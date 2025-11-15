Hey Pandas, What’s Your Personality? (Closed)

by

What’s your personality?

#1

Mine is terrified secretive and wannabe cartoonist

#2

Im introverted and also very observant

#3

I’m introverted, artistic, and I try to be as kind as possible. I can bubbly, annoying, and quirky sometimes, but I have an amazing sense of humor!

#4

I’m super introverted around strangers, but around my one friend. I’m super weird. A hermitcraft fan with a hint of a shipper!

#5

Okay we have a list:
Christian, I love My God. Wish I could say I’m not extremist
Republican bitch
Insane and Frontal Lobe ADHD
Redneck: I mean like uncle Eddie redneck. Trashy. BBQ at 2 am in WINTER. I love it tho.
People describe me as flexible so that’s my only good quality fam. 😂
No one loves me 364 days of the year

#6

Lets look at the checklist:
exploit, manipulate or violate the rights of others- Nope, not any more, never
lack concern, regret or remorse about other people’s distress – check
behave irresponsibly and show disregard for normal social behaviour – Check
have difficulty sustaining long-term relationships – Not anymore
be unable to control their anger – Not any more
lack guilt, or not learn from their mistakes – yep and nope
blame others for problems in their lives – Only because it usually is
repeatedly break the law – not any more
A person with antisocial personality disorder will have a history of conduct disorder during childhood, such as truancy (yep), delinquency (yep) substance misuse (not any more), and other disruptive and aggressive behaviours (Not any more)

Once past these, I’m a morally and logically based individual with a sarcastic nature and a varied sense of humour. I often forget to think before I speak and say inappropriate things, it’s not to be mean, but because I don’t fully understand some emotions, making it hard to ‘read the room’.
I’ve learned how to behave ‘normal’ thanks to books, acting classes and advised from friends and family.
I love animals, all animals, but have a particular soft spot for those that most would consider ugly.

#7

Sarcastic

Negative

Not the best around children

Every two sentences theres a swear

Just in general a bad person

#8

around people i act like im a loner but by myself im weird, i dont know what to call this

#9

Crazy, loving, romantic, kind, empathetic/sympathetic, supportive, helpful, and I give the best advice… but can never keep anyone because no one likes me!

#10

Sarcastic. Funny. Observant. Perfectionist. Somewhat logical. A little bit rude.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Netflix to Revisit Robert F. Kennedy in Documentary “Bobby Kennedy for President”
3 min read
Mar, 21, 2018
People Make Hilarious “My Plans vs. 2020” Memes And Here Are 30 Of Them
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Why Bros Was Dead On Arrival
3 min read
Jan, 3, 2023
Hey Pandas! What Is The Weirdest Painting You Have Ever Seen? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hilarious Video Of A Man Showing Off His New Fence To Keep His Dog From Running Away Is Going Viral Again
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
37 Facts About Freddie Mercury Most People Don’t Know
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.