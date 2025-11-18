How I Captured Human Connection Through 37 Photos Of Route 66

by

Aristotle proclaimed that human beings are inherently social creatures. Since his time, the development of biology and sociology has become significant areas of study. *Social Biophilia* is a series that connects the Biophilia Hypothesis Theory with key sociological principles to examine the phenomenon of human beings’ desire for connection with their environment and other living creatures.

The series examines and uses U.S. Route 66 as the key subject in exploring these topics to provide evidence of connectivity, either present or documented from once-existing connections. Architecture, landscape, and man-made structures all provide evidence of an individual’s need to connect.

#1 New Mexico

#2 Arizona

#3 Arizona

#4 Texas

#5 Arizona

#6 New Mexico

#7 Illinois

#8 New Mexico

#9 New Mexico

#10 Missouri

#11 Oklahoma

#12 New Mexico

#13 New Mexico

#14 Illinois

#15 Missouri

#16 New Mexico

#17 Missouri

#18 Texas

#19 California

#20 Missouri

#21 Texas

#22 Oklahoma

#23 Illinois

#24 Missouri

#25 Missouri

#26 Arizona

#27 Texas

#28 Oklahoma

#29 New Mexico

#30 Missouri

#31 Texas

#32 California

#33 Illinois

#34 Texas

#35 Missouri

#36 Illinois

#37 Texas

