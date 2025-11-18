50 Valentine’s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It’s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

It’s that time of the year, Pandas! The time for heart-shaped candies, ‘I heart you’ balloons, and bad love puns. You might hate the commercialization of the day that’s supposed to represent love and connection. But you can’t deny that with loads of merchandise comes the opportunity to laugh at some fails.

We’ve scoured the Internet and found the best of the worst. From funny spelling mistakes and cringy design choices to some absurdly grotesque Valentine’s products. You mean to tell me they sell heart-shaped beef? Bacon strips shaped to look like a rose? That’s the level of silliness I’m always up for!

Because it’s Valentine’s Day, Bored Panda reached out to Ireland’s #1 dating and relationship expert Frances Kelleher. She was kind enough to tell us why February 14th matters and how coupled (and single!) people can make this day extra special!

More info: How To Double Your Dating | Frances Kelleher | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter (X)

#1 That’s One Way To Do It

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: SandraBullock69, zekerosh

#2 I Don’t Want To Kink Shame, But

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: thomeagle

#3 Valentine’s Day Is Just Around The Corner

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: hotdog_is_a_sandwich

#4 We’ve Changed The Sign For Valentine’s Day, Boss

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: Okeechobeeshakes

#5 I Saw The Craziest Valentine’s Gift At Walmart Today

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: MasterSwrdRemix

#6 Oh My

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: urbancashmere

#7 Interesting Kind Of Valentine’s Day That Walmart Is Promoting

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: thepsycholeech

#8 Beef Roses For Valentine’s Day

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: Insta_boned

#9 Glad They Have A Sense Of Humor

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: space_tardigrades

#10 They Know Exactly What They Are Doing

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: whatexactlyisthefunctionofarubberduck

#11 This Can’t Be Real

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: KarleeKanz

#12 Seen At Burwash Dining Hall

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#13 His Name Is Artin, But I Named Him Soulless

I got this for my girlfriend as a joke for Valentine’s Day. I’m not a huge fan but I support her obsession and I love her, so I just go with it. But the joke is that I felt like I was being stared at by “Soulless Creatures”. Well, I was at the store today and noticed this dude was missing a face, so I named it Soulless.

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: Tokitokudory

#14 This Valentine’s Day Window Display At A South Brooklyn Pharmacy

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: jordanhusney

#15 The Queen Of The Throne

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: plum_moments

#16 Thanks For The Valentine’s Surprise, DQ. What I Ordered vs. What I Got

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: _lcll_

#17 I Found The Last Valentine’s Day Toy At My Local Walmart, And I Love It

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: Melanchxlisch

#18 My Valentine’s Heart Candy Says “Gort”

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: SlyMoonLlama

#19 Valentine’s Day Steak And Shrimp Package

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: WhiteBlackflame

#20 I Don’t Know How I Feel About This One

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: tina_belcher1227

#21 This Was In The “Valentine’s Day Gifts” Section, And Is It Supposed To Be A Threat?

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: hansmollman

#22 This Book My Mother-In-Law Bought For My Toddler Last Valentine’s Day

At first, you’re distracted by the fact that it’s so low-effort, like someone made it in 15 minutes using the world’s worst clip art. But then you realize that both bees and bears start with b, and what the hell is that nightmare that’s apparently a “numbat”? And when you get past all that, your 2-year-old points out that the book just skipped x and y, and went from w to z, and this is just surrealism.

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: yulscakes

#23 This Donut Shop Tried Its Best. 2 Weeks After Valentine’s Day

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: Gingerbreadseason

#24 This Defective Toy

Found this gal with her face upside down at a T.J. Maxx in Eugene, Oregon. It’s the first misprint I’ve ever found, so I was pretty excited! I didn’t get it because it’s not my personal style but still very cool!

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: No_Champion_5507

#25 Someone Needs To Check The Spelling

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: AnonUser821

#26 Imagine Getting A Valentine’s Card From The “Friend Zone” Section

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: car0o0oo

#27 The Commercialization Of Valentine’s Day Has Reached Truly Asinine Levels

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: mdoktor

#28 The Color Scheme Of This Email Spotify Sent Me

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: ronslaught82

#29 A Staple Valentine’s Day Disappointment

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: xrats

#30 There Was An Attempt To Pick An Appropriate Font

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: minimegamomo

#31 Paid “1-800-Flowers” $70 To Send Flowers To My Wife’s Office… Yep, Exactly As Advertised

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: KCamTTU

#32 This Valentine’s Day Chocolate From Target

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: chemistrybonanza

#33 Nothing Says “Amour” Like An Exercise Bike To Go With Your Wine

To the couples: here honey, happy Valentine’s! I think you need this.

To the singles: if you wanna find someone, try the bike, not the wine.

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: olivec.v

#34 Can’t Even Trust That Valentine’s Day Cards Are Grammatically Correct Anymore

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: courtneyngeorge

#35 “Be My Valentin”. Nothing Demonstrates Love More Than Proofreading

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: itsericmiller

#36 Oops

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: annestar8

#37 They’re Staring Into Your Soul

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: ContextNo9817

#38 Just Finished Setting Up The Action Alley For Valentine’s Day

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: Fearless_Connection_

#39 Romance Is Alive. Happy Valentine’s Day From Publix

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: noraaajane

#40 The Grinch Is Not A Valentine’s Day Movie

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: Icurasfox

#41 The New Walmart Valentine’s Bear Looks A Little Deflated

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: ButtMunchSupreme420

#42 The Card Factory Really Said Diversity

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: Yaya_Msle

#43 This Is What The Valentine’s Section Of The Dollar Tree Looks Like, It’s A Gift For Men

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: twitter.com

#44 Happy Valentine’s Day

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: thepurplemermaid

#45 Valentine’s Flowers… Delivered Upside Down, Moldy, Broken, And Not Even In The Right Vase

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: SEND_ME_SPIDERMAN

#46 That’s Bloody Confusing

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: dustinpari

#47 Good Job I Read The Inside Of The Cards, Can’t Abide Bad Spelling

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: Campervankid

#48 Valentine’s Day Surprise In My Hotel Room

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: deathofaeris

#49 There Was An Attempt Decorating For Valentine’s Day On A Budget

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: jimandloribrad

#50 Poster For Valentine’s Day. The Text In Black Means “Text To Personalize With What The Train Station Will Do”

50 Valentine&#8217;s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It&#8217;s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)

Image source: BOBOUDA

