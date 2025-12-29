59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

You walk into the living room, and the silence is deafening. They’re all there, sitting in a perfect semi-circle, staring. The agenda is unknown, but the verdict is clear in their unblinking eyes. You have just stumbled upon a meeting you were never meant to see: The Cat Council is in session.

What was your crime? Was the dinner five minutes late? Did you fail to provide a sufficient number of cardboard boxes? An online community has gathered terrifying photographic evidence of these secret tribunals. From the looks on their faces, the news is not good for the human in question. You’d better sleep with one eye open…

#1 The Council Has Sent Forward Their Representative

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: Baby-Bird23

#2 Judging Me Every Morning

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: BJnME17

#3 I Was Told To Post This Here . Ladies And Gentlemen, The Council!

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: DrawAnna666

While it may look like a clandestine meeting to discuss the new treat distribution policy, what you’re seeing is actually a display of complex feline social structure. We have this idea that cats are solitary loners, but according to the animal welfare charity Blue Cross, that’s a myth.

Cats who have enough resources (food, water, litter boxes) will form social groups with their own fluid and often baffling hierarchies. The “council” you’ve stumbled upon is likely a real-time negotiation of status and territory. That silent, intense stare-off might look like a plot, but it’s just Brenda reminding Kevin that he is not the boss of the top of the cat tree.

#4 A Disagreement Has Occurred In The Donut

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: jeanalikescats

#5 Plotting My Destruction?

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: madcats323

#6 The Council Has Convened An Extraordinary Meeting In The Park

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: VermilionKoala

If you want to see a cat council with some real power, look no further than the one residing in Taylor Swift’s house. Her three cats, Meredith Grey (a Scottish Fold), Olivia Benson (another Scottish Fold), and Benjamin Button (a Ragdoll), form what is arguably the most influential feline committee on the planet.

These cats are seasoned veterans of private jets and magazine and video shoots. When these three get together, they’re probably discussing brand deals, intellectual property law, and how to maintain their combined multi-million dollar net worth. Benjamin even appeared on Taylor Swift’s “Person of the Year” cover for Time Magazine. That is some serious clout!

#7 You Have Disrupted The Council Stair Meeting

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: TurtleQueen1120

#8 Mama And Her Babies

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: Enbb88

#9 The Council Rests

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: SmugglingPlums

If you suspect the council meetings in your home are taking a turn toward world domination, don’t panic. The veterinarians at Star of Texas Veterinary Hospital have some tongue-in-cheek but genuinely useful advice. To stop your cat from plotting, you must disrupt their organizational structure with “enrichment.”

This includes providing plenty of toys to distract them from their revolutionary ideals, installing vertical spaces like cat trees so they can survey their “queendom” without needing a coup, and scheduling regular play sessions to tire them out. A sleepy plotter is an ineffective plotter.

#10 I Got Back From A Trip Yesterday And The Council Hasn’t Left My Side Since

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: Kodama24

#11 Was Told To Post My Squad Here!

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: Chemsby

#12 The Council Has Had An Exhausting Day And Needs A Nap

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: madcats323

Once you’ve accepted that your cats are organized, intelligent, and possibly planning something, it’s time to take the next logical step: responsible education. You must consult the seminal work on this topic, the book How to Talk to Your Cat About Gun Safety.

This crucial (and completely satirical) text is the only known guide for navigating the difficult conversations that must be had once you realize your cats are holding coordinated meetings. It addresses other important topics, such as the dangers of online predators and the risks of joining a cult, all of which are valid concerns when dealing with a creature that is clearly operating on a higher intellectual plane.

#13 My Kitty Squad

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: ellebaby_84

#14 The One Picture In Existence Of The Whole Council

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: Technical_Rub_4167

#15 A Council Of Three Plus An Imposter

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: liefieblue

At the end of the day, the evidence is overwhelming. These photos prove what we’ve all secretly suspected: we are not the owners of our cats; we are their staff. We are the caterers, the janitors, and the warm-lapped furniture for a board of furry, inscrutable directors who are constantly judging our performance.

The cat council is always in session, and the best we can do is keep the food bowls full, provide an adequate number of cardboard boxes, and hope that when the uprising finally comes, they will remember our service and spare us.

#16 I Think I Interrupted Them…

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: braykables

#17 The Council Will Decide Your Fate

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: Tight-Tone1983

#18 Can I Poop In Peace?

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: IsThisTakenTooBoo

#19 It Seems That I Have Interrupted A Meeting

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: Lilahjane66

#20 The Council Doesn’t Believe In Privacy

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: BearClowder

#21 The Council Demanding Dinner As Soon As I Walked In The Door

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: _Moneka_

#22 The Council Would Like A Word…

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: chasingastarlight

#23 The Council And Their Unexpected Visitor

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: EarthDragon_88

#24 The Panel Of Judges Has Convened

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: Lysandria

#25 Cold Day Today

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: theatottot

#26 Partial Council Meeting Today

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: madcats323

#27 I’ve Been Found Wanting

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: Edwin_Danielson

#28 Coucil Is Asleep

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: dietcokedisciple

#29 The Swarm

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: Free-Newt-3730

#30 Should I Be Worried?

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: CatDaddyWhisper

#31 Ginger Council

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: Psychottorney

#32 The Council Is Wondering Why I’m Interrupting

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: hoodiebabe

#33 Council Has Voted On Who Gets The First Churo

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: Standard_Passion_781

#34 The Council Has Apparently Approved The New Carriers

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: Accomplished-Hour504

#35 A Real Cat Tree In Bloom!

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: Embarrassed-Milk-308

#36 The Council Has Decided To Stay In The Catio No Matter How Cold It Gets

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: Thenadamgoes

#37 Walked Into The Kitchen And Immediately Thought Of This Sub

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: Vast-Savings2589

#38 The Council Disapproves

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: macrhea69

#39 The Council Has Rejected The No Counter Policy

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: BearClowder

#40 The Lazy Council Decided: Sunshine Is Goooood

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: Anda_Panda_Shelter

#41 I Have Been Called Forth By The Council

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: geniebird

#42 The Void Council Has Gathered

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: ForsakenedRealm

#43 This Is Going On While I Cook Dinner

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: Mystic_Cats

#44 The Council Greeted Me This Morning!

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: PossibleIncrease3468

#45 When I Said It’s Breakfast Time 😂

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: catworshiper33

#46 The Council Is Deciding Our Fate

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: Catatonicc

#47 An Imposter

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: Spirited-Animator-59

#48 What Do You Think They Are Talking About?

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: HikeNSnorkel

#49 This Is All Mine

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: snailtraill

#50 The Council Has Paused Deliberations For A Bubble Break 🫧

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: ProudnotLoud

#51 The Gangs All Here

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: toscanius

#52 The Council Reviewed Your Code And Found A Lot Of Bugs

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: EfficiencyAmazing777

#53 Post Treats

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: whatdafakkk

#54 The Council Has Spoken: One Churu Is Not Enough

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: Lenawee

#55 The Council Suns Its Flanks

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: 2A_in_CA

#56 My Council

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: Specialist-Jello7544

#57 What The Hell Is This? The Council Has No Consensus Yet

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: Substantial-Ship9986

#58 Cat Gang

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: HospitalCharming3097

#59 The Council Had A Quick Break From Their Meal To Decide Your Fate

59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

Image source: Tight-Tone1983

