We Are The Sighthound Squad And We Explore Lithuania With Our Lovely Dogs

We are the Sighthound Squad!
Our crew consists of three lovely long doggos: Fargo the Borzoi is the biggest and with the longest fur, Luna the Saluki is the youngest and smallest but at the same time the most fierce member of the squad and then there is Olivia the greyhound red foxy babe. Also, we have two human friends who take us to the wildest places in Lithuania. We love to hike in forests, fields, and visit abounded places.
The Sighthound Squad story started on one social media platform. Our humans found us as perfect posers in our early age and started showing our model snoots to the world. We received tons of comments and likes! Then, accidentally, our humans found each other on Instagram. After giving lots of compliments to each other’s visual taste, they finally decided to meet.
It was love at first sight for us and from that day hikes never felt the same. We started dating a lot! Almost every weekend we were running, playing and zooming around the whole Lithuania and posing for shoots together. Who would have thought that friendship on the social network could roll up to this point?
Now our humans design beautiful handmade vegan products for dogs and have so many creative ideas for all furry friends!
