This Photographer Asks People To Reenact Their Old Photographs, Here’s The Result (30 Pics)

Irina Werning is a freelance photojournalist from Buenos Aires, Argentina who specializes in personal long-term projects. Her journey into the world of photography began in her 30s when she got her first camera. Since then, she has passionately captured stories through her lens.
In 2011, Werning started a photography project “Back to the Future” which focused on recreating old photographs of people in their current lives. The photographer asked her subjects to find old photos of themselves and then replicate the same scene, pose, and clothing as closely as possible. She captured these images side by side, showing the contrast between the past and the present.
“I love old photos. I admit being a nosey photographer. As soon as I step into someone else’s house, I start sniffing for them. Most of us are fascinated by their retro look but to me, it’s imagining how people would feel and look like if they were to reenact them today… In 2011, I decided to actually do this. So, with my camera, I started inviting people to go back to their future,” Werning writes on her website.
#1 Christoph, 1990-2011, Berlin
#2 Rosana, Marcela And Rodrigo, 1982-2012, Rio De Janeiro
#3 Lukas, 1980-2012, Berlin
#4 Javier And Jaime, 1976-2012, Madrid
#5 Duquesa De Alba, 1931-2012, Madrid
#6 Zubrano Family, 1999-2011, Buenos Aires
#7 Snorri, 1991-2012, Reykjavik
#8 Mechi, 1990-2012, Buenos Aires
#9 Leanne, 1982-2011, New York
#10 Orna And Sharon, 1985-2012, Tel Aviv
#11 Mickey Mouse, 1989-2012, Disneyland Paris
#12 Edwin, 1990-2012, Accra
#13 Margot, 1980-2012, Reykjavik
#14 Cristina, 1993-2012, Caracas
#15 Sarah And Jim, 1988-2011, Boston
#16 Mazarine, 1976-2012, Paris
#17 Carol, 1988-2012, Berlin
#18 Domenica, 1985-2012, Mexico
#19 Ben, 1980-2012, Berlin
#20 Devoto, 1990-2011, Buenos Aires
#21 Nelhe, 1980-2012, Hamburg
#22 Shahar And Mor, 1992-2011, Jerusalem
#23 Giorgio, 1982-2011, Paris
#24 Kristin And Birta, 1993-2012, Reykjavik
#25 Rikke, 1972-2011, Copenhagen
#26 Vietinghoff Sisters, 1982-2012, Berlin
#27 Isaac, 1991-2011, New York
#28 Ismael And Cindy, 1994-2012, Santiago De Chile
#29 Valy, Herdis And Gudny, 1993-2012, Reykjavik
#30 Malu And Simone, 1997-2012, Disneyland Paris
