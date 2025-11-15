I Photographed Birds That Visit Our Feeder In The Garden (40 Pics)

When my wife received a positive test at the start of the year in her job as a carer in a residential home, we both had to self-isolate for three weeks. I spent the time in the garden photographing the birds that visit our feeders. We had sun, snow, ice, rain, and fog, often all on the same day but this didn’t deter the birds or me.
Also, check out my posts with cat photos here, here, and here.
More info: redbubble.com | turniptowers.co.uk | Instagram
#1 Starling In The Snow
#2 Who Watches The Watcher? This Robin Watched Me While I Was Putting The Bird Table Together Then Stood On The Table Watching Me Watching Him
#3 Blue Tit Playing In The Snow
#4 Fighting Starlings. The Starlings Roost At Night In Flocks Of Many Thousands, But In Small Groups, They Fight Almost Continuously
#5 Woodpecker Taking Off
#6 Robin Taking Off In The Snow. We Have Four Resident Robins Who Spend Most Of Their Time Trying To Chase Each Other Away
#7 Great Tit On A Windy Day
#8 Starling In The Snow. Although Starlings Appear Black, Close Up Their Feathers Have An Iridescence That Appears Green And Purple
#9 Blue Tit Taking Off From The Bird Table
#10 Fighting Starlings
#11 Great Tit Being Watched By A Blue Tit
#12 Blackbird On A Black Background
#13 Robin Feeding On The Bird Table
#14 Blue Tit Taking Off In The Snow
#15 Every Evening Big Flocks Of Starlings Fly Over On Their Way To A Roost Site In The Hills. There Are Many Thousands In Total, This Is Just A Small Part Of One Flock
#16 Long-Tailed Tits In The Snow. The Long-Tails Tend To Arrive In A Group, Make A Lot Of Noise And Fuss For A Few Minutes, And Then Disappear
#17 I Tried To Get Some Video Footage Of The Robins In The Snow, But They Had Other Ideas
#18 Greater-Spotted Woodpecker Squaring Off To A Starling
#19 Blackbird At Sunset. The “Whiskers” Visible Around Its Mouth Are Called Rictal Bristles
#20 Starlings Fighting In The Snow
#21 Blue Tits In The Snow
#22 Robin Trying To Take The Lid Of The Food Tub
#23 Great Tit Chasing After A Sunflower Seed It Just Dropped
#24 Woodpecker Coming In To Land
#25 Blue Tit Coming In To Land
#26 Nuthatch On The Bird Table
#27 Karate Robin And A Starling
#28 Greater-Spotted Woodpecker Enjoying A Rare Moment In The Sun
#29 Red Kite Hunting In The Snow. We Are On The Edge Of The Berwyn Mountains In Wales And Often Get Visits From Red Kites
#30 Robin Sheltering From The Snow
#31 Greater-Spotted Woodpecker Waiting For A Turn On The Feeder
#32 Long-Tailed Tit At Sunset
#33 Starling About To Start A Fight
#34 Starling Taking Off. The Tips Of Its Wings Are Touching The Floor As It Launches An Attack Against Another Bird
#35 Fighting Starlings
#36 Fighting Starlings
#37 Me And My Shadow. A Long-Tailed Tit Making A Sharp Exit As A Starling Lands On The Feeder
#38 Dinner Queue
#39 Starling Taking Off In The Snow
#40 Blackbird In The Snow. Blackbirds Tend To Be Messy Eaters, Especially When The Food Is Covered In Snow
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us