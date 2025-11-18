This Photographer Asks People To Reenact Their Old Photographs, Here’s The Result (30 Pics)

Irina Werning is a freelance photojournalist from Buenos Aires, Argentina who specializes in personal long-term projects. Her journey into the world of photography began in her 30s when she got her first camera. Since then, she has passionately captured stories through her lens.

In 2011, Werning started a photography project “Back to the Future” which focused on recreating old photographs of people in their current lives. The photographer asked her subjects to find old photos of themselves and then replicate the same scene, pose, and clothing as closely as possible. She captured these images side by side, showing the contrast between the past and the present.

“I love old photos. I admit being a nosey photographer. As soon as I step into someone else’s house, I start sniffing for them. Most of us are fascinated by their retro look but to me, it’s imagining how people would feel and look like if they were to reenact them today… In 2011, I decided to actually do this. So, with my camera, I started inviting people to go back to their future,” Werning writes on her website.

More info: irinawerning.com | Instagram

#1 Christoph, 1990-2011, Berlin

This Photographer Asks People To Reenact Their Old Photographs, Here&#8217;s The Result (30 Pics)

Image source: Irina Werning

#2 Rosana, Marcela And Rodrigo, 1982-2012, Rio De Janeiro

This Photographer Asks People To Reenact Their Old Photographs, Here&#8217;s The Result (30 Pics)

Image source: Irina Werning

#3 Lukas, 1980-2012, Berlin

This Photographer Asks People To Reenact Their Old Photographs, Here&#8217;s The Result (30 Pics)

Image source: Irina Werning

#4 Javier And Jaime, 1976-2012, Madrid

This Photographer Asks People To Reenact Their Old Photographs, Here&#8217;s The Result (30 Pics)

Image source: Irina Werning

#5 Duquesa De Alba, 1931-2012, Madrid

This Photographer Asks People To Reenact Their Old Photographs, Here&#8217;s The Result (30 Pics)

Image source: Irina Werning

#6 Zubrano Family, 1999-2011, Buenos Aires

This Photographer Asks People To Reenact Their Old Photographs, Here&#8217;s The Result (30 Pics)

Image source: Irina Werning

#7 Snorri, 1991-2012, Reykjavik

This Photographer Asks People To Reenact Their Old Photographs, Here&#8217;s The Result (30 Pics)

Image source: Irina Werning

#8 Mechi, 1990-2012, Buenos Aires

This Photographer Asks People To Reenact Their Old Photographs, Here&#8217;s The Result (30 Pics)

Image source: Irina Werning

#9 Leanne, 1982-2011, New York

This Photographer Asks People To Reenact Their Old Photographs, Here&#8217;s The Result (30 Pics)

Image source: Irina Werning

#10 Orna And Sharon, 1985-2012, Tel Aviv

This Photographer Asks People To Reenact Their Old Photographs, Here&#8217;s The Result (30 Pics)

Image source: Irina Werning

#11 Mickey Mouse, 1989-2012, Disneyland Paris

This Photographer Asks People To Reenact Their Old Photographs, Here&#8217;s The Result (30 Pics)

Image source: Irina Werning

#12 Edwin, 1990-2012, Accra

This Photographer Asks People To Reenact Their Old Photographs, Here&#8217;s The Result (30 Pics)

Image source: Irina Werning

#13 Margot, 1980-2012, Reykjavik

This Photographer Asks People To Reenact Their Old Photographs, Here&#8217;s The Result (30 Pics)

Image source: Irina Werning

#14 Cristina, 1993-2012, Caracas

This Photographer Asks People To Reenact Their Old Photographs, Here&#8217;s The Result (30 Pics)

Image source: Irina Werning

#15 Sarah And Jim, 1988-2011, Boston

This Photographer Asks People To Reenact Their Old Photographs, Here&#8217;s The Result (30 Pics)

Image source: Irina Werning

#16 Mazarine, 1976-2012, Paris

This Photographer Asks People To Reenact Their Old Photographs, Here&#8217;s The Result (30 Pics)

Image source: Irina Werning

#17 Carol, 1988-2012, Berlin

This Photographer Asks People To Reenact Their Old Photographs, Here&#8217;s The Result (30 Pics)

Image source: Irina Werning

#18 Domenica, 1985-2012, Mexico

This Photographer Asks People To Reenact Their Old Photographs, Here&#8217;s The Result (30 Pics)

Image source: Irina Werning

#19 Ben, 1980-2012, Berlin

This Photographer Asks People To Reenact Their Old Photographs, Here&#8217;s The Result (30 Pics)

Image source: Irina Werning

#20 Devoto, 1990-2011, Buenos Aires

This Photographer Asks People To Reenact Their Old Photographs, Here&#8217;s The Result (30 Pics)

Image source: Irina Werning

#21 Nelhe, 1980-2012, Hamburg

This Photographer Asks People To Reenact Their Old Photographs, Here&#8217;s The Result (30 Pics)

Image source: Irina Werning

#22 Shahar And Mor, 1992-2011, Jerusalem

This Photographer Asks People To Reenact Their Old Photographs, Here&#8217;s The Result (30 Pics)

Image source: Irina Werning

#23 Giorgio, 1982-2011, Paris

This Photographer Asks People To Reenact Their Old Photographs, Here&#8217;s The Result (30 Pics)

Image source: Irina Werning

#24 Kristin And Birta, 1993-2012, Reykjavik

This Photographer Asks People To Reenact Their Old Photographs, Here&#8217;s The Result (30 Pics)

Image source: Irina Werning

#25 Rikke, 1972-2011, Copenhagen

This Photographer Asks People To Reenact Their Old Photographs, Here&#8217;s The Result (30 Pics)

Image source: Irina Werning

#26 Vietinghoff Sisters, 1982-2012, Berlin

This Photographer Asks People To Reenact Their Old Photographs, Here&#8217;s The Result (30 Pics)

Image source: Irina Werning

#27 Isaac, 1991-2011, New York

This Photographer Asks People To Reenact Their Old Photographs, Here&#8217;s The Result (30 Pics)

Image source: Irina Werning

#28 Ismael And Cindy, 1994-2012, Santiago De Chile

This Photographer Asks People To Reenact Their Old Photographs, Here&#8217;s The Result (30 Pics)

Image source: Irina Werning

#29 Valy, Herdis And Gudny, 1993-2012, Reykjavik

This Photographer Asks People To Reenact Their Old Photographs, Here&#8217;s The Result (30 Pics)

Image source: Irina Werning

#30 Malu And Simone, 1997-2012, Disneyland Paris

This Photographer Asks People To Reenact Their Old Photographs, Here&#8217;s The Result (30 Pics)

Image source: Irina Werning

