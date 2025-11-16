104 Funny Movie Characters That’ll Keep You Entertained For Days

by

What makes a movie character funny? Is it the genius of the writer, maybe the watchful eye of the director, or perhaps it’s the sole accomplishment of the actor? While we think these three qualities factor into making a memorable and hilarious character, there are also some qualities on which the character himself should be molded. First of all, everything that’s regular is almost never funny, so it should either be the writer that breathed the life of comedy into our character or the actor who decided to give it life in some very unorthodox way. To put it short – normal is boring, unique is entertaining. It also helps tremendously if our character is in some fish-out-of-water situation, which might lead to hilarious misunderstandings or massive character clashes. So, conflicts, even internal ones, are good, and it is funny. There are also the character’s physical qualities where regular, as per usual, is also not really funny. As you are about to see, these hilarious personas have a thing or two that is completely unique to them. And since we’ve talked about the funniest movies, why not look at the most comic movie characters? 

Surprisingly, not all of these characters on our list came from comedies. Some of them are protagonists of kooky indie movies, others are from romantic flicks, and some are the leads of, say, a costume drama. Even if the movie itself wasn’t necessarily meant to be funny, it did become one after these genius actors entered their roles. So, who will top our list of the funniest movie characters ever? Will it be Zoolander, Kip Dynamite, or maybe Regina George? We know who we’d vote for, but it is your choice that will determine the winner of this cut-throat contest. 

So, you know the drill – the characters are waiting for you just an inch below. Maybe we missed someone special? Then tell us about them in the comments! Also, there’s probably no need to tell you that you should share this article with your friends, since we all know what a good compadre you already are and wouldn’t miss the chance to brighten someone’s day! 

#1 Sheriff Bart, Blazing Saddles (Cleavon Little)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#2 Dr. Rumack, Airplane! (Leslie Nielsen)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com, Paramount Pictures

#3 Deadpool/Wade Wilson, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com, Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

#4 Derek Zoolander, Zoolander (Ben Stiller)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com, Paramount Pictures

#5 Elle Woods, Legally Blonde (Resse Witherspoon)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.

#6 Dr. Evil, Austin Powers (Mike Myers)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#7 Oda Mae Brown, Ghost (Whoopi Goldberg)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#8 Donkey, Shrek (Eddie Murphy)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com, Dreamworks/Paramount Pictures

#9 Lord Dark Helmet, Spaceballs (Rick Moranis)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc

#10 Walter Sobchak, The Big Lebowski (John Goodman)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#11 Daniel Hillard/Mrs. Doubtfire, Mrs. Doubtfire (Robin Williams)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#12 Chon Wang, Shanghai Noon (Jackie Chan)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#13 Emily Charlton, The Devil Wears Prada (Emily Blunt)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com, Twentieth Century Fox

#14 Ron Burgundy, Anchorman (Will Ferrell)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com, Dreamworks, LLC

#15 Adenoid Hynkel/Unnamed Barber, The Great Dictator (Charlie Chaplin)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com, IMDB

#16 Regina George, Mean Girls (Rachel McAdams)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#17 Smokey, Friday (Chris Tucker)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#18 Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, Young Frankenstein (Gene Wilder)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#19 Shannon Mullins, The Heat (Melissa McCarthy)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#20 Cher Horowitz, Clueless (Alicia Silverstone)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com, Paramount HE

#21 Gracie Hart, Miss Congeniality (Sandra Bullock)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#22 Lloyd Christmas, Dumb And Dumber (Jim Carrey)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com, IMDB

#23 Bill Murray, Zombieland (Bill Murray)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#24 Kirk Lazarus, Tropic Thunder (Robert Downey Jr.)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com, Dreamworks

#25 Annie Walker, Bridesmaids (Kristen Wiig)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com, Universal Studios

#26 John Blutarsky, Animal House (John Belushi)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#27 Judge Elihu Smails, Caddyshack (Ted Knight)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#28 Eli Cash, The Royal Tenenbaums (Owen Wilson)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#29 Captain Jack Sparrow, Pirates Of The Caribbean (Johnny Depp)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com, Buena Vista Pictures

#30 Gloria Cleary, Wedding Crashers (Isla Fisher)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#31 Ricky Baker, Hunt For The Wilderpeople (Julian Dennison)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#32 Agent Jay, Men In Black (Will Smith)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com, Columbia Pictures

#33 Peter Venkman, Ghostbusters (Bill Murray)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#34 Shaun, Shaun Of The Dead (Simon Pegg)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com, Rogue Pictures

#35 Dr. Emmett Brown, Back To The Future (Christopher Lloyd)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#36 Inspector Clouseau, Pink Panther Series (Peter Sellers)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#37 King Arthur, Monty Python And The Holy Grail (Graham Chapman)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#38 Tony Stark, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#39 George, George Of The Jungle (Brendan Fraser)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#40 Chunk, The Goonies (Jeff Cohen)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com, Warner Bros

#41 Mr. Bean, Mr. Bean’s Holiday (Rowan Atkinson)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#42 Frank Drebin, The Naked Gun (Leslie Nielsen)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#43 Ashley Williams, Army Of Darkness (Bruce Campbell)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#44 PC Danny Butterman, Hot Fuzz (Nick Frost)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#45 Forrest Gump, Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#46 Phil, Groundhog Day (Bill Murray)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#47 Bill Lumbergh, Office Space (Gary Cole)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#48 Tommy Callahan, Tommy Boy (Chris Farley)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#49 Ace Ventura, Ace Ventura (Jim Carrey)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com, Warner Bros

#50 Lucky Day, Three Amigos! (Steve Martin)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#51 Benoit Blanc, Knives Out (Daniel Craig)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com, Claire Folger

#52 Elwood Blues, Blues Brothers (Dan Aykroyd)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#53 Thaddeus Harris, Police Academy (G.W. Bailey)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#54 Viago, What We Do In The Shadows (Taika Waititi)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#55 Marv, Home Alone (Daniel Stern)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#56 Thurgood Jenkins, Half Baked (Dave Chappelle)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#57 Buck Laughlin, Best In Show (Fred Willard)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#58 Nigel Tufnel, This Is Spinal Tap (Christopher Guest)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#59 Rex, Toy Story (Wallace Shawn)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#60 Johnny English, Johnny English (Rowan Atkinson)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#61 Dorothy Shaw, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (Jane Russell)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#62 Ferris Bueller, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (Matthew Broderick)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com, Paramount Pictures

#63 Garth Algar, Wayne’s World (Dana Carvey)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#64 Frank, Little Miss Sunshine (Steve Carell)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#65 Alan, The Hangover (Zach Galifianakis)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#66 Jack Byrnes, Meet The Parents (Rober De Niro)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#67 Frank “The Tank” Ricard, Old School (Will Ferrell)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#68 Michael Dorsey, Tootsie (Dustin Hoffman)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com, Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc

#69 Louis Winthorpe III, Trading Places (Dan Aykroyd)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#70 Rayna Boyanov, Spy (Rose Byrne)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#71 Fat Amy, Pitch Perfect (Rebel Wilson)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com, Universal Pictures

#72 Roy Munson, Kingpin (Woody Harrelson)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#73 Ted, There’s Something About Mary (Ben Stiller)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#74 Corky St. Clair, Waiting For Guffman (Christopher Guest)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com, Warner Bros

#75 Buddy, Elf (Will Ferrell)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com, Warner Home Video

#76 Kip Dynamite, Napoleon Dynamite (Jon Heder)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#77 Fogell, Superbad (Christopher Mintz-Plasse)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com, Columbia/TriStar

#78 Ernie Bilko, Sgt. Bilko (Steve Martin)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#79 Ernest P. Worrel, Ernest Series (Jim Varney)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#80 Kyle Edwards, Road Trip (D.J. Qualls)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#81 Wally Ritchie, The Man Who Knew Too Little (Bill Murray)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#82 Van Wilder, Van Wilder (Ryan Reynolds)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#83 Nikita Khrushchev, The Death Of Stalin (Steve Buscemi)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#84 Bruno, Bruno (Sacha Baron Cohen)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#85 Trent Walker, Swingers (Vince Vaughn)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#86 Prince Akeem, Coming To America (Eddie Murphy)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com, Paramount HE

#87 Steve Stifler, American Pie (Seann William Scott)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#88 Borat Sagdiyev, Borat (Sacha Baron Cohen)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com, Twentieth Century Fox

#89 Agent Schmidt, 21 Jump Street (Jonah Hill)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com, SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT INC.

#90 Andy Stitzer, The 40 Year Old Virgin (Steve Carell)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#91 Clifford Daniels, Clifford (Martin Short)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#92 Kumail, The Big Sick (Kumail Nanjiani)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#93 Simon Foster, In The Loop (Tom Hollander)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com, Nicola Dove

#94 Max Fischer, Rushmore (Jason Schwartzman)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#95 Phileas Fogg, Around The World In 80 Days (Steve Coogan)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#96 Albert, Hitch (Kevin James)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com, Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc.

#97 Molly, Booksmart (Beanie Feldstein)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#98 Rupert Pupkin, The King Of Comedy (Robert De Niro)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com, Everett Collection

#99 Aldous Snow, Get Him To The Greek (Russell Brand)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com, Glen Wilson

#100 Chris Carey, Bad Trip (Eric André)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: netflix.com

#101 Billy Madison, Billy Madison (Adam Sandler)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#102 Sherman Klump, The Nutty Professor (Eddie Murphy)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#103 Norbit, Norbit (Eddie Murphy)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

#104 Allan, Play It Again, Sam (Woody Allen)

104 Funny Movie Characters That&#8217;ll Keep You Entertained For Days

Image source: amazon.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Rediscovering ‘My Three Sons’: Where Are They Now?
3 min read
Oct, 27, 2018
This Australian Photographer Captured 21 Ghostlike Portraits Of Bodysurfers
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
30 People Living With More Than 3 Pets Reveal What It’s Like, And It’s Hilarious
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
43 People Share How They Accidentally Conditioned Their Pets To Learn Unusual Skills Or Habits
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
The Middle
The Middle Season 7 Episode 11 Review: “The Rush”
3 min read
Jan, 7, 2016
Family Pictures USA
Discover America’s Rich History and Values Through Family Pictures USA
3 min read
Aug, 31, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.