20 Of The Most Bought Garden Items That Pandas Can’t Get Enough Of

Move over, bamboo! The pandas of Bored Panda have spoken, and it turns out their shopping carts are overflowing with more than just cute cat videos and relatable memes. It seems these internet-savvy creatures have a serious green thumb, and they’re not afraid to show it.
Strap in and be inspired as we unveil the 20 garden goodies that have captured the hearts and gardens of Bored Panda users everywhere. From whimsical décor that will make your neighbors do a double-take to practical tools that will have your plants thriving, these finds are proof that pandas know a thing or two about creating a garden oasis.
#1 Turn Your Birdbath Into A 5-Star Avian Spa With This Solar Bird Bath Fountain Pump – No Electricity Bill Required!
Review: “I don’t know what it is about moving water, but the birds in my garden seem to like it more than just a still birdbath. I even found a tiny frog enjoying the shower one morning. It adds a nice relaxing sound, too.” – green fingers
Image source: Amazon.com, Ashley smith
#2 Your Patio Cushions Are About To Look Fresher Than A Daisy Thanks To This Patio Cushion Cleaner!
Review: “I have some thick foam cushions that sit out in the Florida rain and absorb water like a sponge. When flipping them and the hot sun doesn’t dry them completely they can develop some moldy edges. This stuff cleans them up like magic. The look like new again..” – Ken Calhoun
Image source: Amazon.com, Alison Turner
#3 These Outdoor Artificial Flowers Are So Lifelike, Your Neighbors Will Think You Have A Green Thumb (Even If You’ve Killed Every Succulent You’ve Ever Owned)
Review: “I got these at the beginning of the summer. It is now September 1 and they are doing very well. They hold up against the sunlight and they look beautiful. Neighbors actually thought I had planted these.” – Jackie Johnson
Image source: Amazon.com, Boating family
#4 Your Garden Is About To Become The Envy Of The Neighborhood Fireflies, Thanks To These Enchanting Flumy Solar Lights
Review: “These Flumy Solar Lights are a fantastic addition to my yard! They look great, adding a charming firefly-like glow to my garden and patio. The lights are easy to set up, and since they’re solar-powered, they’re eco-friendly and hassle-free. Plus, they’re waterproof, making them perfect for any weather. Overall, a stylish and functional choice for outdoor decor!” – Fatiha Reza
Image source: Amazon.com, Safa Nizamoglu
#5 Your Garden Is About To Get A Whole Lot Cuter With This Solar Garden Cat Statue
Review: “Looks great and weight is good so that it does not fall over in the wind. Stays lit about 9-10 hours for me. Whole family enjoys looking outside at night to see it.” – LisaK
Image source: Amazon.com, Rachael Victoria Photography
#6 Forget Back-Breaking Weeding Sessions! This Grampa’s Weeder Makes Removing Weeds Feel Like A Walk In The Park
Review: “I love good, simple, effective tools like Grampa’s Weeder. Very well made. Feels solid, and built like “they used to build things,” like you really did dig it out of your grandpa’s shed. Works very well on all kinds of weeds. I used it flawlessly in flower beds and in the lawn. Also impressed with their customer service who exemplify a small, family-owned business. Easy 5 stars.” – Jason Peters
Image source: Amazon.com, Jaycie Hillard
#7 Finally, A Tool To Get Those Weeds Where The Sun Don’t Shine! This Crack Weeder Will Make Your Sidewalk Look So Good, You’ll Want To Walk Barefoot On It
Review: “This tool made removing weeds and grass from between driveway and sidewalk joints a breeze. So happy I found this tool as it made my yard work much easier.” – Daonnise Paige
Image source: Amazon.com, cmp
#8 Light Up Your Garden Path Like A Runway With These Bright Solar Pathway Lights – Your Plants Will Be Strutting Their Stuff All Night Lon
Review: “Love these lights! They’re so bright and colorful. The lights last well into the night on solar. Easy to put together and into the ground. Perfect addition to our above ground pool decor.” – Ashley SpitUpandSitUps
Image source: Amazon.com, Christy lewis
#9 Ditch The Extension Cords And Let The Sun Power Your Nighttime Magic With These Solar Globe Lights
Review: “These globe lights are darling! I had no issues like a lot of reviews had mentioned. Just make sure you turn them on in a dark room so you know they are on before placing them outside. I had no issues after reading the instructions.” – Liza Z
Image source: Amazon.com, Janice Harding
#10 Turn Up The Heat And The Magic With This Mystical Color Changing Fire – It’s Like A Rave For Your Fire Pit!
Review: “Love these guys. Adds a nice touch to any fire. Gave them as gifts to friends with fireplaces or outdoor firepits and they were well received.” – orlandocommando
Image source: Amazon.com, JAO
#11 This Little Frog Statue Is Hoppin’ Its Way Into Gardens Everywhere – And We Can See Why!
Review: “Absolutely love! We were super happy when he arrived. He is adorable. Perfect addition to our yard. We love peaking at him as the sun goes down and his cup lights up. Light weight yet stable and sturdy.” – Lari V
Image source: Amazon.com, Lauren
#12 This Heavy Duty Hose Sprayer Will Make Your Plants So Happy, They Might Just Start Singing “It’s Raining Men”!
Review: “This heavy-duty hose sprayer is easy to use and has met our watering needs all summer. We use it mainly for watering our garden and filling the swimming pool for our grandsons. Of course, they love spraying one another and trying out all the patterns.” – readsalot
Image source: Amazon.com, MountainMamaQT
#13 Turn Your Backyard Into A Bird Paradise And Create Your Own Real-Life Snow White Moment With This Enchanting Hanging Bird Bath & Bird Feeder
Review: “This hanging bird bath is beautiful and functional. It attracts birds and adds a charming touch to my garden. Well-made and easy to install. Highly recommend!” – Chris Barley
Image source: Amazon.com, Bee48
#14 Your Plants Will Be Dino-Mite Happy With This Adorable Dinosaur Gnome Statue Watching Over Them!
Review: “This Dinosaur statue is so awesome! It’s durable and comes as it is advertised. Great quality, great colors and works as it should. I love the many garden gnomes that the dinosaur is eating. 10/10” – Jeff
Image source: Amazon.com, CoolCube
#15 Add Some Sparkle To Your Garden With This Crystal Rainbow Suncatcher
Review: “Very pleased with the quality of these crystal ornaments! I have not been able to find anything similar locally! They make nice secret pal gifts at a great price!!” – Marcia L. Loomis
Image source: Amazon.com, Seashellgirl
#16 Bugs Bugging You Out? This Bug Control Spray Concentrate Will Send Those Pests Packing Faster Than You Can Say “Hasta La Vista, Baby!”
Review: “I stay in a highly infested misquote area and this product is a life saver. There is no smell, the effect on the bugs are fantastic. This is my favorite product yet and I was highly satisfied with the outcome. The product was better than I expected. A must try.” – Yolanda
Image source: Amazon.com, D
#17 Turn Your Patio Umbrella Into A Moonlight Beacon With This Patio Umbrella Light
Review: “Killer price for a nice little light!! Very bright when you use both settings, nice gentle lighting when only using the lowest.
Great quality, great price!
Just ordered a second one!” – mandy8806
Image source: Amazon.com, Napa_Jerae
#18 This Solar Turtle Statue Is Shell-Abrating Eco-Friendly Vibes In Your Garden, No Batteries Required!
Review: “Love this cute little turtle. It is a nice addition to our patio and the solar lights seem to work well. We have a box turtle who lives in our backyard, so this is a fun little decoration to represent our fondness for her.” – Melissa
Image source: Amazon.com, Suzanne Reschke
#19 Finally, A Way To Get Rid Of Those Pesky Mosquitoes Without Resorting To A Full-On Bug-Squashing Rampage! This Bug Zapper Is Your Garden’s New Bouncer
Review: “I bought this for my daughter that lives in the mountains. She has so many bugs sometimes – plus they have a ranch. She set this up outside and called the next day to say “OMG this thing is great. You should see all the bugs it zapped!” I would definitely recommend this.” – Grams303
Image source: Amazon.com, CHRISTINE
#20 Is Your Plant Thirsty Or Just Dramatic? This Soil Moisture Meter Will Let You Know Before You Drown Your Green Babies
Review: “Closely accurate and works like they say. I have had different ones similar to this and the tip would fall off however this one hasn’t. Sturdy.” – Lorraine Ann Sanchez
Image source: Amazon.com, Les W.
Follow Us