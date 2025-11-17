I Traveled To The Peruvian Andes, Take A Look At What I Saw There (27 Pics)

by

I spent the whole month in the Peruvian Andes, and it was a real trip in the truest sense of the word – quite long, difficult, and demanding on many levels. I spent almost 30 days at an altitude of 4,000-5,000m above sea level, where I could test my body during a long stay in difficult conditions.

I experienced, especially at the beginning, all the symptoms of altitude sickness and it was only a week of acclimatization along with solid doses of coca leaf tea that got me back on my feet. During this time, I visited the most interesting mountain corners of this country, where I camped in the wild and photographed the best mountain landscapes.

More info: Facebook | karolnienartowicz.com | Instagram | 500px.com

#1 Cordillera Huayhuash

I Traveled To The Peruvian Andes, Take A Look At What I Saw There (27 Pics)

#2 Rainbow Mountains

I Traveled To The Peruvian Andes, Take A Look At What I Saw There (27 Pics)

#3 Cordillera Blanca

I Traveled To The Peruvian Andes, Take A Look At What I Saw There (27 Pics)

#4 Machu Picchu

I Traveled To The Peruvian Andes, Take A Look At What I Saw There (27 Pics)

#5 Rainbow Mountains

I Traveled To The Peruvian Andes, Take A Look At What I Saw There (27 Pics)

#6 Rainbow Mountains

I Traveled To The Peruvian Andes, Take A Look At What I Saw There (27 Pics)

#7 Red Valley

I Traveled To The Peruvian Andes, Take A Look At What I Saw There (27 Pics)

#8 Cordillera Huayhuash

I Traveled To The Peruvian Andes, Take A Look At What I Saw There (27 Pics)

#9 Huascaran, The Highest Mountain In Peru

I Traveled To The Peruvian Andes, Take A Look At What I Saw There (27 Pics)

#10 Cordillera Huayhuash

I Traveled To The Peruvian Andes, Take A Look At What I Saw There (27 Pics)

#11 Red Valley

I Traveled To The Peruvian Andes, Take A Look At What I Saw There (27 Pics)

#12 Cordillera Huayhuash

I Traveled To The Peruvian Andes, Take A Look At What I Saw There (27 Pics)

#13 Cordillera Huayhuash

I Traveled To The Peruvian Andes, Take A Look At What I Saw There (27 Pics)

#14 Rainbow Mountains

I Traveled To The Peruvian Andes, Take A Look At What I Saw There (27 Pics)

#15 Cordillera Blanca

I Traveled To The Peruvian Andes, Take A Look At What I Saw There (27 Pics)

#16 Cordillera Huayhuash

I Traveled To The Peruvian Andes, Take A Look At What I Saw There (27 Pics)

#17 Red Valley

I Traveled To The Peruvian Andes, Take A Look At What I Saw There (27 Pics)

#18 Cordillera Huayhuash

I Traveled To The Peruvian Andes, Take A Look At What I Saw There (27 Pics)

#19 Pastoruri Glacier, Cordillera Blanca

I Traveled To The Peruvian Andes, Take A Look At What I Saw There (27 Pics)

#20 Cordillera Blanca

I Traveled To The Peruvian Andes, Take A Look At What I Saw There (27 Pics)

#21 Cordillera Huayhuash

I Traveled To The Peruvian Andes, Take A Look At What I Saw There (27 Pics)

#22 Cordillera Huayhuash

I Traveled To The Peruvian Andes, Take A Look At What I Saw There (27 Pics)

#23 Cordillera Huayhuash

I Traveled To The Peruvian Andes, Take A Look At What I Saw There (27 Pics)

#24 Cordillera Blanca

I Traveled To The Peruvian Andes, Take A Look At What I Saw There (27 Pics)

#25 Cordillera Blanca

I Traveled To The Peruvian Andes, Take A Look At What I Saw There (27 Pics)

#26 Rainbow Mountains

I Traveled To The Peruvian Andes, Take A Look At What I Saw There (27 Pics)

#27 Red Valley

I Traveled To The Peruvian Andes, Take A Look At What I Saw There (27 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Our Five Favorite Rowena Moments on Supernatural
3 min read
May, 30, 2018
That Time Bojack Horseman Solved Gun Control
3 min read
Feb, 20, 2018
I Use Scissors, Paper And Glue To Understand The World
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, Draw Something You Want In Your House
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
64 Fun Hobbies To Pursue Or Try Your Hand At
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s The Funniest Or Strangest Dream You’ve Ever Had? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.