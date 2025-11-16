30 Times Car Mechanics Took Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

by

Owning a car is both a blessing and a curse. When it’s in good condition, your ride can truly be a wonder to behold. Extremely convenient when you want to visit your loved ones, need to run some errands and, heck, it can also be extremely fun to drive.

Having said that, when you start hearing strange noises or get blinded by blinking warning lights, you know your car is begging for repair. And that’s where it gets amusing. Enter the Just Rolled Into The Shop subreddit, full of the most surprising and mysterious things auto mechanics encounter on the job.

If you think that empty soda cans in the back seat of your car are pretty bad, just take a look at some of the most bizarre pictures we have collected from this online group. And if you’re hungry for some more crazy things mechanics find under the hoods of cars, make sure to check out our previous posts right here, here and here.

#1 This Bit Holder My Daughter Bought Me

30 Times Car Mechanics Took Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: DoodleTM

#2 My Brother Is An Advisor At A Honda Dealer. Just Texted Me This…

30 Times Car Mechanics Took Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Responsible-Algae-16

#3 Terrified Kitten Rolled Into The Shop And Then Into My House

30 Times Car Mechanics Took Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: NightFin

#4 Towed With The E-Brake On

30 Times Car Mechanics Took Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: tablepancakeschair

#5 Car Was In A Flood And Customer Asked If It Was Okay, The Dash Answered For Me

30 Times Car Mechanics Took Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Mrfrunzi1

#6 Found My Late Dad’s Car Full Of Mold After An Year, Mum Wanted To Take It To A Garage Like That, I Thought About You People And Spend The Day Cleaning It

30 Times Car Mechanics Took Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: emuboy85

#7 When All Else Fails

30 Times Car Mechanics Took Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Skiurus

#8 Today My Car Just Rolled Into The Shop And We All Decided To Be Mature Adults About It

30 Times Car Mechanics Took Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Tremendo_hierro

#9 Wife’s Van. Convinced Her To Drive 10 Miles Out And Back To Make Sure We Didn’t Miss It

30 Times Car Mechanics Took Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: jwats777

#10 So Apparently The Insurance Company Doesn’t Think This Is Totalled

30 Times Car Mechanics Took Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: 600-shot-of-autism

#11 What Car Dose This Bring To Mind?

30 Times Car Mechanics Took Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: hilly20003

#12 Customer Is Emailing/Calling To Find Out Why Their Windows And Doors Are Open…. While The Car Is In Service At A Mercedes Dealer

30 Times Car Mechanics Took Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: ItsAlecito

#13 Customer States Ac Isn’t Blowing As Hard As It Does In Their Husband’s Car

30 Times Car Mechanics Took Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: NightFin

#14 Well, On The Plus Side, Your Alignment Is Bang On!

30 Times Car Mechanics Took Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: spyrye

#15 Waited On This Trim Piece For Over A Week, Only To Find That They Snapped It Into 3 Separate Pieces To Fit It Into This Box…

30 Times Car Mechanics Took Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: sand_mann08

#16 Be A Mechanic They Said

30 Times Car Mechanics Took Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: ahe_243

#17 Rolled In Because It Wouldn’t Start. C/S Car Has Been Sitting Up For “A Little While,” Has A Newspaper From The Cold War In The Trunk…

30 Times Car Mechanics Took Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: gutterslyme

#18 Came In For An Oil Change And Brake Inspection

30 Times Car Mechanics Took Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: JS636

#19 Lady Came In For An Oil Change…. 47k Miles On The Car

30 Times Car Mechanics Took Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: debossest

#20 This Jeep Just Ran Out Of Luck. A Penny Came Out Of The Transmission Drain Hole

30 Times Car Mechanics Took Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: ThatDarnEngineer

#21 C/S Smells Like Burning Rubber When Driving

30 Times Car Mechanics Took Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Psychological_King81

#22 Knives I Have Found Under The Back Seats Of Used Cars

30 Times Car Mechanics Took Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: deathbike600

#23 I Present You This Jetta With Their Second Annual Oil Change At 340 Miles

30 Times Car Mechanics Took Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Gucci98

#24 Near 600k 17 Accord Hybrid Came In Today… That’s A New Record In Our Shop. Very Custom.. One Of A Kind

30 Times Car Mechanics Took Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: SlickNick_2599

#25 A Chrysler Engineer Would Climb Over 72 Virgins To [Screw] A Tech

30 Times Car Mechanics Took Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: 808inGlenwoodSprings

#26 “Do Not Worry About The Airbag Recall, No One Is Allowed To Sit In The Passenger Seat Anyhow.” This Is What The Customer Said. Here For Just A Coolant Leak

30 Times Car Mechanics Took Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: the_fun_couplebi

#27 Dropping Off The Wife’s Vehicle For Winter Tires. Thanks To This Sub For Making Me A Better Customer

30 Times Car Mechanics Took Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: currentlyRedacted

#28 Just Rolled Out Of The Shop, And Paid 900 Of Their 1400 Dollar Bill In Ones. There’s Another Row Of Stacks Beneath This One In That Bag. Not The Same Customer As Last Time Either

30 Times Car Mechanics Took Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Saint_Farewell

#29 My Buddy’s Brass Balls

30 Times Car Mechanics Took Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Monkeybolo4231

#30 And Then Immediately Rolled Right Out. Nope

30 Times Car Mechanics Took Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: KFizzleKyle

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Rizzoli & Isles Season 3 Premiere Review
3 min read
Jun, 6, 2012
365 Squares: I Drew One Drawing A Day For A Year
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Community 2.15 “Early 21st Century Romanticism” Review
3 min read
Feb, 11, 2011
Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 15-October-2025
3 min read
Oct, 15, 2025
My First Ever Webtoon
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Live PD to Return as New Series
3 min read
Oct, 4, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.