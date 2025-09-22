13 Adorable Dogs In Ghost Costumes

Halloween is right around the corner and everyone is searching for the perfect costume. But what about your four-legged pal? He also deserves the best when it comes about Trick or Treating.
These dog owners found the easiest, yet the best solution for their beloved pets. A white sheet over a white fur and the hunt for candies can begin!
Check out these cute ghost dogs!
More info: magicorama.com
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us