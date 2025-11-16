104 Funny Movie Characters That’ll Keep You Entertained For Days

What makes a movie character funny? Is it the genius of the writer, maybe the watchful eye of the director, or perhaps it’s the sole accomplishment of the actor? While we think these three qualities factor into making a memorable and hilarious character, there are also some qualities on which the character himself should be molded. First of all, everything that’s regular is almost never funny, so it should either be the writer that breathed the life of comedy into our character or the actor who decided to give it life in some very unorthodox way. To put it short – normal is boring, unique is entertaining. It also helps tremendously if our character is in some fish-out-of-water situation, which might lead to hilarious misunderstandings or massive character clashes. So, conflicts, even internal ones, are good, and it is funny. There are also the character’s physical qualities where regular, as per usual, is also not really funny. As you are about to see, these hilarious personas have a thing or two that is completely unique to them. And since we’ve talked about the funniest movies, why not look at the most comic movie characters?
Surprisingly, not all of these characters on our list came from comedies. Some of them are protagonists of kooky indie movies, others are from romantic flicks, and some are the leads of, say, a costume drama. Even if the movie itself wasn’t necessarily meant to be funny, it did become one after these genius actors entered their roles. So, who will top our list of the funniest movie characters ever? Will it be Zoolander, Kip Dynamite, or maybe Regina George? We know who we’d vote for, but it is your choice that will determine the winner of this cut-throat contest.
So, you know the drill – the characters are waiting for you just an inch below. Maybe we missed someone special? Then tell us about them in the comments! Also, there’s probably no need to tell you that you should share this article with your friends, since we all know what a good compadre you already are and wouldn’t miss the chance to brighten someone’s day!
#1 Sheriff Bart, Blazing Saddles (Cleavon Little)
#2 Dr. Rumack, Airplane! (Leslie Nielsen)
#3 Deadpool/Wade Wilson, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds)
#4 Derek Zoolander, Zoolander (Ben Stiller)
#5 Elle Woods, Legally Blonde (Resse Witherspoon)
#6 Dr. Evil, Austin Powers (Mike Myers)
#7 Oda Mae Brown, Ghost (Whoopi Goldberg)
#8 Donkey, Shrek (Eddie Murphy)
#9 Lord Dark Helmet, Spaceballs (Rick Moranis)
#10 Walter Sobchak, The Big Lebowski (John Goodman)
#11 Daniel Hillard/Mrs. Doubtfire, Mrs. Doubtfire (Robin Williams)
#12 Chon Wang, Shanghai Noon (Jackie Chan)
#13 Emily Charlton, The Devil Wears Prada (Emily Blunt)
#14 Ron Burgundy, Anchorman (Will Ferrell)
#15 Adenoid Hynkel/Unnamed Barber, The Great Dictator (Charlie Chaplin)
#16 Regina George, Mean Girls (Rachel McAdams)
#17 Smokey, Friday (Chris Tucker)
#18 Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, Young Frankenstein (Gene Wilder)
#19 Shannon Mullins, The Heat (Melissa McCarthy)
#20 Cher Horowitz, Clueless (Alicia Silverstone)
#21 Gracie Hart, Miss Congeniality (Sandra Bullock)
#22 Lloyd Christmas, Dumb And Dumber (Jim Carrey)
#23 Bill Murray, Zombieland (Bill Murray)
#24 Kirk Lazarus, Tropic Thunder (Robert Downey Jr.)
#25 Annie Walker, Bridesmaids (Kristen Wiig)
#26 John Blutarsky, Animal House (John Belushi)
#27 Judge Elihu Smails, Caddyshack (Ted Knight)
#28 Eli Cash, The Royal Tenenbaums (Owen Wilson)
#29 Captain Jack Sparrow, Pirates Of The Caribbean (Johnny Depp)
#30 Gloria Cleary, Wedding Crashers (Isla Fisher)
#31 Ricky Baker, Hunt For The Wilderpeople (Julian Dennison)
#32 Agent Jay, Men In Black (Will Smith)
#33 Peter Venkman, Ghostbusters (Bill Murray)
#34 Shaun, Shaun Of The Dead (Simon Pegg)
#35 Dr. Emmett Brown, Back To The Future (Christopher Lloyd)
#36 Inspector Clouseau, Pink Panther Series (Peter Sellers)
#37 King Arthur, Monty Python And The Holy Grail (Graham Chapman)
#38 Tony Stark, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.)
#39 George, George Of The Jungle (Brendan Fraser)
#40 Chunk, The Goonies (Jeff Cohen)
#41 Mr. Bean, Mr. Bean’s Holiday (Rowan Atkinson)
#42 Frank Drebin, The Naked Gun (Leslie Nielsen)
#43 Ashley Williams, Army Of Darkness (Bruce Campbell)
#44 PC Danny Butterman, Hot Fuzz (Nick Frost)
#45 Forrest Gump, Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks)
#46 Phil, Groundhog Day (Bill Murray)
#47 Bill Lumbergh, Office Space (Gary Cole)
#48 Tommy Callahan, Tommy Boy (Chris Farley)
#49 Ace Ventura, Ace Ventura (Jim Carrey)
#50 Lucky Day, Three Amigos! (Steve Martin)
#51 Benoit Blanc, Knives Out (Daniel Craig)
#52 Elwood Blues, Blues Brothers (Dan Aykroyd)
#53 Thaddeus Harris, Police Academy (G.W. Bailey)
#54 Viago, What We Do In The Shadows (Taika Waititi)
#55 Marv, Home Alone (Daniel Stern)
#56 Thurgood Jenkins, Half Baked (Dave Chappelle)
#57 Buck Laughlin, Best In Show (Fred Willard)
#58 Nigel Tufnel, This Is Spinal Tap (Christopher Guest)
#59 Rex, Toy Story (Wallace Shawn)
#60 Johnny English, Johnny English (Rowan Atkinson)
#61 Dorothy Shaw, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (Jane Russell)
#62 Ferris Bueller, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (Matthew Broderick)
#63 Garth Algar, Wayne’s World (Dana Carvey)
#64 Frank, Little Miss Sunshine (Steve Carell)
#65 Alan, The Hangover (Zach Galifianakis)
#66 Jack Byrnes, Meet The Parents (Rober De Niro)
#67 Frank “The Tank” Ricard, Old School (Will Ferrell)
#68 Michael Dorsey, Tootsie (Dustin Hoffman)
#69 Louis Winthorpe III, Trading Places (Dan Aykroyd)
#70 Rayna Boyanov, Spy (Rose Byrne)
#71 Fat Amy, Pitch Perfect (Rebel Wilson)
#72 Roy Munson, Kingpin (Woody Harrelson)
#73 Ted, There’s Something About Mary (Ben Stiller)
#74 Corky St. Clair, Waiting For Guffman (Christopher Guest)
#75 Buddy, Elf (Will Ferrell)
#76 Kip Dynamite, Napoleon Dynamite (Jon Heder)
#77 Fogell, Superbad (Christopher Mintz-Plasse)
#78 Ernie Bilko, Sgt. Bilko (Steve Martin)
#79 Ernest P. Worrel, Ernest Series (Jim Varney)
#80 Kyle Edwards, Road Trip (D.J. Qualls)
#81 Wally Ritchie, The Man Who Knew Too Little (Bill Murray)
#82 Van Wilder, Van Wilder (Ryan Reynolds)
#83 Nikita Khrushchev, The Death Of Stalin (Steve Buscemi)
#84 Bruno, Bruno (Sacha Baron Cohen)
#85 Trent Walker, Swingers (Vince Vaughn)
#86 Prince Akeem, Coming To America (Eddie Murphy)
#87 Steve Stifler, American Pie (Seann William Scott)
#88 Borat Sagdiyev, Borat (Sacha Baron Cohen)
#89 Agent Schmidt, 21 Jump Street (Jonah Hill)
#90 Andy Stitzer, The 40 Year Old Virgin (Steve Carell)
#91 Clifford Daniels, Clifford (Martin Short)
#92 Kumail, The Big Sick (Kumail Nanjiani)
#93 Simon Foster, In The Loop (Tom Hollander)
#94 Max Fischer, Rushmore (Jason Schwartzman)
#95 Phileas Fogg, Around The World In 80 Days (Steve Coogan)
#96 Albert, Hitch (Kevin James)
#97 Molly, Booksmart (Beanie Feldstein)
#98 Rupert Pupkin, The King Of Comedy (Robert De Niro)
#99 Aldous Snow, Get Him To The Greek (Russell Brand)
#100 Chris Carey, Bad Trip (Eric André)
#101 Billy Madison, Billy Madison (Adam Sandler)
#102 Sherman Klump, The Nutty Professor (Eddie Murphy)
#103 Norbit, Norbit (Eddie Murphy)
#104 Allan, Play It Again, Sam (Woody Allen)
