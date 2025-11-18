“My Eye Is Gradually Losing Its Color”: 50 Interesting Human Body Pics

While not everyone is cut out to be a doctor, millions of people around the world are happy to live vicariously through the lives of doctors and nurses by binge-watching medical dramas. “Grey’s Anatomy” has clocked over 3.2 billion hours of streaming time globally. Let’s not forget the popularity of “House”, “ER”, “Scrubs”, and “The Good Doctor”.
Viewers stay hooked, even if some parts make them want to look away. Watching medical science in action can be intriguing, and at the same time, disturbing. If you get sucked into hospital shows and are fascinated with the workings of the human body, keep scrolling.
Bored Panda has scoured the depths of the internet to compile a list of really interesting photos of the human body. From extreme close-ups of skin, to the effects of chemotherapy on nails, burns, bruises and even eye transplants… There’s something here for anyone who has a morbid fascination with health and healing.
#1 Here Are My Removed & Genetically Modified White Blood Cells, About To Be Put Back In To Hopefully Cure My Cancer! This Is T-Cell Immunotherapy!
Image source: sarahjewel
#2 I Had A Brain Tumor Removed, And Now I’m A Bit Absent Minded
Image source: chuffberry
#3 Uncle’s Eye Healed After Corneal Transplant Surgery
Image source: imgur.com
#4 My Injury Healed In A Nearly Perfect Heart Shape
Image source: Lelapa
#5 Mild Gore. Brother’s Girlfriend’s Transparent Skin Graft. F**k Cancer
Image source: Doom_Riff_Heretic
#6 Before And After I Wear My Fake Eye
Image source: deafis
#7 The Seventeen Stitches Left In My Eye While It Recovers From Corneal Transplant Surgery
Image source: scotchedpommes
#8 The Difference Three Months Of Hardcore Chemotherapy Makes!
Image source: DoYouDestinyBrah
#9 Bruise Progression
Image source: ninjilla
#10 My Nails Pushing The Chemo Out Of My Fingertips
Image source: llowreyy
#11 My Scar Doesn’t Get Dirty When I’m At Work
Image source: GooseZeus
#12 The Bruising I Had From A Recent Wisdom Tooth Extraction
Image source: ToIA
#13 My Finger After Getting It Stuck In A Car Door
Image source: Wanderer-777
#14 Dealing With A Lung Infection And Coughed Up A Bronchial Cast – A Mucosal Plug That Retained The Shape Of The Bronchioles It Came Out Of
Image source: reddit.com
#15 Brain Surgery Scars On The Top Of My Head
Image source: JuiceBox1
#16 My Invisible (White) Tattoo Is Currently Visible
Image source: HandsOnHips3
#17 I Got Stung By A Jellyfish 20 Years Ago That’s Effected The Cells In My Skin Meaning It Can’t Change Colour Due To Temperature
Image source: kmc020
#18 ‘stretched’ Freckles On My Surgery Scar
Image source: sunshine___riptide
#19 When My Son Was Born He Had A Knot In His Umbilical Cord
Image source: abacusartifact
#20 Had A Nail Run Through My Eye. They Stretched My Pupil Over The Hole And Stitched It Up
Image source: Ooopsie-daisy
#21 Burnt My Hand With An Iron At Age 1.5 This Is My Hand Almost 14 Years Later. Yes That Is Hair On My Hand
Image source: BogdanAnime
#22 My Eye Is Gradually Losing Its Color
Image source: luisanra
#23 Cervical Fusion Surgery Scar 2 Weeks Post Op
Image source: bigfishflyhigh
#24 My Wife’s Hair Color Naturally Changing After Childbirth
Image source: allenthird
#25 Blood From A Vein(Top Bag) And Blood From An Artery(Bottom Bag). Your Blood Is Just Darker With No Oxygen In It, Not Blue
Image source: Aryxii
#26 Something Interesting : I Got An Eye Injury 6 Years Ago That Left My Right Eye Blue Now Instead Of The Original Brown!
Image source: iyaayas10
#27 Thought You All Might Appreciate My Uncommon Stitches
Image source: Matt0715
#28 Two Weeks Ago I Cleanly Sliced Off The Tip Of My Finger With A Mandoline. Today, You Can See Each Layer Of Skin Healing Separately
Image source: PonyToast
#29 Scar From Carotid Artery Surgery
Image source: stuckeezy
#30 How Chemotherapy Affect Nails
Image source: BeckGio
#31 My Flesh-Eating Spider Bite Turned Into A Heart-Shaped Scar
Image source: shelbyyalexandra
#32 A Patch Of My Hair Fell Out 1.5 Years Ago And Has Grown Back Curly
Image source: elisamariah
#33 My Scab From An Oil Burn Took Part Of My Tattoo Along With It
Image source: GoGoGengar
#34 Breast Milk Color Difference 3 Days Postpartum vs. 8 Weeks Postpartum
Image source: lfpod
#35 The Scar On My Hand, From A Skin Transplant From My Upper Arm, Gets More Tanned Than The Rest
Image source: ladysmalltown
#36 My Cornea Transplant Nearly 4 Months After Surgery
Image source: the_shadow002
#37 Engine Grease Revealing Where I Prick My Fingers To Check Blood Sugar
Image source: TheBrikk
#38 I Got A Piece Of Metal Stuck In My Eye And It Left A Rust Ring After It Fell Out
Image source: sandpirate_88
#39 Burn Mark On Hand Reveiles Fresh Tattoo
Image source: uhmodijia
#40 Only My Right Arm Is Allergic To My Wristwatch
Image source: godrim
#41 You Can See Where My Hair Started Growing Out White Instead Of My Natural Colour
Image source: PopRocksQueen
#42 My XL Wrist Vein
Image source: plaidjammies
#43 Strands Of DNA Precipitated By Ethanol. About 3 Trillion Of Them
Image source: CaptainFiasco
#44 My Skin Was So Dry It Made Patterns
Image source: albatross49
#45 I Killed A Patch Of Nerves In My Cheek As A Child And Have Had A Lopsided Smile And One Dimple Ever Since
Image source: TeaMarieArt
#46 Had Vitrectomy Surgery 3 Years Ago, And One Pupil Is Always Bigger Than The Other Now
Image source: sunnysideup2323
#47 Less Than One Second Of 3,000°f Flame To A Finger Nail
Image source: Nuggzey420
#48 Left: Blister From A Candle Burn. Right: Blister From Frostbite 2 Days Later
Image source: lottybugatti
#49 My Right Thumb Which Was Under A Cast For A Month Has Become Much Hairier Than My Left
Image source: Spaceman_Dave
#50 The Bruise On My Arm Healing After K-Tape
Image source: Beginning-Delivery54
