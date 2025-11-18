“My Eye Is Gradually Losing Its Color”: 50 Interesting Human Body Pics

While not everyone is cut out to be a doctor, millions of people around the world are happy to live vicariously through the lives of doctors and nurses by binge-watching medical dramas. “Grey’s Anatomy” has clocked over 3.2 billion hours of streaming time globally. Let’s not forget the popularity of “House”, “ER”, “Scrubs”, and “The Good Doctor”.

Viewers stay hooked, even if some parts make them want to look away. Watching medical science in action can be intriguing, and at the same time, disturbing. If you get sucked into hospital shows and are fascinated with the workings of the human body, keep scrolling.

Bored Panda has scoured the depths of the internet to compile a list of really interesting photos of the human body. From extreme close-ups of skin, to the effects of chemotherapy on nails, burns, bruises and even eye transplants… There’s something here for anyone who has a morbid fascination with health and healing. 

#1 Here Are My Removed & Genetically Modified White Blood Cells, About To Be Put Back In To Hopefully Cure My Cancer! This Is T-Cell Immunotherapy!

Image source: sarahjewel

#2 I Had A Brain Tumor Removed, And Now I’m A Bit Absent Minded

Image source: chuffberry

#3 Uncle’s Eye Healed After Corneal Transplant Surgery

Image source: imgur.com

#4 My Injury Healed In A Nearly Perfect Heart Shape

Image source: Lelapa

#5 Mild Gore. Brother’s Girlfriend’s Transparent Skin Graft. F**k Cancer

Image source: Doom_Riff_Heretic

#6 Before And After I Wear My Fake Eye

Image source: deafis

#7 The Seventeen Stitches Left In My Eye While It Recovers From Corneal Transplant Surgery

Image source: scotchedpommes

#8 The Difference Three Months Of Hardcore Chemotherapy Makes!

Image source: DoYouDestinyBrah

#9 Bruise Progression

Image source: ninjilla

#10 My Nails Pushing The Chemo Out Of My Fingertips

Image source: llowreyy

#11 My Scar Doesn’t Get Dirty When I’m At Work

Image source: GooseZeus

#12 The Bruising I Had From A Recent Wisdom Tooth Extraction

Image source: ToIA

#13 My Finger After Getting It Stuck In A Car Door

Image source: Wanderer-777

#14 Dealing With A Lung Infection And Coughed Up A Bronchial Cast – A Mucosal Plug That Retained The Shape Of The Bronchioles It Came Out Of

Image source: reddit.com

#15 Brain Surgery Scars On The Top Of My Head

Image source: JuiceBox1

#16 My Invisible (White) Tattoo Is Currently Visible

Image source: HandsOnHips3

#17 I Got Stung By A Jellyfish 20 Years Ago That’s Effected The Cells In My Skin Meaning It Can’t Change Colour Due To Temperature

Image source: kmc020

#18 ‘stretched’ Freckles On My Surgery Scar

Image source: sunshine___riptide

#19 When My Son Was Born He Had A Knot In His Umbilical Cord

Image source: abacusartifact

#20 Had A Nail Run Through My Eye. They Stretched My Pupil Over The Hole And Stitched It Up

Image source: Ooopsie-daisy

#21 Burnt My Hand With An Iron At Age 1.5 This Is My Hand Almost 14 Years Later. Yes That Is Hair On My Hand

Image source: BogdanAnime

#22 My Eye Is Gradually Losing Its Color

Image source: luisanra

#23 Cervical Fusion Surgery Scar 2 Weeks Post Op

Image source: bigfishflyhigh

#24 My Wife’s Hair Color Naturally Changing After Childbirth

Image source: allenthird

#25 Blood From A Vein(Top Bag) And Blood From An Artery(Bottom Bag). Your Blood Is Just Darker With No Oxygen In It, Not Blue

Image source: Aryxii

#26 Something Interesting : I Got An Eye Injury 6 Years Ago That Left My Right Eye Blue Now Instead Of The Original Brown!

Image source: iyaayas10

#27 Thought You All Might Appreciate My Uncommon Stitches

Image source: Matt0715

#28 Two Weeks Ago I Cleanly Sliced Off The Tip Of My Finger With A Mandoline. Today, You Can See Each Layer Of Skin Healing Separately

Image source: PonyToast

#29 Scar From Carotid Artery Surgery

Image source: stuckeezy

#30 How Chemotherapy Affect Nails

Image source: BeckGio

#31 My Flesh-Eating Spider Bite Turned Into A Heart-Shaped Scar

Image source: shelbyyalexandra

#32 A Patch Of My Hair Fell Out 1.5 Years Ago And Has Grown Back Curly

Image source: elisamariah

#33 My Scab From An Oil Burn Took Part Of My Tattoo Along With It

Image source: GoGoGengar

#34 Breast Milk Color Difference 3 Days Postpartum vs. 8 Weeks Postpartum

Image source: lfpod

#35 The Scar On My Hand, From A Skin Transplant From My Upper Arm, Gets More Tanned Than The Rest

Image source: ladysmalltown

#36 My Cornea Transplant Nearly 4 Months After Surgery

Image source: the_shadow002

#37 Engine Grease Revealing Where I Prick My Fingers To Check Blood Sugar

Image source: TheBrikk

#38 I Got A Piece Of Metal Stuck In My Eye And It Left A Rust Ring After It Fell Out

Image source: sandpirate_88

#39 Burn Mark On Hand Reveiles Fresh Tattoo

Image source: uhmodijia

#40 Only My Right Arm Is Allergic To My Wristwatch

Image source: godrim

#41 You Can See Where My Hair Started Growing Out White Instead Of My Natural Colour

Image source: PopRocksQueen

#42 My XL Wrist Vein

Image source: plaidjammies

#43 Strands Of DNA Precipitated By Ethanol. About 3 Trillion Of Them

Image source: CaptainFiasco

#44 My Skin Was So Dry It Made Patterns

Image source: albatross49

#45 I Killed A Patch Of Nerves In My Cheek As A Child And Have Had A Lopsided Smile And One Dimple Ever Since

Image source: TeaMarieArt

#46 Had Vitrectomy Surgery 3 Years Ago, And One Pupil Is Always Bigger Than The Other Now

Image source: sunnysideup2323

#47 Less Than One Second Of 3,000°f Flame To A Finger Nail

Image source: Nuggzey420

#48 Left: Blister From A Candle Burn. Right: Blister From Frostbite 2 Days Later

Image source: lottybugatti

#49 My Right Thumb Which Was Under A Cast For A Month Has Become Much Hairier Than My Left

Image source: Spaceman_Dave

#50 The Bruise On My Arm Healing After K-Tape

Image source: Beginning-Delivery54

Patrick Penrose
