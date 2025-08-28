87 Bars And Restaurants Around The World That Deserve 5 Stars For Creativity (New Pics)

People typically frequent a bar or restaurant for two reasons: the menu items and the ambience. And if you’re entering a dining establishment for the first time, a unique vibe alone can be persuasive enough to make you want to sit down and order.
These bars and restaurants are a testament to the creativity of people when it comes to aesthetics. Through these photos, you will see how some places go above and beyond just to provide customers with an experience they likely won’t get elsewhere.
Enjoy scrolling through the list, and as always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites!
#1 On The Wall In A Restaurant In Pembroke, Ontario. Hope It Inspires More Restaurants To Follow Suite
Image source: SaladFingerzzz
#2 The Way They Serve Honey At This Restaurant In Peru
Image source: Puppyismycat
#3 This Bar Has A Chilled Strip To Keep Your Drinks Cold
Image source: kr5228
#4 This Pub’s Bathroom Is Down A Flight Of Stairs, So They Installed Cushions On The Wall
Image source: DanRossiDraws
#5 The Korean Taco Place We Got Takeout From Gave Us A Roll Of Toilet Paper With Our Meal
Image source: jpj77
#6 This Restaurant Has Basil Plants At Every Table So You Can Get Fresh Basil For Your Soup
Image source: LORD-POTAT0
#7 Clementine Tower At A Restaurant
Image source: spodila
#8 In Malaysia, There Is A Restaurant With A Discount System Based On How Thin You Are
Image source: WorldHub995
#9 This Airplane-Themed Restaurant In China
It’s in the big mall in Taishan, I forgot the name but it takes up a whole corner in the second floor. They have a coupon program for repeat customers, too.
Image source: Amateurlapse
#10 Permanently Empty Table Setting To Honor Missing Soldiers
Image source: Monkster2002
#11 This Cafe Has Refashioned Old Cars As Seats
In Mumbai, India.
Image source: sudhu28
#12 This Restaurant Bathroom Has Two Different Soaps Depending On When You Wash Your Hands
Image source: magsfm
#13 The Interior Of The Bacchanalia Restaurant In Mayfair, London
It’s Greek and Mediterranean Cuisine.
Image source: Eyes-Wide-Shut-
#14 A 14th Century Medieval-Themed Tavern In Prague, Czech Republic
Image source: gaping_your_mother
#15 This Bar Has Over $10000 In Dollar Bills On The Ceiling
The place is called Turtle Rock Cafe in Napa.
I talked to the owner and he said the place has been open since the 1960’s and the dollar bill thing started in the 80’s a practical joke on the original owner (current owners dad). Him and his good friend got into an argument so his friend stapled his “tip” to the ceiling.
More and more people started doing the same and it became a tradition. Every 20 years, they take down all the bills and donate the funds to charity. The last time it happened the total was $20000!
Image source: lunarnoob
#16 This Is A Restaurant In Door County, Wisconsin And Those Are Goats Eating Grass Off Of A Roof
Image source: blackshad-o
#17 This Bar In Toronto Uses This Set-Up To De-Mineralize Tap Water And Re-Mineralize It With Different Mineral Levels To Simulate Tap Water From Around The World
Image source: revchu
#18 The Pictures In This Pub Go Round Corners
It’s a pub in Warrington called Skymaster.
Image source: FatGordon
#19 Every Restaurant Should Start Doing This
Image source: ImaginationFree6807
#20 The Entrance To This Japanese Bar Is An Old Fridge Door. Bar Gyu+ A.k.a The Fridge. Niseko In Hokkaido
Image source: hangry-person
#21 Restaurant With Spectacular View. In Switzerland
Image source: zimvi
#22 Restaurant Villa Escudero
Image source: globaltravelerinternational
#23 Local Pub Has An Old Well Turned Into A Fish Tank
The Blue Boar in Temple Grafton, Warwickshire.
Image source: watty-rugby
#24 This Awesome Restaurant In Rome Was So Tiny, You Had To Hang Your Wine Glasses
Image source: rmunteanu
#25 Welcome To The Rock. Dope Little Italian / Tanzanian Restaurant Located In Zanzibar
Image source: acekick3r
#26 This Coffee Shop Table With Swings For Chairs
Image source: storm_trooper5779
#27 This Cafe In A Giant Tree On Top Of A Mountain In Chiang Mai, Thailand
The cafe is called “The Giant” and is in Mae On, maybe 1h45 by car east of Chiang Mai city, but still in the province.
Image source: tiburon12
#28 At This Bar I Go To, The Prices Of The Beers Change Every 15 Minutes Based On Supply And Demand Inside The Bar
The prices are listed on a “stock ticker” above the bar. Randomly throughout the night, there are “stock crashes” where all the beers drop to their lowest price.
Image source: JordanDryce
#29 This Oil And Vinegar Container In An Italian Restaurant
Image source: picythehexdoll
#30 A Fast Food Restaurant With Its Own Rollercoaster
Image source: SuperCub
#31 Dozens Of Earthenware Pots Sit Outside Of An Old Restaurant
Rows of clay jars outside a traditional village restaurant in South Korea. Each one has subtle differences in shape and color. They’ve likely been sitting here for years, quietly weathering with the seasons. And yet most were still in use.
They store a variety of fermented goods such as fermented bean paste and soy sauce.
Image source: krmikeb86
#32 2D Cafe In Seoul
Image source: Kooka32081
#33 My Local Bar Has A Drunk Test For People Leaving
Image source: designmur
#34 Coolest Bar
Image source: RussoHockey
#35 Visited The H.R. Giger Museum In Switzerland Last Week. This Is The Bar Next Door
Image source: Rivergod3
#36 I Passed By This Restaurant In Saigon And Had To Stop Just To Stare
It looked like it was straight out of a Ghibli movie. It’s called Mặn Mòi, Tao Đàn.
Image source: unanatkumot
#37 Our Table At The Local Cafe Is Positioned Over A Medieval Well
It’s a really nice place in an old market town, and they even roast their own coffee and make their own chocolate. Only downside is if you’re trying to cut down on sweets, because their cake selection is fantastic.
Image source: D1T1A
#38 This Restaurant Decoration
It’s in a Spanish city called Elda the restaurant is called El Campico.
Image source: EspKevin
#39 Restaurant Inspired By Interstellar Theme. Mexico City
Image source: TINTINNEXUS
#40 This Café Fill Their Windows With Oranges
They make fresh orange juice with them so the same oranges are never there for long.
Image source: Bumbie
#41 Greenhouse Bar On A Tomato Farm – Iceland
Image source: hangrytraveler
#42 Inside A Restaurant In Paris
Image source: loulan
#43 The Murinal At My Local Pub
On the opposite wall there are 3 urinals with women staring in awe at the size of your private part. It’s just a bit of a joke. But to each his own. There are plenty of other places to go have a drink.
Image source: Flat_Welder_4897
#44 This Restaurant Had Draft Beer At Each Table
This is in Hong Kong! Stanley Beach.
Image source: savrox
#45 This Chinese Restaurant Uses Real Peanuts To Prop Up Your Chopsticks
I’m in China and I really don’t know how people with allergies survive here. I worked with a Canadian fellow years ago who was deathly allergic to sesame. He had to have his epipen with him every time he went out.
Image source: MrEmmental
#46 This Restaurant Shows The Wait Times For Each Dish
Everything came out way faster than stated.
Image source: bambeauofficial
#47 At A Coffee Shop I Am At With My Mom And Grandfather They Have Facts On The Table Numbers
Image source: the-tnt-yeeter666
#48 The Baskets My Daughter’s Chicken Nuggets Came In At The Local Japanese Restaurant
Image source: DillonCawthon
#49 Our Local Coffee Shop Uses Frozen Coffee Cubes For Iced Coffee
They hand you the cup with coffee cubes and you pour your desired flavor of hot coffee from a handful of dispensers. I drink the coffee fast enough that there are still cubes of coffee that are still melting when I’m done with my initial coffee.
Image source: foreveradan
#50 Just Outside Marrakesh, Morocco. Those Are Restaurants In The River
Image source: Squiggleybop
#51 This Restaurant In Kyoto
Image source: ditrykhakis
#52 This Coffee Shop Has A Riddle You Can Solve To Get A Discount
Image source: Substantial_Purple12
#53 This McDonald’s In Taupo, New Zealand, Has An Actual Plane You Can Dine In
Image source: HomerOfDuty
#54 University Coffee Shop Used Pencils Instead Of Tile At Counter
Image source: sweetishfish53
#55 This Soap In An Upscale French Restaurant’s Bathroom
Image source: japonica70
#56 The Restaurant I Work At
Image source: FlashTheorie
#57 This Fancy McDonalds In Porto That Reportedly Replaced A Fancy Classic Restaurant And Kept The Interior Design
Image source: SinancoTheBest
#58 This Seafood Restaurant Uses Oyster Shells Instead Of Gravel For Its Parking Medians
Image source: normie-redditer
#59 This Painted Sink That I Saw In The Bathroom Of A Restaurant
Image source: yellowjenga
#60 Local Korean Restaurant Has A “White” Spice Level
Image source: OneBadKid
#61 Puking Sink At An Old German Bar
Image source: Archer0s
#62 A Bar In An Old Brewing Kettle
Image source: justincase96
#63 This Cafe In NYC Sells Coffee In A Bag
Image source: Puzzleheaded-Rush-83
#64 This Sushi Restaurant Where The Fish Watch You Eat Them
Image source: co1063
#65 The Cafe And Restaurant Apartments, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Image source: BaronVonBroccoli
#66 Koreans Have Some Fantastic Names For Businesses. Probably The Best Name For A Bar
Image source: Vlaed
#67 My Local Coffee Shop Uses Pasta Noodles As Coffee-Stirring Sticks
Image source: The_Whiley_One
#68 A Burger Restaurant Near Me Has A Sign Warning Not To Serve Plankton From Spongebob
Image source: 2-tree
#69 Red Dead Redemption-Themed Bar. Hangzhou, China
Image source: The__Goof
#70 Lobby At Robot Restaurant, Shinjuku
Image source: theyokesonyou44
#71 A Former Church In Folkestone Has Been Converted Into A Pub
Image source: Duffers123
#72 Swing Chairs Inside Of A Cafe In Singapore International Airport
The cafe is called Nectar!
Image source: XtinaAnn
#73 This Diner Offers Burgers Up To 105 Lbs
Clinton Station Diner in Clinton, NJ.
Image source: mitchdwx
#74 A Soon-To-Open Restaurant Has A Coffee Robot Barista
Image source: SwittersWheelchair
#75 Local Coffee Shop Puts Your To-Go Order In A Jar. If You Bring The Jar Back, You Get $1 Off Your Next Order
Image source: NelyafinweMaitimo
#76 This BBQ Restaurant Gave Me A Hot Towel After My Meal
Image source: InfiniteOutfield
#77 The Restaurant I Work At Was A Bank Years Ago. You Can Eat In The Vault If You Make Reservations
Image source: deliciousclambounty
#78 This Sink Without A Bowl I Found At A Restaurant
This was at the Mullets sports bar in Homer Glen, IL.
Great place, they have half off pizzas on Thursdays and there’s usually nobody there at all. I got 3 medium pizzas, like 3 WHOLE pizzas, for $10.
Image source: ElementalChaos
#79 This Card In A Restaurant Bathroom So You Can Alert Somebody Subtly If You Clogged A Toilet
Image source: IHeartFraccing
#80 A Seven Feet (2.13 M) Tall Statue Of Bumblebee In My Local Thai Restaurant
Salt Lake City at Krua Thai. The lady who owns it has a couple of young sons who are always running around… just not sure how they nabbed this statue!
Image source: Dedaciai
#81 This Claw Machine At A Restaurant Kids Play Area Gives You Your Money Back If You Don’t Receive An Item
Nope, Cavendish, Cape Town.
Image source: grondboontjiebotter
#82 This Restaurant I’m At Has A Separate Menu Specifically For Dogs
Image source: jaqrabbitslim
#83 Piñata Nightmare Painting At My Local Mexican Restaurant
Azteca Mexican restaurant, Idaho Springs, CO.
Image source: midwestmiracle
#84 Stopped For Breakfast At A Diner That Happens To Be Inside A Car Dealership
Image source: JaxxandSimzz
#85 My Local Ivar’s Seafood Has A Bulkhead That Leads To The Ocean Below The Restaurant
Image source: ostrich_fondlerer
#86 Yesterday I Payed For Coffee With Bitcoin In Iran
I’m visiting my home country and my family since last week, and yesterday I was having a coffee in a cafe with some friends. While checking out, I saw this sign above the counter that blew my mind. It said that you could pay with Bitcoin, XRP, Doge, TRX, Litcoin, Ethereum, BitcoinCash, Monero, or ETH classic!
I asked if anyone had paid with crypto before? And they said only one. I am not a fan of paying for daily needs with crypto just yet, and I thought El Salvador accepting BTC as a legal tender was too early, but I really needed to try this, so I paid for everyone with BTC, and it was nice.
With the current inflation in Iran, which is INSANE and is estimated to be around 50 to 150% most people are converting their savings to US dollars and now crypto. 1 USD equals to 280000 Iranian Rials today. I hope crypto saves most of us.
Image source: C3naa
#87 This Monstrosity On The Bathroom Ceiling Of A Local Restaurant
Image source: yarbed
Follow Us