Hey Pandas, What’s Your Personality? (Closed)

What’s your personality?
#1
Mine is terrified secretive and wannabe cartoonist
#2
Im introverted and also very observant
#3
I’m introverted, artistic, and I try to be as kind as possible. I can bubbly, annoying, and quirky sometimes, but I have an amazing sense of humor!
#4
I’m super introverted around strangers, but around my one friend. I’m super weird. A hermitcraft fan with a hint of a shipper!
#5
Okay we have a list:
Christian, I love My God. Wish I could say I’m not extremist
Republican bitch
Insane and Frontal Lobe ADHD
Redneck: I mean like uncle Eddie redneck. Trashy. BBQ at 2 am in WINTER. I love it tho.
People describe me as flexible so that’s my only good quality fam. 😂
No one loves me 364 days of the year
#6
Lets look at the checklist:
exploit, manipulate or violate the rights of others- Nope, not any more, never
lack concern, regret or remorse about other people’s distress – check
behave irresponsibly and show disregard for normal social behaviour – Check
have difficulty sustaining long-term relationships – Not anymore
be unable to control their anger – Not any more
lack guilt, or not learn from their mistakes – yep and nope
blame others for problems in their lives – Only because it usually is
repeatedly break the law – not any more
A person with antisocial personality disorder will have a history of conduct disorder during childhood, such as truancy (yep), delinquency (yep) substance misuse (not any more), and other disruptive and aggressive behaviours (Not any more)
Once past these, I’m a morally and logically based individual with a sarcastic nature and a varied sense of humour. I often forget to think before I speak and say inappropriate things, it’s not to be mean, but because I don’t fully understand some emotions, making it hard to ‘read the room’.
I’ve learned how to behave ‘normal’ thanks to books, acting classes and advised from friends and family.
I love animals, all animals, but have a particular soft spot for those that most would consider ugly.
#7
Sarcastic
Negative
Not the best around children
Every two sentences theres a swear
Just in general a bad person
#8
around people i act like im a loner but by myself im weird, i dont know what to call this
#9
Crazy, loving, romantic, kind, empathetic/sympathetic, supportive, helpful, and I give the best advice… but can never keep anyone because no one likes me!
#10
Sarcastic. Funny. Observant. Perfectionist. Somewhat logical. A little bit rude.
