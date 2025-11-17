I Traveled To The Peruvian Andes, Take A Look At What I Saw There (27 Pics)

I spent the whole month in the Peruvian Andes, and it was a real trip in the truest sense of the word – quite long, difficult, and demanding on many levels. I spent almost 30 days at an altitude of 4,000-5,000m above sea level, where I could test my body during a long stay in difficult conditions.
I experienced, especially at the beginning, all the symptoms of altitude sickness and it was only a week of acclimatization along with solid doses of coca leaf tea that got me back on my feet. During this time, I visited the most interesting mountain corners of this country, where I camped in the wild and photographed the best mountain landscapes.
#1 Cordillera Huayhuash
#2 Rainbow Mountains
#3 Cordillera Blanca
#4 Machu Picchu
#5 Rainbow Mountains
#6 Rainbow Mountains
#7 Red Valley
#8 Cordillera Huayhuash
#9 Huascaran, The Highest Mountain In Peru
#10 Cordillera Huayhuash
#11 Red Valley
#12 Cordillera Huayhuash
#13 Cordillera Huayhuash
#14 Rainbow Mountains
#15 Cordillera Blanca
#16 Cordillera Huayhuash
#17 Red Valley
#18 Cordillera Huayhuash
#19 Pastoruri Glacier, Cordillera Blanca
#20 Cordillera Blanca
#21 Cordillera Huayhuash
#22 Cordillera Huayhuash
#23 Cordillera Huayhuash
#24 Cordillera Blanca
#25 Cordillera Blanca
#26 Rainbow Mountains
#27 Red Valley
