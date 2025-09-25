Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

by

Ryosuke Kosuge, better known as RK, has built a reputation for transforming the beauty of Asia into striking visual stories through his lens. From the vibrant streets of Vietnam to the serene temples of Japan, his work reflects a deep appreciation for both tradition and modernity.

When asked what drew him to focus on Asian architecture and landscapes, he explained, “I wanted to express these architectures in my own way, so I started taking pictures.” Beyond capturing breathtaking views, RK admits that the most challenging part is the preparation: planning routes, predicting the best time of day, and anticipating conditions. Yet, he finds joy in every part of the journey, adding, “The people I met, the scenery, the smells… I enjoy all of them.”

More info: Instagram | rkrkrk.tokyo | passport.weibo.com | x.com | youtube.com | Facebook

#1 South Korea

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#2 Jiangxi, China

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#3 Guizhou, China

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#4 Japan

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#5 Japan

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#6 China

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#7 Hangzhou, China

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#8 China

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#9 Japan

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#10 Kyoto, Japan

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#11 Chongqing, China

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#12 Taiwan

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#13 Koga-Shi Ibaraki, Japan

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#14 Teamlab Borderless, Tokyo, Japan

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#15 Mount Yōtei, Shikotsu-Toya National Park, Hokkaidō, Japan

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#16 South Korea

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#17 Jiangxi, China

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#18 Yogyakarta

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#19 Vietnam

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#20 Yamaguchi, Japan

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#21 Aomori, Japan

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#22 Taiwan

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#23 Jiangxi, China

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#24 Guizhou, China

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#25 Shanghai, China

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#26 China

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#27 Heaven’s Gate Mountain In Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#28 Yogyakarta

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#29 Japan

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#30 Vietnam

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#31 Goldfish Festival In Zhanqi, Zhejiang, China

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#32 Goldfish Festival In Zhanqi, Zhejiang, China

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#33 Guizhou, China

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#34 Busan, South Korea

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#35 Japan

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#36 Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#37 Vietnam

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#38 Magelang, Central Java, Indonesia

Mountains are the beginning and the end of all natural scenery. -John Ruskin

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#39 Hanoi, Vietnam

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#40 Guizhou, China

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#41 Guizhou, China

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#42 Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#43 China

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#44 Taiwan

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#45 Vietnam

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#46 Seoul

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#47 Guiyang, Guizhou, China

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#48 Hanoi, Vietnam

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#49 Guizhou, China

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

#50 China

Japanese Photographer Captures Glimpses Of Life And Nature In Different Asian Countries (50 New Pics)

Image source: rkrkrk

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Whatever Happened to the Cast of “Miami Ink?”
3 min read
Jul, 18, 2018
How You Can Compete On the Show “The Cube”
3 min read
Jul, 7, 2021
Over 20 Nostalgic Quotes from TV Series “Frasier”
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2017
The 100 - The CW
The 100 Season 2 Episode 13 Review: “Resurrection”
3 min read
Feb, 19, 2015
Why You Should be Watching Inside the FBI: New York
3 min read
May, 22, 2017
Kendall Jenner’s Pulled Pepsi Ad is Immortalized With Legos
3 min read
Apr, 14, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.