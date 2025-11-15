I Photographed Abandoned Hunting Dogs In Spain And I Tell Their Story Through My Photos (35 Pics)

“All that is necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.”
On the day, Leena, our Galga, adopted through Magnificent Mutts, was no longer needed by her owner. She was to be hung from a tree as the tradition of the galgueros. On that day, evil was not going to win! A woman overheard what was about to happen and stepped in to end the animal abuse and save Leena’s life. The woman brought Leena to SOS Galgos in Barcelona, Spain, and that is where her journey to the US began. The woman in Spain most likely never thought about how that one single act of kindness would change the lives of so many people and in turn, save many more lives of Galgos.
More info: stinkeyephotography.com
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
Erizo who was rescued by Fundación Benjamín Mehnert in Sevilla Spain. Erizo now lives in Albuquerque NM and is a therapy dog who visits hospitals, schools, and prisons. Sherry, Erizo’s Mom or manager recently told me one of the meetings Erizo had with an elderly gentleman during a hospital visit.
Sherry and Erizo were walking the halls of the hospital and they came across an older man in a doorway of a doctor’s office. The man and his wife had just received very bad news from his doctor, and his wife and doctor were not sure if he understood what they told him. Sherry asked the man if he wanted to pet Erizo, and the man bent down to pet him and told Erizo he just received some very bad news. His wife and doctor now realized he understood.
The man pet Erizo for a little while and his wife asked if Erizo could visit him in the hospital. Erizo made several trips to the hospital to spend time with the elderly man, and during each visit, several of his family members were visiting with him also and got to meet Erizo. After two months, the elderly man passed away. The family contacted Sherry to asked if Erizo could attend the wake. The family made special arrangements with the location for the wake to allow Erizo to attend.
Erizo not only helped a dying man deal with the end of his life, but he helped his family deal with his passing.
Erizo is also visiting at a residential treatment center. He visits with a group of about 12 teenage girls who have been sexually abused… you name it, they’ve been through it. One particular girl is very tall, thin with long dark hair. Sherry, Erizo’s Mom, mentioned to her that she and Erizo could be twins: tall, dark hair and elegant. She now calls Erizo her “Spirit Brother.” When Erizo visits, she simply lies on the floor with him, her head on his side and she just pets him slowly with one hand. If she stops, he nuzzles her to continue. She stops a lot… she loves the nuzzles.
These are only a couple of the stories of Erizo and how a trash dog from Spain is helping heal and provide comfort to so many people and raising awareness about the hunting dogs of Spain.
#31
#32
#33
#34
#35
