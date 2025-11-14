I Visited Three Crowns In The Polish Pieniny Mountains With A Magical Winter Scenery

The weather during Christmas did not encourage to spend time outdoors. Finally, after three days of heavy snowfall and low clouds, better weather conditions appeared. So I’ve decided to explore a trendy place in Pieniny National Park in Poland – Three Crowns. During the hike, which took my wife and I about 1.5 hours, I was mesmerized by the magical winter scenery. On the top, there is an exclusive observation deck from which I admired stunning Pieniny National Park and Dunajec river gorge. Luckily, the sunset was incredible, and I could photograph a beautiful spectacle in the sky.
