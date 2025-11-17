I Transformed My Meals Into An Anime Experience (24 Pics)

by

Food in anime is already a full-fledged genre that gives you special pleasure. Dishes are always exaggerated and overflowing with colors. The characters eating different meals make them look incredibly appetizing, and the variety of foods evokes quite sentimental feelings.

Is it possible to fulfill this fantasy with real food and turn it into anime? I wondered if I could make it work in the opposite direction, so I stylized a collection of photos of things I’ve eaten during my trips with a mobile AI tool and ended up with an entire anime series of food that never existed and an aesthetic that can be enjoyed forever. 

#1 Fried Corn In Istanbul

#2 Don’t Ask What It Was, I Liked It

#3 Swedish Pastries

#4 Butterfly Treats At The Copenhagen Botanical Garden

#5 Here I Am On A Diet

#6 I Can’t Even Tell What Those Vegetables Are

#7 This Asian Soup Gets More Interesting Every Time

#8 Asian Soup Turned… Borscht??

#9 Fried Tuna With Veggies In Portugal, And A Glass Of Wine

#10 A Bouquet Of Ukrainian Radishes

#11 My English Breakfast

#12 My Grocery Cart In Dublin

#13 Jackpot. Chinese Noodles And Coke In The Faroe Islands

#14 Baked Chicken With Herbs In Bologna

#15 Brussels Sprouts With Lemon And Porridge

#16 Canned Gherkins Overlooking The Lagoon

#17 Canned Potatoes In Copenhagen

#18 A Ton Of Pasta

#19 Boiled Potatoes Remind Me Of Gyoza Dumplings

#20 A Bottle Of Jólaöl In The Faroe Islands

#21 A Small Breakfast On Madeira Island

#22 My Grocery Cart In Bruges

#23 Zucchini With Lemon On A Hot Summer Day

#24 Yellow Something

Patrick Penrose
