if we continuously water and nourish them’

‘Parents continuously grow if we pay attention to our children’s Godly Sunlight’

