I Photographed Breathtaking Paintings And Frescoes In Abandoned Places In Italy (25 Pics)

Photographing abandoned buildings in Italy is always a pleasure. This country has a special place in my heart, and it is my favorite country to visit. I’ve regularly visited Italy to photograph the amazing architecture of abandoned houses from North to South. During my architecture photography trips, I also gathered a collection of photos of breathtaking paintings and drawings in or on the abandoned buildings. Some of these beautiful paintings even cover the whole room, including the ceiling.
Some of the wall artworks in these photos are described as frescoes. Fresco is a technique where freshly laid, or wet lime plaster, is painted. Water is used to ‘transport’ the dry-powder pigment to merge with the plaster, and while the plaster is setting it becomes an integral part of the wall. The resulting wall paintings are stunning.
More info: romanrobroek.nl | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
Follow Us