47 Photos That Remind Us How Beautiful The World Really Is, Through Harjanto Sumawan’s Eyes

Harjanto Sumawan is a photographer from Yogyakarta, Indonesia, known for his travel, street, and documentary work. He has a gift for capturing everyday life, showing the beauty and rhythm of different cultures in a way that feels both honest and alive.
His photographs draw you in, inviting you to pause and notice the little moments that often go unseen. From bustling streets to quiet corners of the world, Sumawan’s work lets ordinary life feel extraordinary.
#1 “Spirit And Balance”, Yogyakarta
“It really is not easy to ride a bike on a 1.2m wide bamboo bridge.”
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#2 Ijen Volcano’s Caldera, Indonesia
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#3 “Rainy Days”, Colo Dam, Sukoharjo, Indonesia
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#4 “Fire Dance”, Kesongo, Semarang, Indonesia
“When the sun sets, the dance begins.”
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#5
“Livestock animals gazing on the dry land of rural Myanmar (Burma) near Bagan. A herd of cows and calves moves to the village at sunset.”
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#6 “Sulfur Miners”, Ijen Crater, Indonesia
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#7 “Morning Activities”
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#8 “Morning Activity”, Situgunung, Indonesia
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#9 “Planting Season”, Bali
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#10 “One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure”
“All these people gather to find something worth selling from the city garbage in the Piyungan final landfill, Yogyakarta.
May this pic remind us to appreciate what we have at the moment.”
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#11 “Traditional Market”, Surakarta, Indonesia
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#12 “Morning Break”, Jokhang Temple
“Jokhang Temple is the holiest temple in all of Tibet. Pilgrims from all over flock to this temple to catch a glimpse of the Jowo Buddha statue.
Some pilgrims even prostrate all the way to the temple, even if it takes them years to travel from their home village to Lhasa. Others travel to the temple daily and prostrate in front of it, or circumambulate it while saying prayers.”
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#13 “Rays Of Light”
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#14 Blue Fire And Sulfur Miner, Ijen’s Volcano Caldera, Acidic Water Crater With Ph 0.5 In East Java, Indonesia
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#15 Pinggan, Kintamani, Bali
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#16 “Bau Nyale Ritual”
“Village Elderly starts looking for sea worms at dawn in West Sumba, which can only be found once a year.
This Nyale ritual initiates the Pasola Festival and was intended as a way to bring faraway communities together in order to find a partner from a different village. The young men and women, dressed in their best, formed separate groups and courted each other with poetic songs and subtle word games.
It reminded us that while such celebrations hold a strong symbolic meaning, they are also a cherished occasion for distant members of the family to come together, to chat or laugh over a clove cigarette, and ultimately, to strengthen their community’s bonds.”
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#17 “Puppet Show”, Bagan, Myanmar
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#18 “Fly Your Wish To The Moon”, Vesakh Day, Borobudur
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#19 “Weep….and You Weep Alone… (Ella Wheeler In Solitude 1883)”
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#20 “Prambanan Temple, Aerial View”
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#21 “Net Fishing”, Colo Dam, Surakarta, Indonesia
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#22 “Palm Sugar Maker”, Magelang, Central Java, Indonesia
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#23 “Morning Activity At Pancer Beach”
“Fishermen with their unique boats unload the catch.
In October, thousands of these boats participate in ‘Petik Laut’, a sea thanksgiving event in Muncar, Banyuwangi, Indonesia.”
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#24 “Baloons Over Bagan”
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#25 “Like My ‘Superhero’….please!”
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#26 “When A Cow Goes Shopping”
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#27 “Farmer”, Li Riverbank, Quilin, China
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#28 “Inle Lake’s Fishermen”, Myanmar
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#29 “Top Of Mt. Ijen”, East Java, Indonesia
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#30 “Waiting For Sunset”, Timang Beach, Yogyakarta
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#31 “The Horsemen”, Bromo, Indonesia
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#32 “Yosemite Valley View”, Yosemite, Ca
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#33 “3 Generations”, Sarangkot, Nepal
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#34 Mt. Fishtail, Annapurna Himalaya, A View From Sarangkot, Pokhara, Nepal
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#35 Mcway Fall, Big Sur, Ca
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#36 “Milky Way Over Everest”, Everest Basecamp, Tibet
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#37 Namtso Lake, Tibet
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#38 “Shepherds”, Bagan, Myanmar
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#39 “Lower Antilope Canton”
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#40 “Scramble Offerings”
“This is called ‘Sesaji pekelem’. During the Melasti ritual in Bali, white ducks and chickens are thrown away alive into the sea, and children scramble to get them.”
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#41 “Melasti Procession”, Bali
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#42 “All About That A**”, Kampung Warna Warni Jodipan, Malang
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#43 “A View From Esplanade Jetty”, Singapore
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#44 Plaosan Temple In Infrared, Yogyakarta, Indonesia
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#45 “The Spiral, 100m Below Surface With Underground River”, Jomblang Cave, Yogyakarta, Indonesia
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#46 “Fishermen In Li River”, Quilin
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
#47 “Melasti Ritual”
“On arriving at the beach, after the pratimas abode in the position prepared, the ritual commenced by preparing ‘mecaru’ or exorcism rite as a symbol to purify the location and neutralize the power of ‘bhuta kala’ in order that the ritual will accomplish flourishingly.”
Image source: harjanto_sumawan
