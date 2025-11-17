Hey Pandas, Would You Die In The Hunger Games And How?

Would you be eaten by mutts? Or trip and land in a tracker jacket nest?
I would probably die by falling off of the pedestal before the gong sounded, and being exploded, I don’t have great balance lol. Off topic, but I’m honestly unsure why we didn’t see people throwing objects at the ground near other tributes’ pedestals and blowing them up, it seems like a good idea.
I would probably survive by miracle but trip back at home and die.
Im pretty sure id stay on the pedistal too long and run around clueless while everyones busy killing eachother… then id probably give and loot i get to the wrong person and theyd kill me
I’d probably be running and as someone is chasing me I’d be like “woah woah wait a minute *catches breath* I can’t run like that man, they didn’t provide me with a sports bra! Also I didn’t get into cross country for a reason. just gimme a sec.” *breathes* *If not dead yet tries to throw rock but misses or gets stabbed immediately* Or i’d be climbing a try but I can’t pull myself up so I try to be like “wait wait, I’ll give you valuable information or stuff, pls don’t kills me” Or trusting wrong person.
I’d definitely die. And it’d be something relatively stupid too.
My younger sister would absolutely crush the Hunger Games. She’s too strong and smart and fast and adorable and makes friends really fast.
It would take a miracle.
With my bad luck I would either die from somebody targeting me or just starvation.
I think I might survive but if I died, it would most likely be because I trusted the wrong person.
I would 100% die someone would find me hiding behind a big rock in the fetal position crying, and shot me for being a coward.
I’d probably run off the pedestal too early and explode into a million pieces. If that doesn’t happen, I would probably:
– Die of dehydration after crying myself to literal death.
– Die of being murdered after my delusions of victory convince me to run at the cornucopia.
– Die of starvation/dehydration/tripping into the force field.
– In the unlikely impossible event of surviving past the first 5 minutes, probably set up an elaborate trap and end up falling for it the next day.
I would trip on a rock and die because I smashed my head open and die. If I survived, it would be because Everybody else tripped on rocks first.
No i befriend the bees
I would either stand on the pedestal in an anxiety attack haze and eventually get speared or climb a tree and eventually starve
I would either trust the wrong people and get backstabbed, or trust no one and run out of resources because I didn’t have any allies
i would die bc somebody would probably attack me 💖
Id probably die, but id make some bombs and carry them with me so i can take out as many people as possible. ✨I love Thermite✨
I’d probably die of either starvation or my eating disorder would finally do me in, or someone would see me suffering in pain and they would end my suffering and misery. I definitely wouldn’t survive the hunger games, I’m not athletic, I’m not strong, but I’m pretty freaking smart, and my logic skills are very strong.
I would die. And if my friends were in the Hunger Games with me I would die because they would eat me due to hunger.
I would probably die. I’m not handy in a fight, I’m extremely clumsy and constantly distracted. I would be doomed from the start.
