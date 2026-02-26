One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad

by

When you take an at-home DNA test, you have to be prepared to potentially find out some nasty family secrets. It might not happen often, but one study estimates that about 3% of direct-to-consumer DNA test users find out about misattributed parentage.

This son took a 23andMe test together with his father only for fun, but later wished he never had. He first posted online so that netizens would help him decipher what the results really meant. After they became clear, he confronted his family, but that was the beginning of the end, it seemed. What followed was his mother’s tears, a physical fight between two brothers, and his grandmother having a heart attack.

Taking an at-home DNA test can uncover some juicy family secrets

One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

It’s exactly what happened when this father and son duo took a 23andMe test

One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad

Image credits: Help23andme

“Sounds like your mom and uncle destroyed the family. Not you,” commenters offered their two cents

One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad

Others called out the son for delivering the discovery in such a dramatic way: “Like it or not, it’s your fault”

One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

After finding out the truth, the teen’s grandmother ended up in a hospital

One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad

Image credits: Help23andme

“23andMe, destroying families since 2006,” some commenters quipped

One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad
One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Comparing ‘One Day’ TV Series With the Anne Hathaway Movie
3 min read
Mar, 25, 2024
comedic panel game series Taskmaster
Behind the Comedic Panel Game Series Taskmaster
3 min read
Nov, 4, 2022
Boss Issues An Ultimatum After Woman Refuses To Work On Her Time Off, She Doesn’t Waste A Second And Quits
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Keanu Reeves Shows The World That Fame Doesn’t Cost Kindness After The Cutest Interaction With 9 Y.O. Fan
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Pets And What They’re Named After
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Homeless Person Reunites With His Family After 20 Years, Thanks To This Couple
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025