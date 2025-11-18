Hey Pandas, Whats A Song That Makes You Feel Deeply Sad, Like You’re About To Cry?

The sky’s the limit!
#1
After our first Bulldog died, I made a little video with the best pics of her (too short) life. I used:
Over the Rainbow by Israel Kamakawiwoʻole
See You Again by Wiz Khalifa
Can’t listen to these anymore without bursting into tears right away.
#2
mary on a cross(ghost) but specifically the slowed town version. also MORE SPECIFICALLY the part after the first chorus(so the second part of the song)
#3
“A million tears ” by Trees of Eternity….. not only a heartbreakingly emotional song, so full of grief and vulnerability…. So sad on it’s own, But I later found out that the singer had terminal cancer when she wrote and recorded it…. and sadly passed away before the album was even released…..
I have never cried to a song more than when I learnt that….
I can hardly listen to it any more, it’s just too much…
Such a loss, she had a beautiful voice….
#4
“Illusion” by VNV Nation.
If you want to check it out, there’s a very touching video on youtube, made by Andy Huang.
#5
“The Rainbow Connection” was my little brother, who died a while back’s song.
“Hearts Content” by Brandi Carlile just hurts me because it reminds me of some book characters, and my parents, grandparents, and myself. Especially “Maybe we know how the story ends
Maybe it’s not even about us
We both retreat to opposing stands
And the love lives on without us”
#6
The loneliest by Maneskin. Don’t watch the video or you will cry.
#7
Last Kiss by Taylor Swift. You can tell she’s crying while she sings it.
#8
Once More to See You by Mitski
It’s a love song, but the slow, reflective kind.
Buttons in Me by Tumbledown House
It always used to make me sad as a kid, not sure why, just something about it was depressing.
#9
“When She Loved Me” by Sarah McLauchlan. Anything by Sarah McLauchlan really, but that one really hits me in the gut.
#10
i’ve got a few!
desert song – my chemical romance
end of life – death spells
fake plastic trees – radiohead
#11
The Archer by Taylor Swift, I actually cried the first time I heard it
#12
Something I Can Never Have by Nine Inch Nails. Takes me back to someone I hurt because I stupid.
#13
Hurt, the cover by Johnny Cash.
#14
Bell, Book and Candle by Eddi Reader.
Also, Song for Zula by Phosphorescent.
#15
Ronan and Innocent by Taylor Swift
#16
“Blackbird” by Alter Bridge. My dad passed away last October. He was in a lot of pain and was dealing with progressing kidney failure among other things. But he never stopped doing things. He never gave up and let his ailments stop him.
“Let the wind carry you home
Blackbird, fly away
May you never be broken again
Beyond the suffering you’ve known
I hope you find your way
May you never be broken again.”
#17
I Can’t Make You Love Me by Bonnie Rait
And
Stay by Sugarland
#18
Beethoven, Moonlight Sonata.
#19
Never Grow Up by Taylor Swift gives me an existential crisis whenever i hear it, and Ronan [also ts] makes me actually sob, i avoid listening to both despite them being such good songs
#20
Puff the Magic Dragon
#21
Tears in Heaven….gets to me every time…
#22
That coffee for your soul song everyone used for their RIP cat videos on TikTok
Yes I used it too
#23
“A Woman Left Lonely” by Janis Joplin and “Moments of Pleasure” by Kate Bush make me ugly cry.
#24
Bright Eyes by Art Garfunkel ..
#25
Exit Music for a Film by Radiohead
Creep by Radiohead
Good Riddance by Green Day
#26
There’s something about Bastille’s Oblivion, specifically the live art capitol hill one ( https://youtu.be/vlcDX77rzPM?si=M6T33nNXZ8M7OpYn ). I know the song is clearly about addiction, but whenever I hear it, I think about an ex I had who really struggled with mental health and was suicidal. They had periods of absolute mania by they also would just crash, suddenly and I used to have this constant fear that I may never hear their voice again. I recall, their mom (oh yeah this was like high school) coming to pick me up from school to bring me to the hospital to see them and I would just sit there while they are restrained to the bed after tried to slit their wrists and I would just cry. I was also very depressed, but seeing and feeling the impact of them every time they tried to end it, absolutely hardened me against ever going that far myself. Even though they found a way through and are substantially better now than they were then and we are still good friends, this song just reminds me of them and every other friend or acquaintance i have lost to self destruction… but it’s a beautiful song.
#27
Small Bump but Ed Sheeran. It is one of the saddest songs I have ever heard. It’s one of those songs where I always listened to the beginning but never listened to the lyrics all the way through… the day I did though I absolutely sobbed. Essentially it is about coming to terms with being a dad– at first unsure but then kind of worried you’ll be a bad parent, then a super odd excitement over what your life will be like– then the rug pull, the child is either still born or miscarried and the final verse is just shock and grief.
#28
“Supermarket Flowers” by Ed Sheeran. I lost my mum to cancer, I can’t hear the first line without starting to bawl my eyes out. I’m not much of a Sheeran fan, but the lyrics and gentle melody rip your heart out from pure raw emotion.
#29
Holding on to you by 21 pilots.
My great aunt died and it about killed me. That song reminds me of her.
https://thechaostradingcompany.com/2023/09/21/the-benefit-of-grief/
#30
All You Wanna Do from Six the musical (specifically the Sam Pauly version, even better if the video on youtube of the actual show)
The song starts off really upbeat but by the end you can really feel the emotion and the lyrics are really sad if you actually know the story.
(also yes, I am a theatre kid)
#31
Come to Duddy by Aphex Twin
Follow Us