30 Of The Funniest Internet-Famous Cat Pics Get Illustrated By Daily Purrr (New Pics)

Ainars, the creator of the Instagram page @dailypurrr, had made several attempts to spread joy on the internet before finally gaining traction with their daily cat doodles. After creating 50 doodles in private, they revealed their work to friends and family, leading to an initial follower count of about 500. Anticipating to reach 1000 followers by the New Year, they were taken aback when their follower count skyrocketed overnight, a feat attributed to a post about their doodles on social media.

Continuing to make daily cat doodles, Ainars’ Instagram page experienced significant growth. “Daily purrr’s” cute cat drawings continue to make people smile all around the world, and if you’d like to see more of them make sure to check out the previous post on Bored Panda by clicking here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com | twitter.com

#1

Image source: dailypurrr

#2

Image source: dailypurrr

#3

Image source: dailypurrr

#4

Image source: dailypurrr

#5

Image source: dailypurrr

#6

Image source: dailypurrr

#7

Image source: dailypurrr

#8

Image source: dailypurrr

#9

Image source: dailypurrr

#10

Image source: dailypurrr

#11

Image source: dailypurrr

#12

Image source: dailypurrr

#13

Image source: dailypurrr

#14

Image source: dailypurrr

#15

Image source: dailypurrr

#16

Image source: dailypurrr

#17

Image source: dailypurrr

#18

Image source: dailypurrr

#19

Image source: dailypurrr

#20

Image source: dailypurrr

#21

Image source: dailypurrr

#22

Image source: dailypurrr

#23

Image source: dailypurrr

#24

Image source: dailypurrr

#25

Image source: dailypurrr

#26

Image source: dailypurrr

#27

Image source: dailypurrr

#28

Image source: dailypurrr

#29

Image source: dailypurrr

#30

Image source: dailypurrr

