50 Failed Tries At Following A Recipe That Led To The Most Hilarious Reviews

A good cook knows that recipes can be often treated as guidelines. However, many a bad cook has a similar line of thinking, just with a vastly different outcome. Now, knowing you are a bad cook is one thing, but a poor craftsperson will blame their tools, up to and including recipes. 

The “I Didn’t Have Eggs” online community gathers the bewildering and somewhat infuriating online recipe reviews of people who for some ungodly reason decided to make terrible ingredient substitutions, then went online to rant about the recipe. So get comfortable, upvote the best (or worst) posts, and comment your thoughts below. 

#1 This Guy Gets It

Image source: 58013sel

#2 Cindy Is Tired Of Your Questions

Image source: UnprofessionalCook

#3 “4 Cups Of Apple Cider Vinegar To 2 Bottles Of Wine Was Absurd.” Yes It Was

Image source: ohhiiiiiiiiii

#4 Substitution Poetry!

Image source: safadancer

#5 The Best Review Yet

Image source: Alqpzm1029

#6 I Wish You Would Shut Up

Image source: xzagz

#7 No Mention Of Corn In A Mexican Crema Recipe

Image source: jillianjo

#8 Reading This One Activated My Flight Or Fight Response

Image source: Whitershadeofforever

#9 Big Brain Baking

Image source: princessice119

#10 I Haven’t Made It Yet 🙄

Image source: Jamgood

#11 Recipe For A London Broil Marinade. There Indeed Is No Pepsi Or Coke

Image source: abbattoirnoises

#12 Oh Kimica 🤦learn To Understand Directions Please

Image source: CaliSunSuccs

#13 Yes, Cumin Beef Tastes Like Cumin

Image source: danstecz

#14 This Was On A Recipe For Peach Ice Cream

Image source: reckonedstormlight

#15 Thanks For Your Life Story!

Image source: AnemoneGoldman

#16 Christopher Has Had Enough Of Reading About Other People’s Substitutions

Image source: D4b513

#17 Do You Even Know What A Potato Is? 1 Star!

Image source: salutishi

#18 I’m Not Sure If This Counts But It Made Me Laugh

Image source: pcktazn

#19 Geoffrey Doesn’t Like Full English Breakfast

Image source: HeyyyKoolAid

#20 This Bourbon Chicken Recipe Review

Image source: Thermoxin

#21 “The Recipe Is Bad Because I Undercooked It” Absolute Savage Response

Image source: Opposite_Lettuce

#22 I’m Better At Traditional Chinese Cooking Than The Traditional Chinese Cook

Image source: AnemoneGoldman

#23 Why Do You Have This Much Free Time??

Image source: SaltCarnate

#24 This Recipe For Thanksgiving Stuffing

Image source: Jordayumm

#25 I Found This Gem On A Caramel Ice Cream Recipe And I Am So Glad I Did

Image source: ButchTheDoggo

#26 Things Are Getting Tense In This Banana Bread Recipe’s Comments Section

Image source: yattoyatto

#27 Ritzchef Is All Of Us

Image source: sixl6o6l

#28 Amy Out There Fighting The Good Fight

Image source: happinessinthedark

#29 This Person Added An Unnecessary Egg And Got Mad The Cake Was Ruined

Image source: Banana_Skirt

#30 On A Post For A Homemade Peach Cake

Image source: Jk_381122

#31 Amber Doesn’t Bother To Read, And Gets Schooled By The Recipe’s Author

Image source: UnprofessionalCook

#32 On A Recipe For Vegan Peanut Butter Frosting

Image source: Pansyb***h420

#33 French Toast. With Tortilla. And Aquafaba. And Cumin

Image source: Person899887

#34 No Substitutions (As Far As We Know) But A Wild Ride

Image source: PocariSweatsuit

#35 Can I Make The Sugar Spread Without Sugar?

Image source: jl9011

#36 Just Devastated That Mayonnaise Doesn’t Make Good Frosting. But I Still Ate It

Image source: reddit.com

#37 Translation: It’s A Frittata, You Twit

Image source: wigglebuttbiscuits

#38 Recipe Is Missing Peanut Butter

Image source: ap25000

#39 When Recipes On The Internet Should Know That You’re Prediabetic, And Should Reflect As Much

Image source: wonderinglady20

#40 So Tasty It Sent My Dog To The Hospital. Definitely The Recipe’s Fault. One Star

Image source: puppylust

#41 Baking Soda, Baking Powder. Potato Potahto

Image source: lendmeyrbike

#42 Big Hot Oil Mess

Image source: jenn2185

#43 Didn’t Read Directions, Got Food Poisoning

Image source: PinxJinx

#44 What Happened Here Is Truly A Mystery

Image source: picardythree

#45 I Think They Should Reread Their Review

Image source: putthakookidown

#46 I Didn’t Follow The Directions

Image source: gurzak

#47 Not The Recipe’s Fault

Image source: reddit.com

#48 Cindy Is Not Happy About The Use Of Eggs In Baked Goods

Image source: suspiciousbanana13

#49 On A Vegan Yorkshire Pudding Recipe

Image source: ShouldReallyBWorking

#50 Recipe Calls For 1 Teaspoon Of Red Chili Paste

Image source: CaliSunSuccs

