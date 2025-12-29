59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session

You walk into the living room, and the silence is deafening. They’re all there, sitting in a perfect semi-circle, staring. The agenda is unknown, but the verdict is clear in their unblinking eyes. You have just stumbled upon a meeting you were never meant to see: The Cat Council is in session.
What was your crime? Was the dinner five minutes late? Did you fail to provide a sufficient number of cardboard boxes? An online community has gathered terrifying photographic evidence of these secret tribunals. From the looks on their faces, the news is not good for the human in question. You’d better sleep with one eye open…
More info: Reddit
#1 The Council Has Sent Forward Their Representative
Image source: Baby-Bird23
#2 Judging Me Every Morning
Image source: BJnME17
#3 I Was Told To Post This Here . Ladies And Gentlemen, The Council!
Image source: DrawAnna666
While it may look like a clandestine meeting to discuss the new treat distribution policy, what you’re seeing is actually a display of complex feline social structure. We have this idea that cats are solitary loners, but according to the animal welfare charity Blue Cross, that’s a myth.
Cats who have enough resources (food, water, litter boxes) will form social groups with their own fluid and often baffling hierarchies. The “council” you’ve stumbled upon is likely a real-time negotiation of status and territory. That silent, intense stare-off might look like a plot, but it’s just Brenda reminding Kevin that he is not the boss of the top of the cat tree.
#4 A Disagreement Has Occurred In The Donut
Image source: jeanalikescats
#5 Plotting My Destruction?
Image source: madcats323
#6 The Council Has Convened An Extraordinary Meeting In The Park
Image source: VermilionKoala
If you want to see a cat council with some real power, look no further than the one residing in Taylor Swift’s house. Her three cats, Meredith Grey (a Scottish Fold), Olivia Benson (another Scottish Fold), and Benjamin Button (a Ragdoll), form what is arguably the most influential feline committee on the planet.
These cats are seasoned veterans of private jets and magazine and video shoots. When these three get together, they’re probably discussing brand deals, intellectual property law, and how to maintain their combined multi-million dollar net worth. Benjamin even appeared on Taylor Swift’s “Person of the Year” cover for Time Magazine. That is some serious clout!
#7 You Have Disrupted The Council Stair Meeting
Image source: TurtleQueen1120
#8 Mama And Her Babies
Image source: Enbb88
#9 The Council Rests
Image source: SmugglingPlums
If you suspect the council meetings in your home are taking a turn toward world domination, don’t panic. The veterinarians at Star of Texas Veterinary Hospital have some tongue-in-cheek but genuinely useful advice. To stop your cat from plotting, you must disrupt their organizational structure with “enrichment.”
This includes providing plenty of toys to distract them from their revolutionary ideals, installing vertical spaces like cat trees so they can survey their “queendom” without needing a coup, and scheduling regular play sessions to tire them out. A sleepy plotter is an ineffective plotter.
#10 I Got Back From A Trip Yesterday And The Council Hasn’t Left My Side Since
Image source: Kodama24
#11 Was Told To Post My Squad Here!
Image source: Chemsby
#12 The Council Has Had An Exhausting Day And Needs A Nap
Image source: madcats323
Once you’ve accepted that your cats are organized, intelligent, and possibly planning something, it’s time to take the next logical step: responsible education. You must consult the seminal work on this topic, the book How to Talk to Your Cat About Gun Safety.
This crucial (and completely satirical) text is the only known guide for navigating the difficult conversations that must be had once you realize your cats are holding coordinated meetings. It addresses other important topics, such as the dangers of online predators and the risks of joining a cult, all of which are valid concerns when dealing with a creature that is clearly operating on a higher intellectual plane.
#13 My Kitty Squad
Image source: ellebaby_84
#14 The One Picture In Existence Of The Whole Council
Image source: Technical_Rub_4167
#15 A Council Of Three Plus An Imposter
Image source: liefieblue
At the end of the day, the evidence is overwhelming. These photos prove what we’ve all secretly suspected: we are not the owners of our cats; we are their staff. We are the caterers, the janitors, and the warm-lapped furniture for a board of furry, inscrutable directors who are constantly judging our performance.
The cat council is always in session, and the best we can do is keep the food bowls full, provide an adequate number of cardboard boxes, and hope that when the uprising finally comes, they will remember our service and spare us.
#16 I Think I Interrupted Them…
Image source: braykables
#17 The Council Will Decide Your Fate
Image source: Tight-Tone1983
#18 Can I Poop In Peace?
Image source: IsThisTakenTooBoo
#19 It Seems That I Have Interrupted A Meeting
Image source: Lilahjane66
#20 The Council Doesn’t Believe In Privacy
Image source: BearClowder
#21 The Council Demanding Dinner As Soon As I Walked In The Door
Image source: _Moneka_
#22 The Council Would Like A Word…
Image source: chasingastarlight
#23 The Council And Their Unexpected Visitor
Image source: EarthDragon_88
#24 The Panel Of Judges Has Convened
Image source: Lysandria
#25 Cold Day Today
Image source: theatottot
#26 Partial Council Meeting Today
Image source: madcats323
#27 I’ve Been Found Wanting
Image source: Edwin_Danielson
#28 Coucil Is Asleep
Image source: dietcokedisciple
#29 The Swarm
Image source: Free-Newt-3730
#30 Should I Be Worried?
Image source: CatDaddyWhisper
#31 Ginger Council
Image source: Psychottorney
#32 The Council Is Wondering Why I’m Interrupting
Image source: hoodiebabe
#33 Council Has Voted On Who Gets The First Churo
Image source: Standard_Passion_781
#34 The Council Has Apparently Approved The New Carriers
Image source: Accomplished-Hour504
#35 A Real Cat Tree In Bloom!
Image source: Embarrassed-Milk-308
#36 The Council Has Decided To Stay In The Catio No Matter How Cold It Gets
Image source: Thenadamgoes
#37 Walked Into The Kitchen And Immediately Thought Of This Sub
Image source: Vast-Savings2589
#38 The Council Disapproves
Image source: macrhea69
#39 The Council Has Rejected The No Counter Policy
Image source: BearClowder
#40 The Lazy Council Decided: Sunshine Is Goooood
Image source: Anda_Panda_Shelter
#41 I Have Been Called Forth By The Council
Image source: geniebird
#42 The Void Council Has Gathered
Image source: ForsakenedRealm
#43 This Is Going On While I Cook Dinner
Image source: Mystic_Cats
#44 The Council Greeted Me This Morning!
Image source: PossibleIncrease3468
#45 When I Said It’s Breakfast Time 😂
Image source: catworshiper33
#46 The Council Is Deciding Our Fate
Image source: Catatonicc
#47 An Imposter
Image source: Spirited-Animator-59
#48 What Do You Think They Are Talking About?
Image source: HikeNSnorkel
#49 This Is All Mine
Image source: snailtraill
#50 The Council Has Paused Deliberations For A Bubble Break 🫧
Image source: ProudnotLoud
#51 The Gangs All Here
Image source: toscanius
#52 The Council Reviewed Your Code And Found A Lot Of Bugs
Image source: EfficiencyAmazing777
#53 Post Treats
Image source: whatdafakkk
#54 The Council Has Spoken: One Churu Is Not Enough
Image source: Lenawee
#55 The Council Suns Its Flanks
Image source: 2A_in_CA
#56 My Council
Image source: Specialist-Jello7544
#57 What The Hell Is This? The Council Has No Consensus Yet
Image source: Substantial-Ship9986
#58 Cat Gang
Image source: HospitalCharming3097
#59 The Council Had A Quick Break From Their Meal To Decide Your Fate
Image source: Tight-Tone1983
Follow Us