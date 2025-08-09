Rate These 25 Cringey Pick-Up Lines From ‘Cute’ To ‘Instant Ick’

So, today we have a few examples of what not to say when chatting up someone. At least that’s what many people say. But, maybe here you’ll find the pick-up line that got you your significant other? Sometimes, the pick-up lines are more about delivery than about the text itself, however, today we’re only judging the latter.
This poll is a full-on journey of romance (?) and cringes, where you are in charge of rating all 25 of these pick-up lines. This is a good opportunity to have a good laugh, maybe reminisce about your courting days, or just to imagine how you would react if you were quoted one of these very, very cheesy pick-up lines 😖 🙄
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
#1 “Are You A Loan? Because You’ve Got My Interest.”
Image source: Andrea Piacquadio
#2 “If You Were A Vegetable, You’d Be A Cute-Cumber.”
Image source: Matthias Zomer
#3 “If You Were A Fruit, You’d Be A Fine-Apple.”
Image source: Aphiwat chuangchoem
#4 “If You Were A Triangle, You’d Be Acute One.”
Image source: Miguel Á. Padriñán
#5 “If You Were A Song, You’d Be A Fine Tune.”
Image source: Papa Yaw
#6 “If You Were A Dessert, You’d Be A Sweetie Pie.”
Image source: Cats Coming
#7 “Are You A Magnet? Because I’m Attracted To You.”
Image source: filippofaccendini
#8 “Are You A Lightbulb? Because You Just Brightened Up My World.”
Image source: Saya Kimura
#9 “Are You A Wi-Fi Signal? Because I’m Feeling A Strong Connection.”
Image source: cottonbro studio
#10 “Are You A Parking Ticket? Because You’ve Got ‘Fine’ Written All Over You.”
Image source: Pixabay
#11 “Are You A Dictionary? Because You Add Meaning To My Life.”
Image source: Pixabay
#12 “Are You A Microwave? Because Every Time You’re Near, Things Heat Up Oddly Fast.”
Image source: Mike Bird
#13 “Are You A Time Traveler? Because I See My Future With You.”
Image source: Pixabay
#14 “Are You A Magician? Because Whenever I Look At You, Everyone Else Disappears.”
Image source: Vika Glitter
#15 “Are You A Keyboard? Because You’re Just My Type.”
Image source: Pixabay
#16 “Are You A Power Outlet? Because You’re Electrifying!”
Image source: Markus Spiske
#17 “Are You A Pirate’s Treasure? Because I’m Digging You.”
Image source: David Bartus
#18 “Are You A Bicycle? Because I Think You’re Wheelie Nice.”
Image source: cottonbro studio
#19 “Are You French? Because Eiffel For You.”
Image source: Dimitri Kuliuk
#20 “Is Your Name Google? Because You’ve Got Everything I’ve Been Searching For.”
Image source: Deepanker Verma
#21 “Do You Also Love Winter? Because I’m Snow Glad I Met You.”
Image source: Ruvim Miksanskiy
#22 “Do You Have A Band-Aid? Because I Just Scraped My Knee Falling For You.”
Image source: Tara Winstead
#23 “Do You Have A Map? I Keep Getting Lost In Your Eyes.”
Image source: Francesco Paggiaro
#24 “Do You Like Coffee? Because I Think About You A Latte.”
Image source: Chevanon Photography
#25 “Do You Work At Nasa? Because I Think You’re Out Of This World.”
Image source: Pixabay
Follow Us