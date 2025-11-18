50 Valentine’s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It’s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

It’s that time of the year, Pandas! The time for heart-shaped candies, ‘I heart you’ balloons, and bad love puns. You might hate the commercialization of the day that’s supposed to represent love and connection. But you can’t deny that with loads of merchandise comes the opportunity to laugh at some fails.
We’ve scoured the Internet and found the best of the worst. From funny spelling mistakes and cringy design choices to some absurdly grotesque Valentine’s products. You mean to tell me they sell heart-shaped beef? Bacon strips shaped to look like a rose? That’s the level of silliness I’m always up for!
Because it’s Valentine’s Day, Bored Panda reached out to Ireland’s #1 dating and relationship expert Frances Kelleher. She was kind enough to tell us why February 14th matters and how coupled (and single!) people can make this day extra special!
#1 That’s One Way To Do It
Image source: SandraBullock69, zekerosh
#2 I Don’t Want To Kink Shame, But
Image source: thomeagle
#3 Valentine’s Day Is Just Around The Corner
Image source: hotdog_is_a_sandwich
#4 We’ve Changed The Sign For Valentine’s Day, Boss
Image source: Okeechobeeshakes
#5 I Saw The Craziest Valentine’s Gift At Walmart Today
Image source: MasterSwrdRemix
#6 Oh My
Image source: urbancashmere
#7 Interesting Kind Of Valentine’s Day That Walmart Is Promoting
Image source: thepsycholeech
#8 Beef Roses For Valentine’s Day
Image source: Insta_boned
#9 Glad They Have A Sense Of Humor
Image source: space_tardigrades
#10 They Know Exactly What They Are Doing
Image source: whatexactlyisthefunctionofarubberduck
#11 This Can’t Be Real
Image source: KarleeKanz
#12 Seen At Burwash Dining Hall
Image source: reddit.com
#13 His Name Is Artin, But I Named Him Soulless
I got this for my girlfriend as a joke for Valentine’s Day. I’m not a huge fan but I support her obsession and I love her, so I just go with it. But the joke is that I felt like I was being stared at by “Soulless Creatures”. Well, I was at the store today and noticed this dude was missing a face, so I named it Soulless.
Image source: Tokitokudory
#14 This Valentine’s Day Window Display At A South Brooklyn Pharmacy
Image source: jordanhusney
#15 The Queen Of The Throne
Image source: plum_moments
#16 Thanks For The Valentine’s Surprise, DQ. What I Ordered vs. What I Got
Image source: _lcll_
#17 I Found The Last Valentine’s Day Toy At My Local Walmart, And I Love It
Image source: Melanchxlisch
#18 My Valentine’s Heart Candy Says “Gort”
Image source: SlyMoonLlama
#19 Valentine’s Day Steak And Shrimp Package
Image source: WhiteBlackflame
#20 I Don’t Know How I Feel About This One
Image source: tina_belcher1227
#21 This Was In The “Valentine’s Day Gifts” Section, And Is It Supposed To Be A Threat?
Image source: hansmollman
#22 This Book My Mother-In-Law Bought For My Toddler Last Valentine’s Day
At first, you’re distracted by the fact that it’s so low-effort, like someone made it in 15 minutes using the world’s worst clip art. But then you realize that both bees and bears start with b, and what the hell is that nightmare that’s apparently a “numbat”? And when you get past all that, your 2-year-old points out that the book just skipped x and y, and went from w to z, and this is just surrealism.
Image source: yulscakes
#23 This Donut Shop Tried Its Best. 2 Weeks After Valentine’s Day
Image source: Gingerbreadseason
#24 This Defective Toy
Found this gal with her face upside down at a T.J. Maxx in Eugene, Oregon. It’s the first misprint I’ve ever found, so I was pretty excited! I didn’t get it because it’s not my personal style but still very cool!
Image source: No_Champion_5507
#25 Someone Needs To Check The Spelling
Image source: AnonUser821
#26 Imagine Getting A Valentine’s Card From The “Friend Zone” Section
Image source: car0o0oo
#27 The Commercialization Of Valentine’s Day Has Reached Truly Asinine Levels
Image source: mdoktor
#28 The Color Scheme Of This Email Spotify Sent Me
Image source: ronslaught82
#29 A Staple Valentine’s Day Disappointment
Image source: xrats
#30 There Was An Attempt To Pick An Appropriate Font
Image source: minimegamomo
#31 Paid “1-800-Flowers” $70 To Send Flowers To My Wife’s Office… Yep, Exactly As Advertised
Image source: KCamTTU
#32 This Valentine’s Day Chocolate From Target
Image source: chemistrybonanza
#33 Nothing Says “Amour” Like An Exercise Bike To Go With Your Wine
To the couples: here honey, happy Valentine’s! I think you need this.
To the singles: if you wanna find someone, try the bike, not the wine.
Image source: olivec.v
#34 Can’t Even Trust That Valentine’s Day Cards Are Grammatically Correct Anymore
Image source: courtneyngeorge
#35 “Be My Valentin”. Nothing Demonstrates Love More Than Proofreading
Image source: itsericmiller
#36 Oops
Image source: annestar8
#37 They’re Staring Into Your Soul
Image source: ContextNo9817
#38 Just Finished Setting Up The Action Alley For Valentine’s Day
Image source: Fearless_Connection_
#39 Romance Is Alive. Happy Valentine’s Day From Publix
Image source: noraaajane
#40 The Grinch Is Not A Valentine’s Day Movie
Image source: Icurasfox
#41 The New Walmart Valentine’s Bear Looks A Little Deflated
Image source: ButtMunchSupreme420
#42 The Card Factory Really Said Diversity
Image source: Yaya_Msle
#43 This Is What The Valentine’s Section Of The Dollar Tree Looks Like, It’s A Gift For Men
Image source: twitter.com
#44 Happy Valentine’s Day
Image source: thepurplemermaid
#45 Valentine’s Flowers… Delivered Upside Down, Moldy, Broken, And Not Even In The Right Vase
Image source: SEND_ME_SPIDERMAN
#46 That’s Bloody Confusing
Image source: dustinpari
#47 Good Job I Read The Inside Of The Cards, Can’t Abide Bad Spelling
Image source: Campervankid
#48 Valentine’s Day Surprise In My Hotel Room
Image source: deathofaeris
#49 There Was An Attempt Decorating For Valentine’s Day On A Budget
Image source: jimandloribrad
#50 Poster For Valentine’s Day. The Text In Black Means “Text To Personalize With What The Train Station Will Do”
Image source: BOBOUDA
