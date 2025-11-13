I Capture Disney Princesses That Don’t Need Princes

My name is Lance Reis and I am a portrait and creative art photographer based in Portland, Oregon. For my shoots, I bring my subjects to life with a mixture of natural light and creative cinematic concepts. For me, the most important elements of my shoots are the connection I make with my subjects and the ability to make anyone feel comfortable in front of the lens. I met Jordan & Viviana on Instagram and we instantly knew we had to shoot together.
So I flew to Tampa Florida from Portland and we shot various concepts but this was my favorite one. I’ve shot a lot of cosplay and I’ve always thought it would be fun to shoot a concept showing a side of the classic Disney princess we never get to see. It’s always the same role “damsel in distress waiting for the prince to come to save her” well it’s 2019 and women don’t sit around waiting for a man to come save them. Not every princess needs a prince. Love is love & I wanted to show that in a creative way. Here are 2 other Disney shoots I’ve done – Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty.
If you enjoy this set make sure to check out my Instagram where you will find all kinds of cosplay and creative concepts based on social issues from depression, addiction, PTSD, domestic abuse, and bullying.
Models: Jordan Skye & Viviana Posada | MUA & Hair by Jordanskye.
More info: lancereis.com
