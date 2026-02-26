One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad

When you take an at-home DNA test, you have to be prepared to potentially find out some nasty family secrets. It might not happen often, but one study estimates that about 3% of direct-to-consumer DNA test users find out about misattributed parentage.
This son took a 23andMe test together with his father only for fun, but later wished he never had. He first posted online so that netizens would help him decipher what the results really meant. After they became clear, he confronted his family, but that was the beginning of the end, it seemed. What followed was his mother’s tears, a physical fight between two brothers, and his grandmother having a heart attack.
Taking an at-home DNA test can uncover some juicy family secrets
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
It’s exactly what happened when this father and son duo took a 23andMe test
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Help23andme
“Sounds like your mom and uncle destroyed the family. Not you,” commenters offered their two cents
Others called out the son for delivering the discovery in such a dramatic way: “Like it or not, it’s your fault”
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
After finding out the truth, the teen’s grandmother ended up in a hospital
Image credits: Help23andme
“23andMe, destroying families since 2006,” some commenters quipped
Follow Us