The Real-Life Pikachu: My 26 Pictures Of The American Pika (New Pics)

by

If you need a little cuteness to brighten your day, you’ve come to the right place!

I am a wildlife photographer and have dedicated much of my career to studying the American Pika! This little critter is a relative of rabbits and hares. They call alpine ecosystems home (typically) and are usually heard before they’re ever seen.

American Pikas are really interesting, as they do not hibernate, but are active all year long in their very extreme high-elevation homes. They can be found in the Rocky Mountains and throughout the American West in mountainous regions. Have you ever experienced the joy of a pika welcome committee as they squeak “hello” to you?

If you love pikas and want to learn more about them, be sure to check out my book, The American Pika: Notes From the Field. Also, don’t forget to visit my previous article on Bored Panda, by clicking here.

More info: deirdredenaliphotography.com | Facebook | Instagram

#1 An American Pika Sizing Up Some Yummy Thistle

#2 Stashing Away Yummy Grasses For The Snowy Months

#3 A Very Chunky Pika! Winter Ready!

#4 A Young Pika

#5 A Pika In Winter

#6 Pika Selfie!

#7 Snoozing Baby

#8 Enjoying The First Light Of Morning

#9 Leapin’ Pika!

#10 Chillin’ Out On A Summer Afternoon

#11 Say Cheese!

#12 This Pika Has Quite The View

#13 Stepping On A Tiny Branch To Reach The Yummiest Bits

#14 An American Pika Checking Out What’s What On Her Very Windswept Slope At 12,800ft

#15 Snow, Sunshine And An American Pika Enjoying Both

#16 “These Look Particularly Yummy!”

#17 Feasting!

#18 An American Pika Absolutely Lovin’ Some Alpine Sunshine With Her Snowy Nosey

#19 Pika Toes!

#20 A Juvenile American Pika Having A Morning Grooming Session

#21 Enjoying Bountiful Summer Wildflowers

#22 This Pika Has A Beautiful Columbine Garden

#23 A Gloomy Day Pika

#24 A Young American Pika Making Sure The Coast Is Clear Before Stepping Out Into Some Early Spring Sunshine On A Chilly Day At 11,500ft

#25 A Mid-Elevation American Pika Peeking Out A Window Of Her Magnificent Log Home

#26 Just An American Pika On Some Dirty Spring Snow

Patrick Penrose
