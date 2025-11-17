50 Failed Tries At Following A Recipe That Led To The Most Hilarious Reviews

A good cook knows that recipes can be often treated as guidelines. However, many a bad cook has a similar line of thinking, just with a vastly different outcome. Now, knowing you are a bad cook is one thing, but a poor craftsperson will blame their tools, up to and including recipes.
The “I Didn’t Have Eggs” online community gathers the bewildering and somewhat infuriating online recipe reviews of people who for some ungodly reason decided to make terrible ingredient substitutions, then went online to rant about the recipe. So get comfortable, upvote the best (or worst) posts, and comment your thoughts below.
#1 This Guy Gets It
Image source: 58013sel
#2 Cindy Is Tired Of Your Questions
Image source: UnprofessionalCook
#3 “4 Cups Of Apple Cider Vinegar To 2 Bottles Of Wine Was Absurd.” Yes It Was
Image source: ohhiiiiiiiiii
#4 Substitution Poetry!
Image source: safadancer
#5 The Best Review Yet
Image source: Alqpzm1029
#6 I Wish You Would Shut Up
Image source: xzagz
#7 No Mention Of Corn In A Mexican Crema Recipe
Image source: jillianjo
#8 Reading This One Activated My Flight Or Fight Response
Image source: Whitershadeofforever
#9 Big Brain Baking
Image source: princessice119
#10 I Haven’t Made It Yet 🙄
Image source: Jamgood
#11 Recipe For A London Broil Marinade. There Indeed Is No Pepsi Or Coke
Image source: abbattoirnoises
#12 Oh Kimica 🤦learn To Understand Directions Please
Image source: CaliSunSuccs
#13 Yes, Cumin Beef Tastes Like Cumin
Image source: danstecz
#14 This Was On A Recipe For Peach Ice Cream
Image source: reckonedstormlight
#15 Thanks For Your Life Story!
Image source: AnemoneGoldman
#16 Christopher Has Had Enough Of Reading About Other People’s Substitutions
Image source: D4b513
#17 Do You Even Know What A Potato Is? 1 Star!
Image source: salutishi
#18 I’m Not Sure If This Counts But It Made Me Laugh
Image source: pcktazn
#19 Geoffrey Doesn’t Like Full English Breakfast
Image source: HeyyyKoolAid
#20 This Bourbon Chicken Recipe Review
Image source: Thermoxin
#21 “The Recipe Is Bad Because I Undercooked It” Absolute Savage Response
Image source: Opposite_Lettuce
#22 I’m Better At Traditional Chinese Cooking Than The Traditional Chinese Cook
Image source: AnemoneGoldman
#23 Why Do You Have This Much Free Time??
Image source: SaltCarnate
#24 This Recipe For Thanksgiving Stuffing
Image source: Jordayumm
#25 I Found This Gem On A Caramel Ice Cream Recipe And I Am So Glad I Did
Image source: ButchTheDoggo
#26 Things Are Getting Tense In This Banana Bread Recipe’s Comments Section
Image source: yattoyatto
#27 Ritzchef Is All Of Us
Image source: sixl6o6l
#28 Amy Out There Fighting The Good Fight
Image source: happinessinthedark
#29 This Person Added An Unnecessary Egg And Got Mad The Cake Was Ruined
Image source: Banana_Skirt
#30 On A Post For A Homemade Peach Cake
Image source: Jk_381122
#31 Amber Doesn’t Bother To Read, And Gets Schooled By The Recipe’s Author
Image source: UnprofessionalCook
#32 On A Recipe For Vegan Peanut Butter Frosting
Image source: Pansyb***h420
#33 French Toast. With Tortilla. And Aquafaba. And Cumin
Image source: Person899887
#34 No Substitutions (As Far As We Know) But A Wild Ride
Image source: PocariSweatsuit
#35 Can I Make The Sugar Spread Without Sugar?
Image source: jl9011
#36 Just Devastated That Mayonnaise Doesn’t Make Good Frosting. But I Still Ate It
Image source: reddit.com
#37 Translation: It’s A Frittata, You Twit
Image source: wigglebuttbiscuits
#38 Recipe Is Missing Peanut Butter
Image source: ap25000
#39 When Recipes On The Internet Should Know That You’re Prediabetic, And Should Reflect As Much
Image source: wonderinglady20
#40 So Tasty It Sent My Dog To The Hospital. Definitely The Recipe’s Fault. One Star
Image source: puppylust
#41 Baking Soda, Baking Powder. Potato Potahto
Image source: lendmeyrbike
#42 Big Hot Oil Mess
Image source: jenn2185
#43 Didn’t Read Directions, Got Food Poisoning
Image source: PinxJinx
#44 What Happened Here Is Truly A Mystery
Image source: picardythree
#45 I Think They Should Reread Their Review
Image source: putthakookidown
#46 I Didn’t Follow The Directions
Image source: gurzak
#47 Not The Recipe’s Fault
Image source: reddit.com
#48 Cindy Is Not Happy About The Use Of Eggs In Baked Goods
Image source: suspiciousbanana13
#49 On A Vegan Yorkshire Pudding Recipe
Image source: ShouldReallyBWorking
#50 Recipe Calls For 1 Teaspoon Of Red Chili Paste
Image source: CaliSunSuccs
