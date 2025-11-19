25 Adorable Moments Between Children And Their Animal Companions Captured By Andrea Martin

Andrea Martin is a talented children’s portrait photographer based in the beautiful hills of southern West Virginia. With over twelve years of experience, she has a knack for capturing the heartwarming bond between kids and animals. As a mom herself, Andrea knows how precious these moments can be, and she works hard to create magical images that show the innocence and joy of childhood.
In her photographs, Andrea uses bright colors and natural light to bring out the fun and playful spirit of her subjects. Whether it’s a child laughing with a puppy or a little one cuddling a kitten, her pictures might make you feel the love and happiness shared between kids and their furry friends.
More info: Instagram | andreammartinphotography.com | Facebook
