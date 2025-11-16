30 Times Car Mechanics Took Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Owning a car is both a blessing and a curse. When it’s in good condition, your ride can truly be a wonder to behold. Extremely convenient when you want to visit your loved ones, need to run some errands and, heck, it can also be extremely fun to drive.
Having said that, when you start hearing strange noises or get blinded by blinking warning lights, you know your car is begging for repair. And that’s where it gets amusing. Enter the Just Rolled Into The Shop subreddit, full of the most surprising and mysterious things auto mechanics encounter on the job.
If you think that empty soda cans in the back seat of your car are pretty bad, just take a look at some of the most bizarre pictures we have collected from this online group. And if you’re hungry for some more crazy things mechanics find under the hoods of cars, make sure to check out our previous posts right here, here and here.
#1 This Bit Holder My Daughter Bought Me
Image source: DoodleTM
#2 My Brother Is An Advisor At A Honda Dealer. Just Texted Me This…
Image source: Responsible-Algae-16
#3 Terrified Kitten Rolled Into The Shop And Then Into My House
Image source: NightFin
#4 Towed With The E-Brake On
Image source: tablepancakeschair
#5 Car Was In A Flood And Customer Asked If It Was Okay, The Dash Answered For Me
Image source: Mrfrunzi1
#6 Found My Late Dad’s Car Full Of Mold After An Year, Mum Wanted To Take It To A Garage Like That, I Thought About You People And Spend The Day Cleaning It
Image source: emuboy85
#7 When All Else Fails
Image source: Skiurus
#8 Today My Car Just Rolled Into The Shop And We All Decided To Be Mature Adults About It
Image source: Tremendo_hierro
#9 Wife’s Van. Convinced Her To Drive 10 Miles Out And Back To Make Sure We Didn’t Miss It
Image source: jwats777
#10 So Apparently The Insurance Company Doesn’t Think This Is Totalled
Image source: 600-shot-of-autism
#11 What Car Dose This Bring To Mind?
Image source: hilly20003
#12 Customer Is Emailing/Calling To Find Out Why Their Windows And Doors Are Open…. While The Car Is In Service At A Mercedes Dealer
Image source: ItsAlecito
#13 Customer States Ac Isn’t Blowing As Hard As It Does In Their Husband’s Car
Image source: NightFin
#14 Well, On The Plus Side, Your Alignment Is Bang On!
Image source: spyrye
#15 Waited On This Trim Piece For Over A Week, Only To Find That They Snapped It Into 3 Separate Pieces To Fit It Into This Box…
Image source: sand_mann08
#16 Be A Mechanic They Said
Image source: ahe_243
#17 Rolled In Because It Wouldn’t Start. C/S Car Has Been Sitting Up For “A Little While,” Has A Newspaper From The Cold War In The Trunk…
Image source: gutterslyme
#18 Came In For An Oil Change And Brake Inspection
Image source: JS636
#19 Lady Came In For An Oil Change…. 47k Miles On The Car
Image source: debossest
#20 This Jeep Just Ran Out Of Luck. A Penny Came Out Of The Transmission Drain Hole
Image source: ThatDarnEngineer
#21 C/S Smells Like Burning Rubber When Driving
Image source: Psychological_King81
#22 Knives I Have Found Under The Back Seats Of Used Cars
Image source: deathbike600
#23 I Present You This Jetta With Their Second Annual Oil Change At 340 Miles
Image source: Gucci98
#24 Near 600k 17 Accord Hybrid Came In Today… That’s A New Record In Our Shop. Very Custom.. One Of A Kind
Image source: SlickNick_2599
#25 A Chrysler Engineer Would Climb Over 72 Virgins To [Screw] A Tech
Image source: 808inGlenwoodSprings
#26 “Do Not Worry About The Airbag Recall, No One Is Allowed To Sit In The Passenger Seat Anyhow.” This Is What The Customer Said. Here For Just A Coolant Leak
Image source: the_fun_couplebi
#27 Dropping Off The Wife’s Vehicle For Winter Tires. Thanks To This Sub For Making Me A Better Customer
Image source: currentlyRedacted
#28 Just Rolled Out Of The Shop, And Paid 900 Of Their 1400 Dollar Bill In Ones. There’s Another Row Of Stacks Beneath This One In That Bag. Not The Same Customer As Last Time Either
Image source: Saint_Farewell
#29 My Buddy’s Brass Balls
Image source: Monkeybolo4231
#30 And Then Immediately Rolled Right Out. Nope
Image source: KFizzleKyle
