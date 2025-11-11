What Happens When You Ask The Wrong Guy For Help

We’re all guilty of wanting to look better. Many try makeup, others plastic surgery and some people opt for photoshopped pictures. But while Photoshop may sound like a much safer alternative – think twice!

Funny Photoshop wizard James Fridman accepts people’s requests and does exactly what they ask for. The only thing is, James takes his business very seriously. So seriously in fact that he will LITERALLY photoshop images into whatever you ask.

He posts the resulting funny pictures on his Twitter account (@fjamie013) which has more than 125,000 followers. So if you want to improve your photo, just send him a pic. Just a little warning, however: “Do not submit any personal photos that you do not want to be made public.”

For more Photoshop fails, be sure to check out Sid Frisjes, who loves sharing photoshopped pictures from people’s vacations.

More info: jamesfridman.com | Twitter | Facebook

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

