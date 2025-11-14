My 29 Pics From Budapest During The Coronavirus Quarantine

According to the official data, right now, Hungary has 58 confirmed coronavirus cases and 122 people in quarantine. This week, like in many other European countries, many public spaces and services were closed down, with only pharmacies and groceries working past 3 p.m.
I set out on a journey in the past two days to capture the coronavirus effect in the capital city of Hungary, Budapest. It was empty, depressing, and scary. Let the pictures tell the story.
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
