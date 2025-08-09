Rate These 25 Cringey Pick-Up Lines From ‘Cute’ To ‘Instant Ick’

by

So, today we have a few examples of what not to say when chatting up someone. At least that’s what many people say. But, maybe here you’ll find the pick-up line that got you your significant other? Sometimes, the pick-up lines are more about delivery than about the text itself, however, today we’re only judging the latter. 

This poll is a full-on journey of romance (?) and cringes, where you are in charge of rating all 25 of these pick-up lines. This is a good opportunity to have a good laugh, maybe reminisce about your courting days, or just to imagine how you would react if you were quoted one of these very, very cheesy pick-up lines 😖 🙄

#1 “Are You A Loan? Because You’ve Got My Interest.”

Image source: Andrea Piacquadio

#2 “If You Were A Vegetable, You’d Be A Cute-Cumber.”

Image source: Matthias Zomer

#3 “If You Were A Fruit, You’d Be A Fine-Apple.”

Image source: Aphiwat chuangchoem

#4 “If You Were A Triangle, You’d Be Acute One.”

Image source: Miguel Á. Padriñán

#5 “If You Were A Song, You’d Be A Fine Tune.”

Image source: Papa Yaw

#6 “If You Were A Dessert, You’d Be A Sweetie Pie.”

Image source: Cats Coming

#7 “Are You A Magnet? Because I’m Attracted To You.”

Image source: filippofaccendini

#8 “Are You A Lightbulb? Because You Just Brightened Up My World.”

Image source: Saya Kimura

#9 “Are You A Wi-Fi Signal? Because I’m Feeling A Strong Connection.”

Image source: cottonbro studio

#10 “Are You A Parking Ticket? Because You’ve Got ‘Fine’ Written All Over You.”

Image source: Pixabay

#11 “Are You A Dictionary? Because You Add Meaning To My Life.”

Image source: Pixabay

#12 “Are You A Microwave? Because Every Time You’re Near, Things Heat Up Oddly Fast.”

Image source: Mike Bird

#13 “Are You A Time Traveler? Because I See My Future With You.”

Image source: Pixabay

#14 “Are You A Magician? Because Whenever I Look At You, Everyone Else Disappears.”

Image source: Vika Glitter

#15 “Are You A Keyboard? Because You’re Just My Type.”

Image source: Pixabay

#16 “Are You A Power Outlet? Because You’re Electrifying!”

Image source: Markus Spiske

#17 “Are You A Pirate’s Treasure? Because I’m Digging You.”

Image source: David Bartus

#18 “Are You A Bicycle? Because I Think You’re Wheelie Nice.”

Image source: cottonbro studio

#19 “Are You French? Because Eiffel For You.”

Image source: Dimitri Kuliuk

#20 “Is Your Name Google? Because You’ve Got Everything I’ve Been Searching For.”

Image source: Deepanker Verma

#21 “Do You Also Love Winter? Because I’m Snow Glad I Met You.”

Image source: Ruvim Miksanskiy

#22 “Do You Have A Band-Aid? Because I Just Scraped My Knee Falling For You.”

Image source: Tara Winstead

#23 “Do You Have A Map? I Keep Getting Lost In Your Eyes.”

Image source: Francesco Paggiaro

#24 “Do You Like Coffee? Because I Think About You A Latte.”

Image source: Chevanon Photography

#25 “Do You Work At Nasa? Because I Think You’re Out Of This World.”

Image source: Pixabay

